Jacqueline Kehoe

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Person walking through a Slot Canyon in Grand Staircase Escalante National Park, Utah
National Parks
9 Most Breathtaking Utah National Parks and Monuments
September 17, 2026 10:08 PM
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Jacqueline Kehoe
Left: Quidi Vidi, St. John's, NL, Canada; right: Close-up of a woman knitting with red yarn using wooden needles in a warm indoor setting
Outdoor Adventure
Hiking Meets Hygge: Welcome to Adventure Knitting
June 2, 2026 01:49 PM
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Jacqueline Kehoe
Colchuck Lake, Washington
Hiking + Cycling
14 Epic Hikes in the U.S.—From California’s Lost Coast to a Northeast Trek Longer Than the Appalachian Trail
October 15, 2025 09:45 AM
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Jacqueline Kehoe
Rocky coastline of Lake Superior in Big Bay State Park in La Pointe on Madeline Island in the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Wisconsin USA
Outdoor Adventure
Scout For Shipwrecks and Glimpse the Northern Lights on This Underrated Coastline in the Midwest
May 21, 2025 02:40 PM
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Jacqueline Kehoe
Close-up of the sand-colored hoodoos of Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument
National Parks
One of New Mexico’s Most Beautiful National Monuments Has Reopened—After Being Closed for Years
December 4, 2024 02:05 PM
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Jacqueline Kehoe
A kayak balanced on some rocks on the side of a lake
Travel for Good
Can U.S. National Parks Truly Go Carbon-Free? The Answer Lies in Lake Superior
April 17, 2023 11:01 AM
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Jacqueline Kehoe
StGeorge-Credit-JacquelineKehoe.jpg
Outdoor Adventure
How to Enjoy Zion National Park and Utah’s Wilderness Without the Crowds
January 25, 2023 05:47 PM
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Jacqueline Kehoe
Sliabh Liag, in Donegal, are some of Ireland's highest sea cliffs—and some of the highest in Europe.
Hiking + Cycling
Yes, You Can Now Hike the Appalachian Trail—in Ireland
November 9, 2022 02:33 PM
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Jacqueline Kehoe
Discover California’s Venerable Giant Trees—Without the Crowds
Outdoor Adventure
Discover California’s Venerable Giant Trees—Without the Crowds
May 26, 2022 04:15 PM
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Jacqueline Kehoe
Colorado Could Soon Be Home to the World’s Largest Dark Sky Reserve
Travel for Good
Colorado Could Soon Be Home to the World’s Largest Dark Sky Reserve
April 21, 2022 05:17 PM
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Jacqueline Kehoe
Holiday Traditions Around the World That Might Surprise You
Holiday Travel
Holiday Traditions Around the World That Might Surprise You
December 18, 2020 04:03 PM
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Jacqueline Kehoe
The Best Beaches in Thailand
International Beaches
The Best Beaches in Thailand
March 30, 2020 09:36 AM
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Jacqueline Kehoe
The World’s Northernmost Pilgrimage Route Is in Norway—and Almost No One’s Heard of It
Solo Travel
The World’s Northernmost Pilgrimage Route Is in Norway—and Almost No One’s Heard of It
January 18, 2019 07:33 PM
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Jacqueline Kehoe