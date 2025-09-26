The Best Times to Cruise Without the Crowds

Sponsored by Emerald Cruises & Tours

Seasons have everything to do with how you experience a destination. Among the best ways to visit iconic places during peak times of year is through the seamlessness of cruising. Emerald Cruises & Tours’ intimate ships offer exclusive excursions and thoughtful itineraries for unparalleled journeys in every season. In spring, Europe’s rivers run past fields dotted with tulips while historic towns awaken from winter. Then, the long days slow the pace during summer as ships drift past vineyards and hillside castles.

Come fall, the Mediterranean still buzzes with open-air cafés and seaside markets, perfect for lingering over fresh seafood with local wine. When winter arrives, Emerald yachts sail south to the Caribbean’s warm, turquoise waters for white-sand beaches.

Throughout the year, the Emerald Cruises & Tours designs its trips for curious travelers of all kinds, including food lovers, nature enthusiasts, and those who simply want to explore several new places with all the logistics handled.

It’s not just about seeing more of the world. It’s about feeling more present while you do.

Imagine the rivers of France, Germany, and Austria shimmering under the sunlight in warm-weather months, stopping in Vienna at a famous coffeehouse. Dine in Lyon, France’s gastronomic capital and choose a bike ride along riverbanks or a guided hike.

In the Mediterranean, board one of Emerald Cruises & Tours’ yacht-style ships during autumn to visit ports from Albania and Athens to the Dalmatian Coast, featuring lovely seaside scenery. Swim in a secluded bay, check out ruins, and wander olive groves. Fall is also the best time to eat, thanks to harvest markets brimming with produce that brings the farm to the table.

When days start getting shorter, head for warmer climates. From San Juan, ships sail between islands such as Saint Barth’s and Antigua. Snorkel coral reefs or tour a rum distillery before enjoying the rhythm of a steel drum band filling the evening air. Onboard, life centers around the open decks, poolside lounges, and the water toys of the Marina Platform, where the sea is always in view and the experience is sublime any time of year.