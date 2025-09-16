Track Wolves, Dive Shipwrecks, Hunt for Truffles: 52 Epic Adventures in Every State

This story is part of Afar’s America 250 coverage, which includes articles, podcasts, and social media storytelling.

Epic trips come in all shapes and sizes—you don’t need to summit the tallest mountain or hike the deepest canyon to find travel that will push your limits. And you don’t need to go that far from home. We’ve collected 52 experiences around the United States that run the gamut from low-key outings (beach camping and birdwatching) to multi-day itineraries that are guaranteed to get the adrenaline pumping (pack-rafting and canyoneering). Whether it’s tracking wolves in Yellowstone or mountain biking in the middle of a city, find your next stateside adventure here.

The Midwest

Illinois: Take in Chicago’s legendary skyline from a private yacht

Chicago, the birthplace of the skyscraper, is home to a skyline shaped by resilience and innovation in the wake of the Great Fire of 1871, which destroyed most of the city and reshaped its future. Some of the greatest architects of the era rebuilt the leveled city, and you can see their work on one of the city’s famed architecture-themed boat tours (which generally run from March through November). For the most luxurious take on this classic Windy City experience, charter the Four Seasons Chicago’s private yacht for an exclusive two-hour architecture tour ($4,100 for up to 12 people), and you’ll have a front row seat to it all. The route takes in both the Chicago River and Lake Michigan—a rare luxury, as most other tours stay on the river. During the cruise, you’ll see such iconic buildings as the neo-Gothic Tribune Tower and the Aqua Tower, with its famed undulating balconies, as you graze on tasty small bites and nonalcoholic beverages. —Zach Laks

Indiana: Tackle the 3 Dune Challenge on the shores of Lake Michigan

The year 2025 marks the centennial of Indiana Dunes State Park, which hugs the southern shore of Lake Michigan and features three miles of beaches and a restored 1930s pavilion with a rooftop restaurant. (The 3.4-square-mile state park is surrounded by the larger Indiana Dunes National Park, upgraded from a national lakeshore in 2019.) Travelers are often shocked to find these towering piles of sand less than an hour’s drive from Chicago, and the most breathtaking (quite literally) way to take it all in is on the 3 Dune Challenge. The self-guided hike along Trail 8 involves climbing up and down the 176-foot Mount Jackson, the 184-foot Mount Holden, and the 192-foot Mount Tom—resulting in 552 feet of vertical climb. Visitors can tackle the course year-round, meaning sometimes it’s snowy or sunny and sometimes it’s surrounded by fall foliage or spring wildflowers. Those with mobility issues can still experience the sandy terrain by borrowing all-terrain trail chairs (at the nature center) and balloon-tire beach chairs (at the lifeguard station). Make a weekend of it by staying in Michigan City at Al & Sally’s Motel, a stylishly reimagined 1955 motor lodge with a bonfire area, grills, and midcentury-inspired decor that includes vintage posters of the region. —Nicholas DeRenzo

Iowa: Join a one-of-a-kind bike race

Each summer, thousands of cyclists descend on Iowa for a long-distance bike ride across the entire state called RAGBRAI. Photo by Saxton Studio/Shutterstock

Only eight U.S. states are flatter than Iowa, but its fairly level farmlands and cornfields still create ideal conditions for a mass bike ride that looks more like a carnival on wheels. Every summer, tens of thousands of cyclists attend Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI); past participants have included the likes of Lance Armstrong and Matthew McConaughey. Frequently donning costumes, tutus, fake mustaches, and more, cyclists pedal more than 400 miles over a week, accompanied by food and drink vendors and music concerts. Although most cyclists set up DIY tents in campgrounds and state fairgrounds, you can choose to rough it a little less with the help of RAGBRAI InStyle Charter, a service that offers air-conditioned rooms and showers along the route, bag transfers, and transportation to and from the start and finish lines. You can rent a set of wheels (including e-bikes) from Bike World, which also offers tent and gear packages, and consider having your adventure catered by Powered by Plants or Pork Belly Ventures. Cyclists who visit Iowa when RAGBRAI isn’t taking place should make their home base in Des Moines at the Beaux-Arts Surety Hotel or Hotel Fort Des Moines, Curio Collection by Hilton, and then explore on two wheels with the help of the city’s B-Cycle bike sharing system, which has more than two dozen stations around the capital. —Danielle Hallock

Kansas: Hike through unexpected terrain

For a Kansas excursion beyond prairies and sunflowers, head to Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park, home to the state’s largest expanse of exposed Niobrara chalk formations. This stretch of unexpectedly craggy topography in northwestern Kansas likely got its name from the way its castle-like “skyline” evokes the ancient walled city of Jerusalem. To get started in the area, hike the park’s two permanent trails: As the name suggests, the 0.25-mile Overlook Trail is a crushed-pavement path that leads to a scenic viewpoint, while the Life on the Rocks Trail includes two overlooks on its winding, 1.5-mile route. For a more robust experience, opt for a guided hike with the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks, which can be booked through the online calendar. Keep your eyes peeled for ferruginous hawks overhead and rare Great Plains wild buckwheat underfoot. There’s no fee for the hike, but to access the park, you’ll need a daily vehicle sticker ($5 exact cash or check), or the annual Kansas state park vehicle permit. Pro tip: For even more “rock chalk” goodness, pop 15 miles over to nearby Monument Rocks, the first National Historic Landmark in Kansas. This fossil-filled, 70-foot-tall monolith is on private land but open to the public. For lodging in this area, short-term rentals are the way to go in, like a chic loft that dates back to 1886. —Katy Spratte Joyce

Michigan: Dive to shipwrecks on a Great Lake

The Alva Bradley schooner sank in Lake Michigan in 1894 and was discovered again in 1990. Photo by Chris Roxburgh

Eric Billips, owner of Lake Michigan adventure outfitter Beulah Outdoors, has scuba dived all around the world, and he’ll tell you there’s nothing quite like exploring the Great Lakes—and the thousands of shipwrecks that litter them. Due to the region’s mercurial weather, the vessels have remained immaculately preserved in the cold, deep waters. From the village of Beulah, 45 minutes west of Traverse City, Billips and his crew provide all gear (including thick wet suits) and take certified divers to sites including the Manitou Passage Underwater Preserve. Permanently at rest here are such ships as the Alva Bradley, an 1870s schooner that met its demise in an 1894 gale, and the Three Brothers, an 1888 lumber freighter that can be explored in just 15 feet of water and is accessed via a shallow-water beach entry from South Manitou Island. Nearby lies the Francisco Morazán, a 247-foot-long freighter that smashed into rocks during a 1922 snowstorm; on the same tank, divers can drop by the Walter L. Frost, a wooden steamer that ran aground in 1903, and watch for cold-water fish that congregate on the wrecks, such as eel-like burbots. Traverse City serves as an activity-filled base, with indie shops, wineries, and charming stays, such as Scandinavian-inspired cabins at Koti. —Terry Ward

