A New Under Canvas Glampsite in New England Will Offer Easy Access to Forest Hikes, Maple Syrup, and Orchards

New England’s White Mountains have long been a playground for East Coast travelers—a place where granite peaks tower over maple forests, steam-powered scenic railways chug through river-carved valleys, and roadside farm stands sell still-warm cider doughnuts. And soon, they’ll have a new place to stay when they visit.

Under Canvas, the luxury safari-style glamping brand best known for its tented camps near national parks in the American West—places like Zion, Moab, and Yellowstone—is heading to New Hampshire for the first time. The company has announced plans to open Under Canvas White Mountains in June 2026, offering travelers a new basecamp for hiking trails, foliage drives, and classic New England apple country.

Located near North Conway, one of the Northeast’s main gateways to the White Mountain National Forest, the new 86-acre outpost will sit within easy reach of iconic hikes like Mount Washington, the Northeast’s highest peak, and the waterfalls along the 34-mile Kancamagus Highway.

Like its sister camps, Under Canvas White Mountains will feature canvas safari tents outfitted with king beds, wooden furnishings, ensuite bathrooms with pull-chain showers, wood-burning stoves, and a private deck. Guests can choose from a variety of tent types, including the Stargazer Tent with a sky-viewing window, a Suite Tent with added lounge space, and the Mount Washington Suite, which connects two tents via a shared deck and outdoor seating area, making it ideal for families or small groups.

Get even closer to the beauty of New England’s White Mountains with a stay in a luxury Under Canvas tented suite. Courtesy of Under Canvas

While the company hasn’t shared specifics about the camp’s onsite café-style dining, it said it will draw on regional ingredients, and added that evenings will center around communal fire pits with live music, complimentary s’mores, yoga sessions, and outdoor games. A dedicated guest experience coordinator will help plan activities like Saco River paddles, boating on the Connecticut River, and mountain or gravel biking excursions.

The surrounding area can easily fill a long weekend (or more). The White Mountains are home to more than 20 state parks and over 1,200 miles of hiking trails, including segments of the Appalachian Trail. In the nearby Franconia Notch State Park, visitors can trek along the cliffside boardwalk through Flume Gorge and take the short but rewarding hike up to Artist’s Bluff, a classic fall photo spot overlooking Echo Lake. For slower-paced days, travelers can ride the Conway Scenic Railroad, wander through farm stands selling maple candy and just-pressed cider, visit pick-your-own apple orchards, or detour through charming small towns like Littleton, Bethlehem, and Lancaster, for craft cideries, bookstores, and cafés that cater to hikers fresh off the trail.

Rates will start at $279 per night, with reservations now open for the 2026 season, which will run from June 25 through October 11.

Take a ride on the Conway Scenic Railroad while staying at the forthcoming Under Canvas White Mountains. eFlexion/Shutterstock

When the White Mountains location opens, it will be one of 14 Under Canvas camps operating across the U.S. It’s slated to open just two months after Under Canvas Yosemite, the first outpost in California, on April 16, 2026 (a property that was originally supposed to open in 2020 but was pushed back to 2025, and now 2026). The brand also operates Ulum, the more upscale spin-off of Under Canvas (which Afar recognized as one of the best new hotels in 2024), as well as Fields of Michigan in South Haven, Michigan, and Bar N Ranch, in West Yellowstone, Montana, two nature-based accommodations part of a spin-off brand called the Outdoor Collection. The hospitality company partnered with Hyatt last year, allowing travelers to earn and redeem Hyatt loyalty points on Under Canvas stays.