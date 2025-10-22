This is the Best Place to Celebrate Día de Muertos in México

Candle-lit boat rides, fine dining featuring traditional Mexican flavors, and a party are just a few of the ways to celebrate Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) at Mayakoba. The celebration is a multiday affair, from October 31 to November 2, 2025, that immerses guests in culture with events filled with the soulful traditions of México’s most heartfelt holiday across three of its luxury resorts in the Riviera Maya.

Fairmont Mayakoba offers family-fun art, music, and holiday desserts rooted in Yucatán traditions—an all-ages feast for the senses. Or celebrate at Rosewood Mayakoba, where evening soirées last well into the night, steeped in elegant cuisine and art. For a peaceful retreat that digs deep to the heart of the holiday, choose Banyan Tree Mayakoba and dive into wellness with unparalleled luxury—then let your soul free at an al fresco holiday party.

Celebrate México’s traditions

Celebrating Day of the Dead at Mayakoba Courtesy of Mayakoba

Imagine the scent of Marigolds in the air, candles reflected in the water, and music drifting throughout the mangroves as families gather to honor their ancestors. Día de Muertos at Mayakoba brings distinctive experiences that transport body and spirit, from boat tours through the canals and festive parties to traditions that honor family and memory.

Try traditional tamales and artisanal cocktails made with seasonal ingredients that pair well with the holiday desserts. And savor the comforting flavors of pumpkin, cacao, and cinnamon in the traditional pan de muerto, which also serves as an offering to the memory of loved ones.

Events throughout the resorts offer a mix of artistry, gastronomy, and cultural connection. At Fairmont Mayakoba, there’s a late-night Haunted Soirée at Cielo on Halloween, and a Day of the Dead buffet the following evening—where live music and Day of the Dead traditions enhance the feast.

Candle-lit boats glide through Mayakoba’s canals, as lights and artists in the mangroves bring the Día de Muertos traditions to life. Courtesy of Mayakoba

Rosewood Mayakoba immerses travelers in Día de Muertos upon arrival. Think neon alebrijes (Mexican folk art), live music, and a traditional ancestral altar adorned with marigolds and candles. Stays can include Day of the Dead workshops, such as Catrina face painting; a special menu on November 1, 2025; and a luminous procession through the mangroves.

Sip on Ash Cocktails steeped in tradition at Banyan Tree Mayakoba, which also helps spark guests’ creativity with a shrine contest that encourages the use of color and personal touches to honor dearly departed loved ones. Later, delve deeper into Día de Muertos traditions at a Legends Dinner that combines traditional storytelling with a culinary journey to celebrate this holiday.

Attend family-friendly events

Mayakoba resorts celebrate Día de Muertos during waterfront culinary adventures decked out in festive holiday lights. Courtesy of Mayakoba

During the Día de Muertos holiday, little ones will delight in festive surprises around every corner at Mayakoba—when they’re not enjoying the kids’ clubs (think crafts, kayaking, and eco-tours guided by biologists) and kiddie cooking classes.

Families will love the Fairmont Mayakoba in the heart of the Mexican jungle, where the kids can get in the spirit at the daytime Little Monsters Halloween celebration, enjoy holiday treats on the beach, and take in the colorful decorations and costumes at events like the Souls and Legends buffet that are distinct to the world-famous holiday. At Rosewood Mayakoba, families can trick-or-treat along a “Path of Skulls” and check out a secret haunted house as part of the all-ages Halloween festivities full of adventure.

Through music, flavor, candlelight, and art, Mayakoba’s Day of the Dead celebration brings the traditions of this storied holiday to life. It’s an authentic experience that honors loved ones while inviting travelers to explore culture and reflect in a serene setting on the Riviera Maya.