Minnesota: Go dogsledding in the Northwoods

Travelers hoping to experience the stillness of the Northwoods boreal forest in the winter can book a half- or full-day dog-sledding experience with Cast Outdoor Adventures, the premier tour operator in the town of Ely. Especially popular is the sunset tour, a five- to six-mile out-and-back route that allows for both day and night mushing. Dramatic backcountry landscapes include dense, old-growth pine forests, snow-packed trails, and ice-kissed lakes—so dress appropriately for the potentially subzero temperatures. (Family-owned Wintergreen Northern Wear in Ely is ideal for Minnesota-made outerwear and accessories.) After all the canine excitement, base yourself at North of North Resort, a woodsy-meets-luxe retreat that blends purpose with adventure. Owner Sean Leary, who uses a manual wheelchair, has ensured the property is fully accessible, from cabins and trails to excursions (yep, even dogsledding). And just because you’re in the wilds doesn’t mean you’ll be roughing it: With contemporary cedar cabins, heated floors, and barrel saunas, the hotel leans upscale, and its location in the heart of the Superior National Forest—one of the world’s largest designated Dark Sky Areas—offers front-row seats to glittering night skies and, if you’re lucky, the northern lights. —KSJ

Missouri: Splash around a natural water park in the Ozarks

First-timers to the Show Me State might be surprised at what a geological powerhouse it is, complete with caves, sinkholes, mountains, and plateaus. One of the distinctive formations here are “shut-ins,” in which rivers get trapped in gorge-like narrows by ultra-hard volcanic rocks and form chutes, pools, and cascades. Perhaps the most popular of these natural water parks is Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park, about 100 miles southwest of St. Louis, in the Ozarks, where swimming holes are flanked by billion-year-old rocks. Come prepared with water shoes to avoid slipping or injuries, and then glide down natural slides, splash through rapids, or simply soak in deep pools. The park runs a series of well-appointed cabins, which include full kitchens and up to four bedrooms, plus amenities like smart TVs and game boards. Visitors should pair the shut-ins with a stop at Elephant Rocks State Park, about a 15-minute drive away, which gets its name from a series of enormous pink granite boulders that are said to resemble circus elephants standing trunk to tail. An especially cool amenity is the 0.9-mile Braille Trail, the first of its kind in the Missouri state parks system; designed for blind travelers, it features interpretive signage in Braille that describes the route. —ND

Nebraska: Watch a million migratory sandhill cranes in the Platte River Valley

Sandhill cranes arrive in Nebraska by the hundreds of thousands during their annual migration. Photo by Susan Portnoy

From February through April each year, the rolling prairies of Nebraska get a little wilder when roughly a million sandhill cranes descend on the Platte River Valley as part of North America’s largest wildlife migration. Why here? The Central Flyway is a major avian migratory route that narrows like an hourglass on roughly 90 miles of the Platte River. Here, the wide, shallow channels are perfect for roosting birds, while the surrounding cornfields provide a post-harvest buffet, allowing the cranes to fatten up for the long journey to their breeding grounds in the northern stretches of the United States, Canada, and even Siberia. In 2024, the National Audubon Society’s Rowe Sanctuary opened a $12.5 million visitor center that includes murals, exhibits, educational speakers, and guided walks. For the optimal experience, plan for three distinct types of encounters over a couple of days: sunrise and sunset viewing from bird blinds along the river, plus time spent observing the birds in the fields during the daytime. (Be sure to follow proper etiquette for field viewing.) About 20 minutes away in the town of Wood River, bird lovers can book the rustic Crane Cabin Retreat, which includes a roughly two-hour guided tour along the banks of the Platte, while the Crane Trust offers VIP experiences, such as a two-night safari that has excursions to see bison, historic sites, and unique prairies. —Katy Spratte Joyce

North Dakota: Cycle through the badlands on a 144-mile trail

For craggy buttes, rugged badlands, and rolling grasslands, bike North Dakota’s 144-mile Maah Daah Hey Trail, which begins 49 miles south of the Old West town of Medora, near the entrance to Theodore Roosevelt National Park, and ends close to Watford City. (Said Roosevelt of the area in 1903: “It was here that the romance of my life began.”) Meaning “grandfather” or “an area that has been or will be around for a long time” in the Mandan Hidatsa language, Maah Daah Hey is signposted with turtle markers; Lakota Sioux prize turtles because of their determination and steadfastness. Both qualities are needed to complete the Maah Daah Hey, which is the longest contiguous single-track trail in the USA. In addition to epic scenery, it might bring you face to face with bison, elk, bighorn sheep, wild horses, pronghorn antelope, coyote, and wild turkeys. Outfitters like Roar Adventures and Utah–based Western Spirit Cycling Adventures offer five-day trips from $1,625 per person; cyclists who want to take the trail at their own pace can rent bikes from Dakota Cyclery in Medora, which offers shuttle service to trailheads. —Katherine LaGrave

Ohio: Tackle a via ferrata in an old limestone quarry

Born in the Alps during World War I, via ferrata (Italian for “iron path”) is a form of climbing that involves clipping into a cable system and traversing cliffs and mountains using rungs, steps, ladders, and bridges anchored into the rocks. These routes are gaining popularity in ruggedly wild areas such as the Rockies and the red-rock deserts of Utah, but the country’s first urban via ferrata is only a 15-minute drive from the Ohio State Capitol in Columbus. In 2021, Quarry Trails Metro Park opened within the quarry that provided limestone to build many downtown landmarks. It includes a 25-foot waterfall, mountain biking trails, and a 1,040-foot via ferrata, complete with aerial walkways and a suspension bridge 105 feet over a pond. Prospective climbers can register on the official park website for a free, 90-minute guided experience with the Metro Parks Outdoor Adventure team. They should base themselves downtown at the 198-room Junto Hotel, which has a gear garage where guests can borrow GoPros to record a climb well done. —ND

South Dakota: Go spelunking at Jewel Cave

For the best adventure in the Mount Rushmore State, head underground for a guided cave tour at Jewel Cave National Monument, about an hour southwest of Rapid City. One of the longest cave systems in the world, it comprises more than 220 miles of mapped passages and is open daily year-round. The coolest guided spelunking pick is the wild caving tour ($45), a strenuous three- to four-hour experience designed for ages 16 and up from late May to August. Guests squeeze and crawl past geological features like Martha’s Kettle, the Roller Coaster, and Hurricane Corner, where winds blow through at up to 30 mph. The tour operator provides a hard hat, knee pads, elbow pads, gloves, and a headlamp for each participant, but be sure to wear sturdy lace-up boots and long sleeves and pants. During the peak summer season, tour sales open up about 30 to 60 days in advance on recreation.gov, so plan accordingly to snag your spot ahead of time. After your subterranean romp, spend the night at Under Canvas’s Mount Rushmore outpost (50 minutes away), on the site of an original gold-mining settlement set among ponderosa pines. Don’t miss the nightly s’mores, complete with sweeping Black Hills views. —KSJ

Wisconsin: Kayak among sea caves at Apostle Islands National Lakeshore

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Wisconsin is known for its dramatic sea caves, which can be explored by kayak. Photo by Photo Spirit/Shutterstock

