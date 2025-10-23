Demand for Adults-Only Resorts Is on the Rise. But Should Kids Really Be Excluded?

On their final approach to the newly opened Hinata Retreat in Western Massachusetts, guests might spot a wild turkey, deer emerging from the trees, or a hawk alighting atop a pine as they drive along the gravel road, winding through forested hills to this tranquil hideaway that’s a three-and-a-half-hour drive north of New York City.

As you arrive at the property and crest the treeline, the sweeping Berkshire Mountains come into view, along with 12 modern cabins complete with fireplaces and outdoor hot tubs on private patios. Nature is all around—and children are nowhere in sight.

Jeff and Jen Neilsen, Hinata Retreat’s owners, opened the property in early October as an adults-only getaway for guests 18 and older. They were inspired by what they themselves crave in a getaway as busy parents to three kids under the age of eight.

“Being able to find places that are affordable, to be able to escape to and not have to worry about having a lot of noise or a lot of kids around is just our version of really being able to disconnect and reconnect with one another,” says Jeff.

And he’s not alone in wanting such a reprieve.

Growing demand for adults-only hotels and resorts

The popularity of adults-only resorts for parents and kid-free adults alike is a growing trend in hospitality, according to George Morgan-Grenville, CEO and founder of U.K.-based luxury travel company Red Savannah.

He estimates that since the COVID-19 pandemic, his company has seen roughly 15 percent growth, year over year, in bookings for adults-only travel experiences.

Morgan-Grenville attributes the rising interest in adults-only properties, at least in part, to the declining birth rate in developed countries. In other words, more people are deciding not to have kids, as evidenced by data from a 2025 report from the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research in Germany.

“I’d say those trends are more skewed to the resort environment, but it’s actually happening across the industry, even on the safari circuit, with hotels geared to adults only,” Morgan-Grenville says.

Almare, a Luxury Collection Resort in Isla Mujeres, Mexico, is among a growing number of luxury all-inclusive resorts zeroing in on the adults-only market. Courtesy of Almare, a Luxury Collection Resort

The luxury of an all-inclusive—with no kids

Paralleling a trend in adults-only resorts is a boom in demand for luxury all-inclusive resort experiences, including, more specifically, adults-only luxury all-inclusive properties, according to Hugo Desenzani, managing director of the Luxury Group, Caribbean and Latin America, for Marriott International.

Travelers seeking these hassle-free properties that cater to the 18-and-over set run the gamut.

“The luxury adults-only subset, in particular, appeals to couples, groups of friends, and solo travelers who are looking for curated, tranquil getaways that prioritize wellness and elevated culinary offerings,” Desenzani says. “It’s not about keeping families out; it’s about curating a space where adults can truly explore and recharge seamlessly.”

Desenzani notes that Marriott has received “enthusiastic” responses from guests to the adults-only properties in Marriott International’s collection in the Caribbean and Latin America, including Sanctuary Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic and Almare, a Luxury Collection Resort on the Mexican island of Isla Mujeres.

There’s also Paraiso de la Bonita, a Luxury Collection Resort, an adult all-inclusive in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, that opened in January, and the adult all-inclusive W Punta Cana, which opened this past summer.

It’s not about keeping families out; it’s about curating a space where adults can truly explore and recharge seamlessly. Hugo Desenzani, managing director of Luxury Group, Caribbean and Latin America, for Marriott International

The demand for all-inclusives where the minimum age requirement for guests is 18 is strong—and growing—Desenzani says, noting that this is a perfect opportunity for the global hospitality brand to create unique experiences across its global portfolio of properties that suit the individual needs of guests.

“This isn’t just a flash in the pan; it’s a thoughtful, fundamental shift in luxury hospitality that’s designed to meet the evolving expectations of today’s discerning traveler,” Desenzani says, adding that the company plans to debut W Costa Mujeres, an adult all-inclusive in 2029.

