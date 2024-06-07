Katherine LaGrave is a deputy editor at Afar focused on features and essays. Her work has been recognized in the Best American Food Writing and the Best American Science & Nature Writing. The Society of American Travel Writers named her the 2021 Travel Journalist of the Year.

Katherine grew up in Germany, Indonesia, and Japan, and has lived and worked in Greece, Haiti, and the United Kingdom. She is a graduate of Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism and teaches at Fordham University. She lives in New York City.