At the tippy top of Wisconsin, scattered across from the mainland are 21 rocky islands in Lake Superior that make up the dramatic Apostle Islands National Lakeshore—a protected area with craggy cliffs, coastal caves, pristine beaches, and nine historic lighthouses (the densest concentration in the National Park System). Apostle Islands Cruises offers scenic cruises around the archipelago as well as shuttles to certain islands for day hikers and overnight campers. But the best way to explore the island chain is by kayak with Lost Creek Adventures, which is based in the mainland village of Cornucopia and offers several guided outings, among them paddling to sea caves, as well as rentals of gear such as sea kayaks, sit-on-top kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards. Camping is possible on several of the islands (from $15), with reservations available on recreation.gov. But for something indoors, book a room in downtown Bayfield at the St. James Social, which originally opened in 1884 and now includes modern additions like record players, a rooftop lounge, and a lakeview sauna. —Devorah Lev-Tov

The Northeast

Connecticut: Try drift boat and fly-fishing in the Litchfield Hills

Western Connecticut is filled with rivers and streams with brown and brook trout, making fly-fishing a favorite activity for the state’s outdoors lovers. New to the sport? No problem. Book a lesson with Fairfield County–based Fly Fishing Connecticut, founded by local fisherman and master flytier Jeff Yates, who has an intimate knowledge of the state’s smaller, lesser-fished rivers (from $250 for a four-hour guided trip for one or two anglers). Or make a weekend out of it at the luxury farm resort Winvian, which stretches across 113 acres in the Litchfield Hills. The Relais & Châteaux resort offers several fishing excursions, including fly-fishing, spin casting, and drift boat fishing, which takes place on a special boat that drifts with the river’s current. After your adventure, rest your head in one of Winvian’s 18 distinctive cottages with attention-grabbing decor—including one with a helicopter inside and another that’s a two-story tree house. —DLT

Maine: Sail along the coast aboard a historic windjammer

The most stylish way to explore the Maine coastline is aboard a historic windjammer. Photo by Amy Welch-Olson

One of the most magical ways to take in this New England coastline is on a sailing adventure with the Maine Windjammer Association, a fleet of new and historic schooners and ketches (the oldest dates back to 1871). Three- to six-day itineraries depart mid-May through mid-October from the picturesque MidCoast towns of Camden and Rockland (private charters are also available), and stops along the way might include Swan’s Island, where guests can hike out to a well-preserved 1870s lighthouse, or Deer Isle, which is home to artist-filled villages. Because there are only 16 to 31 guests per ship, captains often invite inquisitive passengers to take the helm with their guidance or to help raise and lower sails, as crew members share their love of seafaring. Once the vessel has anchored in a quiet cove, evening activities might include lobster bakes on the beach or impromptu leaps from the bowsprit into the bracing Atlantic Ocean below. Then all that’s left to do is retire to your cabin aboard—which can be tight quarters (some have bunk beds) but are always filled with character. —TW

Massachusetts: Sample bivalves during an exclusive oyster farm tour

Situated roughly halfway between Boston and Cape Cod, Duxbury is a picturesque coastal town with pristine barrier beaches and a storied past as a 19th-century shipbuilding hub. It also has, as Duxbury native Skip Bennett discovered three decades ago, prime growing conditions for oysters. Today, his Island Creek Oysters raises distinctly salty-sweet bivalves that are widely considered among the country’s best. (You’ll even find them on the menu at the French Laundry, in Napa Valley.) Visitors can join small-group farm tours ($110 for two hours), but guests of the Four Seasons Hotel Boston have access to an exclusive two-hour adventure that involves a tour of Island Creek’s hatchery; a private boat excursion to pluck and shuck oysters fresh from the bay’s cold, nutrient-rich waters; and a gourmand spread at Island Creek Raw Bar of sushi rolls, tinned fish, and caviar-crowned hot dogs. —KC

New Hampshire: Hut-to-hut hike in the White Mountains

The Appalachian Mountain Club’s Lakes of the Clouds Hut is located at an elevation of 5,012 feet and offers exceptional access to the Presidential Range. Photo by Jonathan A. Mauer/Shutterstock

Taking up about a quarter of New Hampshire and parts of western Maine, the White Mountains contain some of the highest peaks in the Northeast; the tallest, Mount Washington, rises 6,288 feet, making it a bucket-list trek for area adventurers. The Appalachian Trail cuts through the range, and since 1888 the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) has maintained eight backcountry huts that are only accessible by foot. Hikers can book a bunk bed for overnight stays—with dinner and breakfast included, prepared by the Hut “Croo”—while undertaking multi-day treks like the Presidential Traverse, which hits a series of peaks named after U.S. presidents. Join a group outing, either with AMC directly or with private outfitters like Guinea Fowl Adventure Company, which offers a beginner series of easier hikes ($249 for about three or four hours of hiking) as well as longer excursions. —DLT

New Jersey: Learn to surf on the Jersey Shore

Don’t let the Jersey Shore’s new roster of design hotels (the James Bradley) and destination restaurants (Judy’s, from Top Chef alum David Viana) fool you: This is still proudly beach bum territory. Beginners can learn how to conquer the waves during a class with X-Games alum Sam Hammer and his Hammer Surf School, which offers private and group surf lessons for kids, teens, and adults of all skill levels ($99 for a 2.5-hour adult group class). Bring a bathing suit and towel, and the team will provide the rest, including surfboards and wet suits, during lessons at oceanfront towns like Spring Lake, Bay Head, Lavallette, and Seaside Park. To best capture the surfer vibe, make your homebase in Asbury Park at the Asbury, which is housed in the former Salvation Army HQ and features Scandi-inspired furnishings, or the smaller, posher Asbury Ocean Club Hotel, which has a pool terrace and spa. From either, you’re within strolling distance of Glide Surf Co., a boutique shop selling made-in-New Jersey boards, swimwear, sunglasses, and accessories. —ND

New York: Spot exotic bird species across the five boroughs

The NYC Bird Alliance offers tours across all five boroughs—many of them free. Photo by Caroline Tompkins

Want to spot more than pigeons on your next trip to the Big Apple? The NYC Bird Alliance offers hundreds of outings and classes throughout the year, across all five boroughs (usually $42 for nonmembers, though most are free). The city is a surprising avian hot spot, thanks to its varied ecosystems and convenient location along migratory routes. Depending on the season, visitors might encounter bald eagles, wild turkeys, migrating songbirds, and even attention-grabbing rarities such as snowy owls and puffin-like razorbills. Guided tours bring birdwatchers new and seasoned to spaces such as Brooklyn Bridge Park and the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx, as well as lesser-expected spots such as public housing complexes; themed outings include Black Birders Week, Let’s Go Birding Together (LGBT) events, and accessible itineraries for wheelchair and walker users. The organization has even compiled a “birding by subway” guide for people who want a less structured experience. After a tour, keep wildlife-watching from one of the tents or cabins at Collective Retreats Governors Island, which is open May to October on a 172-acre island in New York Harbor that attracts hawks, herons, woodpeckers, and more. —ND

Pennsylvania: See bald eagles in the Poconos

About a two-hour drive from both New York City and Philadelphia, the Pocono Mountains are a landscape of forested peaks and valleys in northeastern Pennsylvania, and the range’s eastern edge alongside the Delaware Water Gap is especially rich with wildlife. Each winter, about 150 to 200 bald eagles descend on this region, flying as much as 900 miles from their breeding grounds, to catch fish in the unfrozen waterways. From December through March, you can set out on your own to spot the majestic creatures—officially our national bird as of December 2024—with viewing sites on both the Pennsylvania and New York sides of the river. Or if you’d like to rely on the experts, join one of the Delaware Highlands Conservancy’s guided tours, which involve a scenic drive on a heated bus between eagle observation areas in the Upper Delaware River region ($35 for nonmembers). In winter, the area is also a mid-Atlantic hub for easily accessible skiing, plus other activities like tubing and ice-skating. Stay at the Swiftwater, which opened in 2024 and features an indoor-outdoor pool, a firepit, and a cocktail bar serving espresso martini flights. —DLT

