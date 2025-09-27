This Jamaica Resort Changes All-Inclusives

Some things never go out of style, and Caribbean vacations top the list. What has changed is the way you can experience them. Once wrapped in glossy ‘80s clichés—bronzed couples, neon swimsuits, bottomless umbrella drinks—all-inclusive Caribbean trips are having a renaissance. Across Jamaica, resorts are embracing bolder design, elevated local cuisine, and a more profound sense of place.

Founded in Montego Bay in 1981, Sandals Resorts redefined what a Caribbean vacation could be. What started as one man’s vision to share his home with the world became something groundbreaking—the Caribbean’s first all-inclusive resort designed for adults.

The goal was simple: showcase the island’s natural beauty and create a frictionless vacation, allowing guests to drift from beach to bar to bed without ever reaching for their wallet. Today, the experience is all that and much more, and Sandals’ adults-only properties consistently rank among the best all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica, thanks to the blend of tropical pleasures and authenticity based in Jamaican roots.

Meet Jamaica’s Sandals South Coast

Nowhere reflects this new golden age of vacationing quite like Sandals South Coast. Here, heart-shaped Overwater Villas sit alongside a secluded, 500-acre nature preserve dotted with waterfalls, all paired with excellent hospitality that’s distinctly Jamaican.

A water-inspired retreat that embodies the brand’s vision for the future of all-inclusive, the resort is a scenic drive from the bustle of Montego Bay and Kingston, where you’ll find a different Jamaica, the South Coast. It’s unspoiled, off the beaten path, still intensely local, and a perfect setting for Sandals South Coast. Tranquility reigns here, inviting you to truly relax and find peace.

Leave the world behind and sink into a slower pace, where life matches the rhythm of the waves. Wake up to a sun-drenched shoreline, slip straight into the sea, and unwind in your Overwater Villa’s outdoor Tranquility Soaking Tub. Mornings taste better with a fresh fruit smoothie and sunrise on your deck, and the always smiling and hospitable resort staff keeps the surprises coming—maybe a floating breakfast one day or champagne at dusk the next. It’s all about finding your flow, connecting with yourself and others, and disconnecting from life’s worries as you immerse yourself in the Caribbean’s calm tempo.

See YS Falls and more beyond the resort

YS Falls Courtesy of Sandals

Part of what makes South Coast special is how close it keeps you to Jamaica’s less-explored wonders. A short excursion takes you to YS Falls, a dramatic cascade where you can swim beneath the rushing water or swing from a rope into cool mountain streams. Nearby, the famous Pelican Bar rises on stilts in the middle of the sea, an ideal spot to sip a Red Stripe as dolphins pass by.

We highly recommend driving through the South Coast’s lush landscapes and making a stop at a roadside stand to pick up some fresh and spicy peppa shrimp, a local delicacy. (For the heat-sensitive, be warned—it packs a punch.)

Bamboo rafting along the Martha Brae River Courtesy of Sandals

Elsewhere on the island, Sandals Montego Bay and Sandals Royal Caribbean resorts put you close to bamboo rafting along the Martha Brae River. Sandals Negril delivers laid-back vibes and incredible sunsets on Seven Mile Beach. And on the north coast, Sandals Ochi in Ocho Rios and Sandals Dunn’s River properties offer catamaran sails to Jamaica’s most iconic attraction, Dunn’s River Falls. No matter which resort you choose, each connects you to the island’s “land of wood and water” soul, from its rivers and mountains to its music and food.

Choose Sandals South Coast’s Overwater Villas or Rondoval Suites

The heart-shaped Overwater Villas at Sandals South Coast are among the most coveted in the Caribbean, where guests can roll out of bed and dive directly into turquoise waters. These villas book fast, as they offer excellent value compared to traveling halfway across the world for an experience that seems less connected to the local culture.

Inside the Rondoval Suites at Sandals South Coast Courtesy of Sandals

If overwater villas aren’t your vibe, the resort’s new Rondoval Suites are just as striking, with full butler service and a setting that’s deep within the resort’s tropical gardens.

Pickleball and more activities at Sandals

Aerial image of pickleball courts Courtesy of Sandals

Paradise pairs well with a bit of friendly competition. Sandals Resorts has invested heavily in turning the Caribbean into a pickleball haven, with high-quality courts, pro-grade gear, and on-site instructors ready to guide first-timers. Beginners get the thrill of learning under the Jamaican sun, with the sea breeze as their soundtrack. For seasoned players, regular tournaments bring light-hearted rivalry and island camaraderie together. And when the match is over? The bar is steps away, with a cold rum punch waiting.

Pickleball is only the beginning when it comes to activities. Guests can also stay active with tennis, sailing, paddleboarding, kayaking, and more.

Slow it down and escape for the afternoon at the Red Lane® Spa or take a leisurely walk along a two-mile stretch of calm, secluded shoreline at Sandals South Coast. For the best of both worlds, end the day with a couples massage by the beach.

Caribbean cuisine and local flavors

Food is also central to the experience. Most all-inclusive resort food lives up to the stereotype. Sandals breaks the mold. Every dish starts with Jamaica’s farms and waters—think local market spices, island-grown produce, and freshly caught seafood. And every bite brings you closer to the culture. One night, it’s jerk chicken the way Jamaicans actually eat it. Next, it’s a rum-laced dessert at the Blum coffee shop that tastes as dreamy as the beach at sunset.

The chefs know the islands. Many are from the Caribbean and cook recipes handed down for generations. That’s why the menus change regularly, the ingredients stay fresh, and every taste is thoughtful and rooted in place. Plus, comfort foods await to satisfy every craving.

Caribbean islands to visit on your next vacation

Across Jamaica and the wider Caribbean, Sandals continues to add new resorts and fresh experiences. The latest? A brand-new property in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, expanding the collection into one of the region’s most untouched, exclusive islands. Wherever you go, you’ll find the same blend of local culture, modern luxury, and the signature ease that Sandals has been perfecting for more than four decades.

Sandals has reinvented the all-inclusive experience

Sandals Dunn River Courtesy of Sandals

The story of Sandals has always been about celebrating the Caribbean and the pure joy of vacationing in one of the most beautiful natural landscapes on the planet. In Jamaica, that spirit is everywhere, from the reggae rhythms to nightly sunsets that stop you in your tracks. Here, the local world flows straight into your own private escape, creating an unrivaled, unforgettable vacation experience.