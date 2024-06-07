katherine-lagrave-headshot.jpg

Katherine LaGrave

Deputy Editor

Katherine LaGrave is a deputy editor at Afar focused on features and essays. Her work has been recognized in the Best American Food Writing and the Best American Science & Nature Writing. The Society of American Travel Writers named her the 2021 Travel Journalist of the Year.

Katherine grew up in Germany, Indonesia, and Japan, and has lived and worked in Greece, Haiti, and the United Kingdom. She is a graduate of Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism and teaches at Fordham University. She lives in New York City.

Most recent articles
Outdoor Adventure
Around the World in 110 Days: Meet the Cyclist Hoping to Break a World Record
June 07, 2024 08:50 AM
Katherine LaGrave
Outdoor Adventure
Kris Tompkins Has Helped Create 7 National Parks in Chile. A New One Is on the Way.
May 16, 2024 10:46 AM
Katherine LaGrave
Longreads
Welcome to the New All-Inclusive
April 25, 2024 02:50 PM
Katherine LaGrave
Books
Around the World in 80 Books
April 24, 2024 10:00 AM
Katherine LaGrave
Health + Wellness
This Greek Beauty Brand Transports Me to the Islands
April 19, 2024 10:03 AM
Katherine LaGrave
Packing Tips + Gear
Why Clogs Are the Perfect Travel Shoe
April 18, 2024 02:02 PM
Katherine LaGrave
Longreads
Journey to the Geographical Center of North America
March 25, 2024 09:20 AM
Katherine LaGrave
Why Solo Female Travel Is Important (and Where to Go)
Solo Travel
As a Solo Female Traveler, Here’s Where to Go
March 08, 2024 09:15 AM
Sarah Buder
Where to Go in Spring
Cherry Blossom Season in Japan Is Starting Soon—Here’s What to Know
February 26, 2024 11:58 AM
Katherine LaGrave
Trending News
This Is the World’s Most Visited City
January 31, 2024 10:16 AM
Katherine LaGrave
Hotels
How to Get Access to Five-Star Resort Amenities—Without Spending the Night
December 22, 2023 08:45 AM
Katherine LaGrave
Packing Tips + Gear
Yes, You Can Totally Get Gravy Through Airport Security
November 16, 2023 11:42 AM
Katherine LaGrave
Longreads
Walking, Biking, and Swimming Through Scotland’s Highlands on a Self-Powered Trip
October 30, 2023 12:45 PM
Katherine LaGrave
Holiday Travel
Christmas Markets in Europe to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
October 18, 2023 09:55 AM
Nile Cappello
AFAR Approved
The Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Is My Go-To Travel Bag
October 06, 2023 04:48 PM
Katherine LaGrave
Road Trips
11 Beautiful Scenic Drives in the U.S. for Fall Foliage
October 06, 2023 10:23 AM
Chloe Arrojado
In the Magazine
Where to Go, What to Eat, and Where to Stay in Greece’s Capital of Cool, Thessaloniki
September 28, 2023 10:10 AM
Katherine LaGrave
Where to Travel Next
15 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
September 08, 2023 02:59 PM
Katherine LaGrave
Weekend Getaways
10 Easy Weekend Getaways from Chicago—No Flights Required
September 01, 2023 12:24 PM
Katherine LaGrave
Books
27 Independent Bookstores in the U.S. You Should Visit
August 29, 2023 08:35 PM
Aislyn Greene
Food + Drink
For Some of the Best Food in Puerto Rico, Head to the “Pork Highway”
August 22, 2023 01:16 PM
Katherine LaGrave
Road Trips
Fall Is the Best Season for Road Trips in the U.S.—Here Are the Top 12
August 15, 2023 03:19 PM
Katherine LaGrave
Stay Here Next
An Art-Focused Hotel—With an Incredible Rooftop—Opens in Brooklyn
July 19, 2023 01:43 PM
Katherine LaGrave
Longreads
It’s 2023. Do You Know Where Your Spices Come From?
June 23, 2023 07:44 AM
Katherine LaGrave
Hotels
The Puerto Rico Farm Stay That’s Changing Hospitality
May 23, 2023 06:26 PM
Katherine LaGrave
Hotels We Love
The 15 Best Hotels in London
April 27, 2023 01:12 PM
Jennifer Flowers
Stay Here Next
Attention, New Yorkers: Your Next Catskills Weekend Getaway Is Here
April 21, 2023 11:03 AM
Katherine LaGrave
Longreads
Finding Foodie Heaven in England’s Lake District
April 18, 2023 11:12 AM
Katherine LaGrave
Style + Design
Lydia Tár Is Problematic—but She’s My Travel Style Icon Anyway
March 10, 2023 02:01 PM
Katherine LaGrave
Travel for Good
These 15 Women Are Changing The Way We Travel
March 08, 2023 04:14 PM
Katherine LaGrave