Rhode Island: Ride rail bikes on historic rail lines

Although there are plenty of ways to traverse Rhode Island’s famed coastline, few can compare to Rail Explorers. Founded by partners in work and life Mary Joy Lu and Alex Catchpoole, the company specializes in adventures along historic railroads across the country on two- and four-person rail bikes, a type of pedal-powered vehicle custom-designed for gliding along disused train tracks. In Rhode Island, Rail Explorers has two scenic routes: the Northern Ramble, a six-mile path between Portsmouth and the Sakonnet River, and the Southern Circuit, a six-mile loop with soul-soothing views of Narragansett Bay. Standard tours run 90 minutes for $99, but there are themed tours, too, like the popular Sunday morning brunch, which includes mimosas, fresh pastries, and fruit, and a lantern-lit night ride with a fireside s’mores bar. After the adventure, unwind in nearby Newport at the Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection, a luxurious 33-key boutique property housed in a Gilded Age mansion. —KC

Vermont: Summit a ski mountain off-season

Vermont’s ski resorts, such as Killington Peak, are just as lovely in the summer. Photo by LoveThisEarth/Shutterstock

Vermont’s skiing may be renowned on the East Coast, but this state wasn’t named “green mountain” in French for nothing. Come summertime, those white runs transform into verdant slopes, surrounded by wildflowers, leafy maples, and mushroom-speckled forest floors. Starting from the ski lodges at the base of Killington Peak, you can ascend one of two ways: Hike up to the top, gaining 1,745 feet of elevation, on a 4.7-mile loop trail; or take it easier on the K1 Express Gondola, which offers spectacular 360-degree views during the seven-minute ascent up the state’s second-tallest peak. At the summit, stop for a caramelized onion burger or kombucha-braised brats at Peak Lodge; if the coveted space is booked for a wedding, get your beer and snacks at the Subie Shack. Back at the base, celebrate an ascent with locally distilled maple cask bourbon or spruce tip gin at Killington Distillery, followed by a night at Killington Grand Resort Hotel, where you can book a massage or sauna time. The gondola operates through October, when the autumn colors might just inspire you to start calling the state Rouge-mont. —Danielle Hallock

The South

Alabama: Go bouldering atop a mountain with millennia of history

On the summit of the state’s third-tallest mountain, about 50 minutes outside of Birmingham, the privately owned nature park Horse Pens 40 ($11 day-use fee) encompasses lands that have been inhabited for nearly 15,000 years. Indigenous tribes used these ancient rock formations—said to be among the world’s oldest naturally exposed stones, dating from 600 million to more than 1.3 billion years old—for shelter and rituals. Modern-day visitors come to the 115-acre park in search of more adventurous pursuits: This is one of the top destinations for bouldering in the Southeast, with more than 100 routes across and up the sandstone boulders for all skill levels. (Horse Pens 40 Bouldering is the bouldering guide for the park.) Visitors looking for a little less adrenaline can choose from several hiking trails across the stream- and spring-dotted landscape. Whatever outdoor exploration you opt for, a visit in the fall all but guarantees a spectacular palette of colorful leaves against the ancient rock formations. Campsites and rustic cabins are available on site, but if you’d rather not rough it, Haven on the Hill is a cozy, comfy B&B that serves up hearty breakfasts and Southern charm, only a 20-minute drive away. —Blane Bachelor

Arkansas: Float on the country’s first national river

There’s no better way to experience America’s first national river, the Buffalo, than going with the flow on a multi-day floating trip. Photo by Damon Shaw/Shutterstock

Hot springs aren’t the only water-filled fun available in Arkansas: The Buffalo National River—the first to earn that designation from the National Park Service in 1972—is a playground for epic paddling adventures. One of the few remaining undamned rivers in the Lower 48, the 135-mile waterway serves up breathtaking scenery as it meanders through the Ozarks past tall bluffs, wildflower-filled islands, and abundant wildlife, such as bald eagles and river otters. The best vantage point from which to marvel at the landscape is in a canoe or kayak during floating season, which runs from March through June (depending on rainfall). Based in the town of Ponca since the 1970s, Buffalo Outdoor Center offers boat rentals and shuttle services, guided paddling tours, and multi-day, self-guided excursions, including a 125-mile journey to Buffalo City that takes 7–10 days to complete. Novice paddlers can let the pros do the heavy lifting of campsite setup and preparing meals with a guided overnight trip via 37 North Expeditions (from $675 per person for groups of two to five). Those who choose to camp will be happy to know that the river is designated as an International Dark Sky Park, which means Mother Nature’s stunning show doesn’t stop after the sun sets.—BB

Delaware: Skimboard in the sport’s unofficial East Coast capital

The gentle waves and excellent shore breaks on the Delaware coast make it a prime spot to try skimboarding, a sport that uses a slim finless board and involves running toward the surf, dropping the board, hopping on, and riding a thin layer of water. The sport was invented in the 1920s in Laguna Beach, but Delaware has become one of skimming’s unofficial capitals on the East Coast. First-timers can rent a board at Bethany Surf Shop, which has two locations in Bethany Beach ($20 for 24 hours), or sign up for a lesson with a pro via Alley-Oop, which a longtime enthusiast founded in 2000 as a skimboarding summer camp (from $100). Ninety-minute lessons take place at Dewey Beach, and the organization also runs girls-only camps and training workshops that tend to book up fast. Bed down at Surf Shanty, a Dewey Beach mainstay featuring cheerful, coastal-forward design that’s been hosting the surf-and-skim set since 1976. —BB

Florida: Snorkel with manatees in Crystal River

In Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge, snorkelers can swim with manatees. Photo by Joey Solomon

About a 90-minute drive north of Tampa, the 177-acre Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge protects the habitat of the state’s beloved native marine mammal, the Florida manatee. From mid-November through March, manatees make their way from the gulf and ocean into warmer spring-fed rivers and bays. The refuge, including King’s Bay and Three Sisters Springs, is the only place in North America where it’s legal to enter the water to swim and snorkel with manatees. Paddletail Waterfront Adventures offers three-hour private and group guided excursions, and while it’s not permitted to approach the manatees, visitors are often surprised to find the gentle giants sidling up for a closer look—which is allowed as long as the animal approaches swimmers and not the other way around. The outfitter runs a 113-room lodge with its own hot tub and swimming pool, but those looking for something a bit more luxurious can drive about 40 miles northeast to Ocala and its Equestrian Hotel, part of the largest equestrian competition complex in the United States. —TW

