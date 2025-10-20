Travel InspirationHotelsHotel News + Openings
By Bailey Berg
  •  October 20, 2025

A New Under Canvas Glampsite in New England Will Offer Easy Access to Forest Hikes, Maple Syrup, and Orchards

The property, slated to open in summer 2026, will be the brand’s first in the Northeast.

Trees with colorful fall foliage like a rocky riverfront in North Conway, New Hampshire

The White Mountains in New Hampshire offer a bounty of scenic landscapes to explore, including rocky rivers, cascading waterfalls, and hiking trails galore.

Kelsey Neukum/Shutterstock

New England’s White Mountains have long been a playground for East Coast travelers—a place where granite peaks tower over maple forests, steam-powered scenic railways chug through river-carved valleys, and roadside farm stands sell still-warm cider doughnuts. And soon, they’ll have a new place to stay when they visit.

Under Canvas, the luxury safari-style glamping brand best known for its tented camps near national parks in the American West—places like Zion, Moab, and Yellowstone—is heading to New Hampshire for the first time. The company has announced plans to open Under Canvas White Mountains in June 2026, offering travelers a new basecamp for hiking trails, foliage drives, and classic New England apple country.

Located near North Conway, one of the Northeast’s main gateways to the White Mountain National Forest, the new 86-acre outpost will sit within easy reach of iconic hikes like Mount Washington, the Northeast’s highest peak, and the waterfalls along the 34-mile Kancamagus Highway.

Like its sister camps, Under Canvas White Mountains will feature canvas safari tents outfitted with king beds, wooden furnishings, ensuite bathrooms with pull-chain showers, wood-burning stoves, and a private deck. Guests can choose from a variety of tent types, including the Stargazer Tent with a sky-viewing window, a Suite Tent with added lounge space, and the Mount Washington Suite, which connects two tents via a shared deck and outdoor seating area, making it ideal for families or small groups.

Exterior of an Under Canvas tented suite with a deck outside and a seating area inside the tent

Get even closer to the beauty of New England’s White Mountains with a stay in a luxury Under Canvas tented suite.

Courtesy of Under Canvas

While the company hasn’t shared specifics about the camp’s onsite café-style dining, it said it will draw on regional ingredients, and added that evenings will center around communal fire pits with live music, complimentary s’mores, yoga sessions, and outdoor games. A dedicated guest experience coordinator will help plan activities like Saco River paddles, boating on the Connecticut River, and mountain or gravel biking excursions.

The surrounding area can easily fill a long weekend (or more). The White Mountains are home to more than 20 state parks and over 1,200 miles of hiking trails, including segments of the Appalachian Trail. In the nearby Franconia Notch State Park, visitors can trek along the cliffside boardwalk through Flume Gorge and take the short but rewarding hike up to Artist’s Bluff, a classic fall photo spot overlooking Echo Lake. For slower-paced days, travelers can ride the Conway Scenic Railroad, wander through farm stands selling maple candy and just-pressed cider, visit pick-your-own apple orchards, or detour through charming small towns like Littleton, Bethlehem, and Lancaster, for craft cideries, bookstores, and cafés that cater to hikers fresh off the trail.

Rates will start at $279 per night, with reservations now open for the 2026 season, which will run from June 25 through October 11.

A yellow and green train car leads the Conway Scenic Railroad through a forest of trees that are starting to show their fall colors

Take a ride on the Conway Scenic Railroad while staying at the forthcoming Under Canvas White Mountains.

eFlexion/Shutterstock

When the White Mountains location opens, it will be one of 14 Under Canvas camps operating across the U.S. It’s slated to open just two months after Under Canvas Yosemite, the first outpost in California, on April 16, 2026 (a property that was originally supposed to open in 2020 but was pushed back to 2025, and now 2026). The brand also operates Ulum, the more upscale spin-off of Under Canvas (which Afar recognized as one of the best new hotels in 2024), as well as Fields of Michigan in South Haven, Michigan, and Bar N Ranch, in West Yellowstone, Montana, two nature-based accommodations part of a spin-off brand called the Outdoor Collection. The hospitality company partnered with Hyatt last year, allowing travelers to earn and redeem Hyatt loyalty points on Under Canvas stays.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a Colorado-based travel writer and editor who covers breaking news, trends, sustainability, and outdoor adventure. She is the author of Secret Alaska: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure (Reedy Press, April 2025), the former associate travel news editor at Afar, and has also written for the New York Times, the Washington Post, and National Geographic.
From Our Partners
View of a walkway to the beach at Captain Quarters Resort
Journeys: United States
A Weeklong Myrtle Beach Itinerary for the Whole Family
Sponsored by
Aerial view of the SkyWheel at Myrtle Beach
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
Myrtle Beach, Your Way
Sponsored by
View of the overwater villas at Sandals South Coast in Jamaica
Hotels
This Jamaica Resort Changes All-Inclusives
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
6 Lantern Festivals That’ll Brighten Your Life
Art + Culture
8 Truly Brilliant Global Lantern Festivals Worth Traveling for — From Chiang Mai to Nagasaki
October 20, 2025 06:13 PM
 · 
Sarah Buder
Aerial Birds Eye View of Keystone Colorado
Where to Go in Winter
10 Best Places to Visit in December
October 20, 2025 04:55 PM
 · 
Mark Ellwood
A concrete building with an elaborate steel tornado-shaped staircase stretching above it
Where to Travel Next
Europe’s Most Exciting New Museum Is an Innovative, Architecturally Thrilling Ode to Human Migration
October 20, 2025 11:43 AM
 · 
Blane Bachelor
A christmas market lit up at night, with a carousel and a grand city hall in the background
Holiday Travel
Where to Find Europe’s Most Festive, Unique, and Family-Friendly Christmas Markets
October 18, 2025 04:54 AM
 · 
Katherine LaGrave

See More