La Casa de la Playa in the Riviera Maya is an adults-only resort, but its owner, Hotels Xcaret, also owns and operates family-friendly properties nearby, recognizing that there is something for everyone in this space. Photo by Cesar Bejar/Courtesy of La Casa de la Playa

Something for everyone

Other hotel brands with both adults-only and family-friendly properties in their portfolios are seeing similar interest in kid-free options that arguably complement rather than detract from their family offerings.

Akis Neocleous, executive director of Mexico’s Hotels Xcaret, confirms “exceptional growth” within the company’s adults-only, all-inclusive segment, adding that interest is largely driven by “discerning travelers from the U.S., Canada, and Europe who are seeking a more tailored . . . experience.”

“They’re searching for sanctuaries that allow them to reconnect with themselves, their partners, and the spirit of a destination,” says Neocleous.

The brand’s adults-only, all-inclusive La Casa de la Playa property, in the Riviera Maya, attracts couples as well as parents of adult children who come for a secluded stay, while their offspring and grandchildren might check in nearby at the brand’s family-friendly properties, such as Hotel Xcaret México or Hotel Xcaret Arte.

Many resorts manage to toe the line, too, with adults-only and family-friendly enclaves on the same property or close by.

Those include Florida’s JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort and the adjacent Paradise by Sirene, the latter with 94 rooms and suites tailored for guests 21 and older.

In Cabo San Lucas, the family-friendly Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort, complete with six pools and both teens and kids clubs, is a short stroll uphill from the beachfront and adults-only Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort—a grown-up favorite for its direct access to the Jack Nicklaus Signature–designed course at Quivira Golf Club.

Ultimately, the distinction enables the hotel and its environment to cater to the right audience.

“By having an adults-only policy, hotels are very obviously targeting themselves at a certain demographic,” says Morgan-Grenville.

“There’s nothing more lovely than the sound of your children playing—and nothing less lovely than other people’s children. And an adults-only hotel is an obvious escape from that.”

Post Ranch Inn is an iconic luxury property in Big Sur, California, that caters to guests 18 and over. Courtesy of Post Ranch Inn

The adult-only hotels travel advisors recommend

Travel advisors corroborate interest in offerings exclusively for adults.

Virtuoso travel advisor Kristen Nix of Kristen Nix Travel points to the sense of freedom and the opportunities for connection at adults-only resorts as driving factors for bookings from her clients.

“My clients who seek adults-only vacations are drawn to resorts that allow for freedom without structure and offer the space to move at their own pace, whether that means doing everything or absolutely nothing,” she says. “They want time to reconnect with themselves, their partner, or simply the world around them.”

Among Nix’s favorite adults-only properties are Arizona’s Castle Hot Springs, California’s Post Ranch Inn, the Green O in Montana, and Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort in Hawai’i.

The best adult resorts focus on quality over quantity, she says: “With fewer guests, a strong sense of purpose, thoughtful design, and amazing culinary and wine programs, they create an atmosphere that feels effortless yet deeply intentional.”

Janel Carnero, a luxury travel advisor with Embark Beyond, says that requests from her clients for pure adults-only experiences have significantly increased in the past two years.

She attributes rising interest in adults-only stays to current hospitality trends in the luxury market that include quiet luxury and restorative wellness.

Why should kids get to have all the fun? At adults-focused Miraval Arizona guests can sign up for myriad classes and experiences like pilates and yoga on stand-up paddleboards. Courtesy of Miraval Resorts

“[The adults-only] market is one of the stronger growing areas in high-end hospitality, validating major brand investment,” Carnero says.

Miraval Resorts is one such brand. It welcomes only guests 18 and older at its luxury, wellness-oriented properties in Texas, Arizona, and Massachusetts, including the Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa and Miraval Arizona in Tucson, where couples’ retreats offer curated experiences such as yoga, spa rituals, and mindfulness practices to help partners strengthen their connection and communication. (The Massachusetts resort makes an exception for youth under the age of 18 twice a year during Family Connection Week’s family wellness programming, with the caveat that it’s recommended for kids age five and older.)