Georgia: Join a falconry experience at a historic Georgia resort

Spanning a private barrier island of salt marshes, maritime forests, and sandy shores, Sea Island Resort has blended refined luxury and coastal wilderness since its 1928 founding. The resort’s well-appointed accommodations range from the Cloister, the flagship hotel, to lavish vacation rentals, but one of the top draws here is Broadfield, a 5,800-acre sporting club and lodge that sits off the main island. Among the wide array of unique activities on offer is the half-day falconry experience ($425 per person with a two-person minimum), during which guests head out into nature to watch these aerial hunters in action. You’ll witness Harris’s hawks chasing bobwhite quail and eastern gray squirrels with the aid of trained bird dogs, plus peregrine falcons, which can reach 200 miles per hour during midair chases, making them the fastest animals on Earth. The sky hunters feature in other family-friendly activities on site, too, including the Hawk Walk ($115 per person), during which trained raptors swoop and perch on guests’ leather-gloved arms to receive a treat, or Storytime with Scout, a free children’s book reading and meet-and-greet with a Eurasian eagle owl. —ZL

Kentucky: Hunt for truffles in the American South

Belying the Lagotto Romagnolo’s woolly coat, expressive eyes, and prominent beard is a hidden talent: The adorable dog breed from northern Italy also happens to be a shrewd hunter—of truffles, that is. (For centuries, the breed has been trained to find truffles in Italy.) The 25-acre NewTown Truffiere sits among the rolling hills of Scottsville, a south-central Kentucky town near the Tennessee border, and here owner Margaret Townsend and trained dog Luca lead small-group truffle-hunting excursions. From November through February, when the elusive fungi are especially pungent, guests learn about America’s flourishing truffle market and the importance of domestic cultivation, as Luca’s nose helps unearth Black Périgords and Kentucky Winter White Truffles, a native variety discovered in 2020. The experience ends with a private tasting that might include Kentucky bourbon truffle eggnog, truffle avocado dip, and truffled egg bites. —Katie Chang

Louisiana: Cruise the mighty Mississippi

During a Mississippi River cruise from New Orleans, guests can join airboat tours of the Atchafalaya Basin Swamp. Photo by INTERTOURIST/Shutterstock

Rich in folklore and remarkable in scope, the Mississippi River is especially marvelous to behold from a private veranda on a Viking River Cruise ship. The line made a splash when it began sailing these waters in 2022, and its current roster of options range from about one to three weeks. On the shorter end, eight-day itineraries from New Orleans (from $3,499 per person) offer an immersive journey through Southern history and culture. On board, historians offer accounts of such subjects as the Civil War, steamboats, and Mark Twain, while chefs infuse locally sourced ingredients like crawfish and pecans into menus during the sailing. On these round-trip cruises, vessels head about 340 miles upriver to Vicksburg, Mississippi, stopping along the way at storied ports such as St. Francisville, home to more than 140 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, and Baton Rouge, which has the tallest state capitol building in the country. Off the ship, excursions include airboat tours through the Atchafalaya Basin Swamp, cocktail-making workshops at Sugarfield Spirits, and visits to a historic mansion where John James Audubon completed 32 of his bird paintings. —ZL

Maryland: Camp among wild horses on a barrier island

Assateague Island is beloved for its small but mighty herd of feral horses, which descend from domesticated ancestors. Photo by Danny Bloom

Straddling the Maryland–Virginia boundary, Assateague Island National Seashore consists of a 37-mile-long barrier island that’s accessed by two small bridges and populated by a herd of about 80 feral horses. While some believe these local icons descend from survivors of a Spanish shipwreck 500 years ago, they were more likely brought here by 17th-century farmers hoping to skirt fencing and taxation laws. Visitors can explore the island’s sandy beaches and salt marshes by hiking, biking, paddling, surf-fishing, or crabbing, but equine enthusiasts hoping to get the best view of the majestic animals can spend the night in a tent right on the sand; reservations are available from March 15 through December 31 on recreation.gov, starting at $40 for standard tent sites. Because the horses roam free, you might see them wandering through the campsites, running through the surf, grazing on saltmarsh cord grass, or tending to newborn foals, who tend to arrive in late spring. In July of 2025, the local fire department hosted its 100th annual “pony swim,” which sees “Saltwater Cowboys” round up the herd and swim them across the channel to neighboring Chincoteague Island, where some of the foals are auctioned off to maintain herd size and raise funds for veterinary care. —ND

Mississippi: Visit the Plymouth Rock of the Gulf Coast

One of six barrier islands off the Mississippi coast, Ship Island was named in 1699 by French explorers for its protected, deep-water anchorage. It grew into a prominent port, with so many European colonists first stepping on U.S. soil here that it eventually earned the moniker of “the Plymouth Rock of the Gulf Coast.” Centuries later, the seven-mile island, part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore, remains accessible only by boat, including a public ferry that takes about an hour from mainland Mississippi ($44 for adults, round-trip). Vessels dock on the western part of the island near the well-preserved, Civil War–era Fort Massachusetts; explore on your own or opt for a ranger-guided tour during the summer. Beyond the fort, there’s not much to do beyond relaxing on the secluded, white-sand beaches or strolling its shores (heads-up: you probably won’t even get a cell signal)—which is exactly the point of a day trip. Back on the mainland, the coolest accommodation in the area might be the Beatnik in Ocean Springs, a collection of four modern cabins with outdoor showers and a patio overlooking a communal plunge pool. —BB

North Carolina: Hang glide on the dunes in the Outer Banks

Follow in the footsteps of the Wright Brothers while gliding over the dunes in the Outer Banks. Photo by Adonis Page/Shutterstock

With its towering sand dunes and strong, steady winds, the Outer Banks has been synonymous with aviation since the Wright Brothers’ successful first powered airplane flight here at Kitty Hawk in 1903. (The site is now designated the Wright Brothers National Memorial.) These days, as you walk along the sand dunes at Jockey’s Ridge State Park, it’s hard to miss the hang gliders taking flight. Ready to feel the wind in your hair? Learn the aerial sport with local outfitter Kitty Hawk Kites, which offers beginner ($149) lessons in the summer months; during the three-hour sessions, students learn safety and techniques before taking a scenic stroll to the dunes and launching solo into the wind five times, usually flying 30 to 100 yards at a height of 5 to 15 feet above the sand. Stay at the recently opened Pamlico Station, a suites-only hotel in nearby Cape Hatteras with a wellness center, hot tub, cold plunge, and sauna for post-lesson recovery. —DLT

Oklahoma: Ride dune buggies in a unique state park

About two hours northwest of Oklahoma City sits a 1,600-acre stretch of dunes that looks so much like the North African desert that it’s called Little Sahara State Park—and it’s a sandbox ripe for play. A prehistoric river left behind piles of sand up to 75 feet high, and the area was a midcentury roadside attraction, complete with a pair of camels purchased from a circus, before it officially became a state park in 1960. These days, adrenaline-seekers love zipping around the roller coaster–like landscape on dune buggies and ATVs, available to rent from Stewart SandSports for as little as $150 per half-day for a solo ATV or $450 for a half-day for a two-seat side-by-side. Visitors could make an entire weekend out of exploring the state parks in this stretch of northwest Oklahoma; all are within a 45-minute drive of Little Sahara: Alabaster Caverns, home to one of the largest natural gypsum caves in the world; Boiling Springs, with its spring-fed swimming hole; and Gloss Mountains, where the hills gleam in the sunlight from the high concentration of selenite. Visitors hoping to avoid the area’s many generic chain hotels should consider the Cedar Haven Lodge, a native western cedar log cabin that sleeps 8–12 and features a balcony looking out over the creek and mesas. —ND

Puerto Rico: Snorkel after dark in San Juan

The warm, wildlife-filled waters around Puerto Rico are a snorkelers’ playground, where it’s possible to swim leisurely with sea turtles, manatees, and manta rays. For a higher-tech spin on the sport, consider a tour with Jet Snorkel, which equips visitors with handheld water-propulsion devices that help them glide underwater effortlessly like mermaids. The two-hour experience ($90) leaves from Playa El Escambrón, an urban beach that’s only a 10-minute drive from Old San Juan and ringed with reefs that attract scores of colorful tropical fish. An even more distinctive version of this experience takes place after the sun sets: On a night snorkeling adventure, guides trade in the jet-propelled devices for LED and UV lights, the better to see an underwater world that’s bursting with life at all hours. The cast of nocturnal characters includes crabs, lobsters, eels, and octopuses, and the glow-in-the-dark perspective helps train your eyes on details you might not have noticed when the sun’s blazing, such as the fine squiggles on the surface of brain coral. —ND

South Carolina: Learn to crab the Gullah Geechee way

Charleston’s dynamic food scene owes a debt to the Lowcountry’s robust Gullah Geechee population, descendants of enslaved Africans who now live along the coast from North Carolina to Florida. For generations, the Gullah Geechee have been sharing their culture and cuisine, which relies on rice, peas, okra, shrimp, and crabs. Beyond simply serving food in restaurants, Charleston native Tia Clark wanted to showcase her Gullah Geechee roots in a more hands-on way, and in 2017, after years of working in the food industry, she founded Casual Crabbing with Tia. Now she takes guests crabbing off a dock on the Ashley River, while sharing tips for catching the clawed critters (such as how to throw cast nets) and insight on how the river has sustained families for generations. During the 2.5-hour experience, guests can catch everything from crabs and shrimp to eels, and they can then bring their bounty to the Charleston Crab House and order its hook and cook option. They can also bring their catch back to the Residences at Zero George, which has five suites with kitchens. —DLT

Tennessee: View synchronous fireflies in the Great Smoky Mountains

Once a year, Great Smoky Mountains National Park shimmers with the luminous display of synchronous fireflies. Photo by Danae Wolfe

Photinus carolinus is not your average lightning bug: This Appalachian insect is one of only a few species of synchronous fireflies, which means that they coordinate their bioluminescent flashes in timed patterns of light and darkness during mating season (between May and June), resulting in something of a living, choreographed holiday light display. They’ve become so popular that, in 2006, Great Smoky Mountains National Park instituted a lottery system to control crowds at the Elkmont area, during the predicted eight-day peak. The lottery opens in early May on recreation.gov, and only 120 cars per night gain entry ($1 to register, plus a $29 fee if selected). Firefly watchers can camp within the park—or, if they’re looking for more amenities, book a safari-style glamping tent at Under Canvas Great Smoky Mountains (35 minutes away by car) or a cottage at the luxury wellness and adventure resort Blackberry Farm (45 minutes away by car). —ND

Texas: Mosey through West Texas on horseback

Everything is bigger in Texas, as the saying goes. But in West Texas, they’re especially sprawling and dramatic. Big Bend National Park attracts visitors with its expansive Chihuahuan Desert terrain, but even more rugged and remote is Big Bend Ranch State Park, about 20 miles farther west along the Rio Grande on the U.S.–Mexico border. Immerse yourself in the classic Texas ranch style by exploring the park on a multi-day horseback riding adventure with Lajitas Stables, which has been going strong for nearly 40 years. Itineraries climb to the top of the Contrabando mesa, with trails that often wind along cliffs and canyon edges (don’t attempt if you’re afraid of heights) and evenings that end with tent camping under some of the darkest skies in the continental USA. Lajitas also offers shorter day rides and more family-friendly trails for less-skilled equestrians, and if camping is too rustic, spend the night at Summit at Big Bend, which has stargazer domes, traditional casas, and the state’s only cave hotel rooms. —DLT

Virginia: Go mountain biking in the middle of Richmond

One of the wildest places to experience Richmond’s robust mountain-biking scene is on Belle Isle, a Civil War–era prison that was preserved as an urban park. Photo by Jonathan Merring

Richmond and its surroundings offer some of the best urban biking in the country. Particularly convenient is Belle Isle, in the middle of the James River near downtown. Accessible by footbridge, the 54-acre island was home to a 19th-century iron and nail works factory before it became a prisoner of war camp for Union soldiers during the Civil War and then a city park in 1973. Today, cyclists will find a skills area where they can maneuver around obstacles (old granite curbstones, logs, drop-offs) and a pumptrack, a looped circuit where they can build up momentum on banked turns to ride without pedaling; the outdoorsy playground also includes a granite cliff for rock climbing and a quarry pond for fishing. Guests at the 130-year-old Jefferson Hotel can borrow an upright Dutch-style bike to tool around the city, and those wanting to tackle mountain-biking trails can rent wheels (including e-bikes) from Riverside Cycling. Beyond the city limits, Pocahontas State Park, 20 miles south of downtown, has trails designed specifically for off-road handcycles and trikes (popular among athletes with lower-limb mobility impairments). —ND

Washington, D.C.: Take in the capital monuments from a vintage yacht

Why contend with mobs of tourists when you could see the capital’s monuments and historic neighborhoods from the water? Options abound, including the Potomac Water Taxi and the C&O Canal boats (scheduled to resume in 2026 following canal repair), but the poshest outfitter is Nautiste, a private yacht charter company founded in 2023 by U.S. Coast Guard Captain Hannah Puckett. The company curates fully staffed excursions aboard its trio of vintage American-made vessels: the 1961 Patriot, a 72-foot yacht featuring brass and polished mahogany that fits up to 13; the 1976 Independence, built in the Downeast-style usually found in New England; and the 1985 American Pie, a more intimate, 32-foot boat that holds up to six passengers. Experiences include golden hour cruises, oyster and caviar tastings aboard, and five-course chef’s tasting menus. Back on land, book a room at the Pendry Washington DC - The Wharf, which continues the nautical vibes with a harbor-view pool terrace and a rooftop sushi bar serving bites like Maryland crab rolls with Old Bay remoulade. —KC

West Virginia: Spend the night in a historic fire lookout tower

Fire lookout towers were a historic way for U.S. Forest Service workers to keep an eye out for smoke to prevent blazes from spreading, and around West Virginia, they now offer some of the best views in the state—as long as you’re willing to make the climb. Standouts include the state’s oldest, the Olson Observation Tower, which opened in 1922 and features 133 steps for panoramic views over Monongahela National Forest, while the Bickle Knob Observation Tower is a favorite spot for sunrises and sunsets. But the most thrilling might be Thorny Mountain Fire Tower, which is available to rent for overnight stays. Perched 65 feet in the air in Seneca State Forest, the cabin is no-frills but magical, with two cots and space for up to four guests (there’s a pit toilet at the base). You can reserve it May through October, and it sells out fast, with reservations going online on the first day of the month a year in advance. While in the park, visitors can boat on Seneca Lake or in the nearby Greenbrier River, explore 23 miles of hiking and biking trails, or fish for trout, bass, and bluegill. Guests who prefer more creature comforts can opt for a high-low West Virginia trip, pairing a night in the tower with a stay at the state’s iconic Greenbrier Resort, a landmark hotel that opened in 1913 and is about 55 miles away. —ND

The West

Alaska: Flightsee and pack-raft through the largest national park in the U.S.

The experience at Ultima Thule Lodge is all about zipping around the Alaskan wilderness on tiny prop planes. Photo by Brian Flaherty

Set in south central Alaska, Wrangell–St. Elias National Park & Preserve is a landscape of epic proportions: The largest U.S. national park sprawls across more than 13.2 million acres—bigger than Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, and Rhode Island combined. It’s best known for its great heights (9 out of the 16 tallest peaks in the USA), but equally impressive are its vast interior waterways, including electric-blue alpine ponds and glacier-fed rivers. Out in these unforgiving wilds, the five-cabin Ultima Thule Lodge (open May through September) is a beacon of backcountry luxury on the banks of the raging Chitina River. Guests arrive via zippy bush plane and join pilots for daylong flightseeing tours. During a fully personalized excursion, there is no set itinerary, and visitors instead go with the flow, often quite literally: Activities might include fishing for salmon, watching a herd of bison, or pack-rafting, a sport that involves hiking with a lightweight inflatable boat on your back and then using it to paddle across a body of water. Of course, the lodge is rife with creature comforts, including a wood-fire cedar sauna, a yurt with a library and exercise equipment, and an organic garden that provides produce for the kitchen to pair with wild-caught game and salmon. —ND

Arizona: Soar above the Sonoran Desert in a hot-air balloon

The Sonoran Desert, which surrounds the Phoenix–Scottsdale metro area, is the most biodiverse desert on the planet. There are plenty of ways to engage with the saguaro-studded landscape, such as kayaking or tubing down the Salt River (where wild horses roam), summiting the 1,420-foot Camelback Mountain, or hiking through the McDowell Sonoran Preserve. But the topography looks most magical when viewed from above on a balloon ride with the sisters-owned Hot Air Expeditions ($249 per adult for shared flights, $649 per person for a private flight). Pilots cruise along at a leisurely five or six miles per hour, offering views from high (up to 3,000 feet) and low (as close as 400 feet off the ground). Keep your eyes peeled along the way for native wildlife, such as jackrabbits and coyotes below, or hawks riding thermals up in the sky. Back on solid ground, guests are greeted with champagne and sparkling cider with either pastries and vegetarian breakfast burritos or fruit and cheese plates depending on the time of day. Continue your Sonoran immersion with a stay at Civana Wellness Resort & Spa, which is set on more than 20 desert acres in the town of Carefree, just north of Scottsdale, and includes guided hikes, garden walks, and meditation sessions. —ND

California: Commune with endemic species in the Channel Islands

California’s Channel Islands offer a dramatic landscape filled with endemic species that often get it compared to the Galápagos Islands. Photo by Justin Fantl

Located about 12 to 70 miles off the coast of Southern California, the eight Channel Islands are known as the “Galápagos of North America”: The archipelago, and the extensive marine sanctuary surrounding it, is home to more than 2,000 species of flora and fauna—145 of which are endemic, meaning they’re found nowhere else on Earth. Tens of thousands of sea lions and elephant seals dot the shorelines, while dolphins and sperm whales swim through the waters, which are also home to kelp forests and deep-sea coral gardens. Development on the islands is minimal, with a few campsites, national park offices, and research stations, making them an Edenic retreat for hikers, bird-watchers, kayakers, divers, wildlife enthusiasts, and wildflower lovers. To maximize your time in the archipelago, join the Santa Barbara–based Channel Islands Expeditions for a four- or five-day liveaboard cruise (from $1,832) on the 84-foot exploration vessel, The Vision. Excursions include kayaking with elephant seals and hiking white sand dunes. —KLG

Colorado: Ice-climb in the Rockies

Come wintertime, when Colorado slopes are buried in fresh powder, there are more paths less taken than skiing or snowboarding. The renowned adventure travel outfitter Eleven runs two exclusive lodges in the former mining town of Crested Butte (Scarp Ridge Lodge and Sopris House) and offers such adventures as fat-tire biking on groomed trails and snowshoeing through aspen glades. The most thrilling way to take in these alpine landscapes, however, may be ice climbing. Travelers and locals strap on crampons and then use an ice axe to chart a course up a glacier-blue waterfall frozen mid-cascade. Eleven’s expert guides help guests tackle some of the roughly 100 routes at an ice-climbing park about 80 miles south in Lake City, where piped-in water ensures something to challenge every skill level, or slightly farther afield in the town of Ouray, called “the Switzerland of America” for its alpine terrain. Either way, that hot-tub soak back at the lodge will feel well-earned. —ND

Hawai‘i: Forage with a chef in the Oahu rainforest

O‘ahu-born Yuda Abitbol grew up foraging in Southern California with his Indigenous Mexican mother, and after working in Honolulu kitchens for several years, he became more interested in the islands’ native plants and ingredients. Now, under the name Follows the Wai, he takes guests on three wild food experiences: a mushroom walk that focuses on identifying and harvesting invasive species ($100); a rugged rainforest foraging class where travelers find things like mountain apples and wild ferns ($100); and a survival workshop where guests will gather their own ingredients and build their own fire to make lunch ($300). Abitbol also offers private dinner experiences—often outdoors in the woods—featuring produce he has foraged and seafood he’s spearfished. Get cleaned up in an ocean-view room at Four Seasons O‘ahu at Ko Olina, where you can dine at Mina’s Fish House, a “line-to-table” concept from James Beard–winning chef Michael Mina. —DLT

Idaho: Soak in remote mountain hot springs

Idaho is known for its abundance of soakable hot springs, such as Kirkham, which is on the South Fork of the Payette River not far from Boise. Photo by Emily Augustine/Shutterstock

Idaho has the distinction of being home to more soakable hot springs than any other state: Of the 200 natural hot springs found here, more than 120 of them have the proper temperature and water quality (not too hot, not too acidic) for recreational dips. Enjoy these Goldilocks-perfect springs on a road trip north of Boise, with stops at the Springs, a mountain retreat with a seven-room inn just outside the gold rush town of Idaho City; Kirkham Hot Springs, which has steaming waterfalls; and Gold Fork Hot Springs, which offers mineral-rich waters, hot and cold pools, and hydrotherapy jets. For the most immersive experience, however, opt for the reservation-only Burgdorf Hot Springs, tucked away in the mountains of Payette National Forest. In the summer, visitors can get there by car; in the winter, the pools (which range from about 100º to 113ºF) can only be accessed by snowmobile, which can be rented from a number of outfitters in the town of McCall. Overnight guests sleep in the rustic on-site log cabins, some of which date back to the late 1800s and which feature beds and wood-burning stoves but no electricity or running water. (Not inclined to live out your pioneer fantasies? McCall has a handful of lovely lakefront properties, including the Shore Lodge.) —ND

Montana: Snowshoe through Big Sky Country

Big Sky Resort, located 50 miles outside of Bozeman, is one of the largest winter resorts in North America by acreage, but skiing isn’t the only way to explore its slopes. Snowshoeing offers a lower-impact option that involves treading lightly across the powder like an arctic hare, as you listen over your crunching footsteps for the call of a bird or the sound of wildlife in the distance. Those looking for a guided experience can join a two-hour tour offered by the resort itself, which leaves from basecamp and winds through Moose Tracks Gully. Nearby, Lone Mountain Ranch—which started in 1915 as a family homestead—not only maintains 18 miles of snowshoe trails on its nearly 150-acre property but also incorporates them into various winter activities: Kids 5 to 13, for instance, can strap on a pair during Blizzard Buddies day camp, while anglers can use them to access the north fork of the Gallatin River for year-round fly-fishing without the crowds. Otherwise, visitors who would rather go it alone can rent gear from East Slope Outdoors or Gallatin Alpine Sports ($15 for the first and second days, with discounts for additional days) and head off on trails that lead directly out from the town center, such as Hummock, Uplands, and Ousel Falls. —ND

Nevada: Blaze fresh tracks in the wild Ruby Mountains

Located in northeastern Nevada, about 25 miles southeast of Elko, the under-touristed Ruby Mountains offer more than 200,000 acres of skiable terrain. The pristine terrain, with fluffy, untracked snow and 50 peaks above 10,000 feet, has earned the range the nickname “the Swiss Alps of Nevada.” The area also has the distinction of being home to Ruby Mountain Heli, the oldest family-run heli-ski operation in the U.S.; the Royer clan has been running tours in these parts since 1977 and added a 10-suite basecamp called Ruby 360 Lodge in 2017. The outfitter offers a one-day experience (from $2,091), but to truly immerse yourself in this rugged landscape, opt for the three-day package, which includes lodging, personalized guide service, ski rental, 15–18 guaranteed ski runs, and home-cooked meals prepared by the family matriarch (from $6,593). —ZL

New Mexico: Hike under a full moon in White Sands National Park

White Sands National Park looks even more surreal under a full moon. Photo by Brendan George Ko

At any time of day, White Sands National Park in southern New Mexico cuts an otherworldly figure: Its dunes comprise 4.5 billion tons of soft, powdery gypsum sand, which collect into piles as tall as 60 feet. During a full moon, the effect is even more surreal, with lunar light so bright that it can cast shadows on the sand. From March through November, visitors can experience this alien planet landscape—an 85-mile drive from the El Paso airport—on monthly moonlit hikes, when they spend roughly two hours clambering up and down steep dunes with NPS rangers. Tickets ($8 for adults 16 and older) go on sale one month before the day of the tour on recreation.gov and tend to sell out quickly. Those who don’t snag a spot can enjoy the park after dark in other ways: Hours are extended as late as 11 p.m. for special Full Moon Night events, which include ranger-led talks on such topics as fossilized footprints, and live music from the likes of the 1st Armored Division Rock Band. As campsites are being refurbished, a convenient lodging option is the Spanish Colonial–style Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces, an hour drive southwest, where hikers can fuel up with chilaquiles topped with Chimayó red or Hatch green chilies. —ND

Oregon: Trot through the high desert on horseback

Stretching eastward from the foothills of the Cascade Range, Central Oregon’s high desert (“high” due to its average elevation of 4,000 feet) is characterized by volcanic ash and rocks, sagebrush and juniper trees—a uniquely thriving landscape in muted browns and dusty greens. The coolest way to experience it all is on a horseback adventure at Brasada Ranch, which comprises family-friendly cabins, modern bungalows, and Western-tinged guest rooms and suites 20 miles outside of Bend. Knowledgeable wranglers lead family pony rides and more advanced trail forays atop American quarter horses across the property’s 1,800 acres. Along the way, guides teach riders about the region’s volcanology, history, and hydrology (less than 11 inches of rainfall annually). Back at the ranch, guests can relax at the pool or lazy river, gather for fireside s’mores, or dine on locally foraged and sourced ingredients such as venison and berries at Wild Rye restaurant, which champions campfire and open-range cooking. —TW

Utah: Embark on a canyoneering excursion with your family

Red Desert Adventures leads canyoneering excursions down into the colorful depths of Utah’s slot canyons. Photo by Mike Banach

Sculpted by flash floods and the sands of time, Utah’s sublime slot canyons are best experienced by entering their striated depths, where the only move is forward. The sport of canyoneering involves rappelling, down-climbing, wading, and stemming, or stretching your arms and legs across the narrowest section of a canyon and using pressure to slowly progress. Red Desert Adventure leads private guided trips in the Greater Zion area—with routes immediately outside the national park boundary and others within about a 20-mile radius—where the scenery is as spectacular and often less crowded. Itineraries can be tailored for all experience levels: Half-day tours into sandstone slot canyons such as Lambs Knoll and Yankee Doodle feature rappels in the 70-foot range, ideal for first-timers and families. (Kids must be at least five years old.) More adventurous canyoneering trips, like Eye of the Needle, feature multiple rappels up to 200 feet in a flowing watercourse and an ascent back from the canyon floor using steel cables in the sandstone. Those seeking milder thrills should make their homebase at the design-forward Amangiri resort, a 90-minute drive away, which offers Navajo-led walks through the mostly flat terrain of Upper Antelope Canyon. —TW

Washington: Sea kayak through bioluminescence in the San Juan Islands

The waters around Washington’s San Juan Islands glow with bioluminescence, making them the perfect spot for an after-dark kayak tour. Photo by Chona Kasinger

About 90 miles north of Seattle in the Salish Sea, the San Juan Islands are surrounded by waters fertile with single-celled organisms called dinoflagellates, which illuminate when touched. Bioluminescence occurs year-round, but it’s easiest to witness during the new moon (when the sky is darkest) between the months of June and August (dinoflagellates like warmer waters). The most rewarding way to experience the phenomenon is on a three-hour paddling trip with Sea Quest Kayak Tour. At dusk, guides lead visitors from the town of Friday Harbor to explore calm nooks around places such as Dinner Island, Argyle Lagoon, and Mulno Cove, where it’s possible to catch sight of jellyfish and shrimp swimming through the bluish glow. Look up at the sky’s canopy too, where shooting stars and even the aurora borealis occasionally get in on the otherworldly spectacle. Stay nearby, about a three-minute walk from the tour departure point, at the 24-key Friday Harbor House, a boutique hotel with fireplaces and waterfront balconies within strolling distance of the restaurants and breweries of the islands’ biggest town. —TW

Wyoming: Track wolf packs in Yellowstone National Park

The wide-open valleys of Yellowstone have earned the park the nickname “America’s Serengeti,” so it’s no wonder that there are safari-style offerings to match. Gray wolves were reintroduced to the park 30 years ago, and wildlife lovers hoping to encounter the apex predators today can do so in style with luxury tour operator Abercrombie & Kent, which leads multiday wolf-tracking journeys each winter, with the peak season from November through March. Itineraries are fully customizable (A&K suggests four days) and can involve low-altitude flights over the geothermally shaped landscape; game drives through the snow to see bison, elk, and moose; a horse-drawn sleigh ride to a riverside camp; and private sessions with wolf biologists to learn about the triumphs and challenges of species reintroduction. The après-wolf scene back at base camp—the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole, or Sage Lodge in Montana’s Paradise Valley, depending on the itinerary—might include spending time sipping a locally distilled whiskey next to a roaring fire, the sound of howls in the distance. —ND

