Hotel News + Openings

A large silver sculpture entitled 'Strike' by Hank Willis Thomas that features one arm holding another that wields a baton situated among trees in the Freedom Monument Sculpture Park
Hotel News + Openings
This New Alabama Hotel Will Connect Visitors to the Powerful Black History Legacy Sites of Montgomery
March 14, 2025 05:22 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
AutoCamp's communal Clubhouse area with bar seating and a green couch on the left, and a trail that winds through soaring trees in Sequoia National Park on the right
Hotel News + Openings
This Underrated California National Park Is Getting a New Glamping Hotel With Airstream Trailer Rooms
March 07, 2025 06:09 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Concept art combining photos of hands holding three cards with the logos of Marriott, Hyatt, and Hilton on them against a purple background
Hotel News + Openings
Hotel Loyalty Programs Aren’t What They Used to Be
February 13, 2025 11:35 AM
 · 
Chris Dong
Aerial view of a section of the famous Las Vegas strip at sunset with the Bellagio hotel and its elaborate fountain in the foreground
Trending News
Hotels Will Be Banned From Adding Hidden Charges to Your Final Bill in 2025—Here’s What to Know
December 19, 2024 04:43 PM
 · 
Jeri Clausing
The Art Deco lobby of the Four Seasons New York with soaring marble columns, a high ceiling, and a massive, marbled sky light
Hotel News + Openings
This Legendary Hotel in New York City Has Reopened After Being Closed for Years
December 13, 2024 02:15 PM
 · 
Devorah Lev-Tov
A split image with a guest room on the left side and the facade of the La Minerva hotel on the right with an obelisk statue atop an elephant in the foreground
Hotel News + Openings
The Orient Express Is Opening Its First Hotel in a Historic Palace in Rome With Views of the Pantheon
December 09, 2024 03:31 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Japanese outdoor gear brand Snow Peak's Long Beach, Washington property featuring a central lodge building nestled into a meadow surrounded by forest trees
Hotel News + Openings
For a Nature-Filled Pacific Northwest Retreat, Head to These New Glamping Resorts
November 18, 2024 06:37 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
A view of peaked mountains with a small amount of snow in Puerto Williams, Chile, with the Beagle Channel in the foreground
Cruise News
A New Hotel Is Coming to the Southern Tip of the World—to Make Antarctica Travel Easier
October 03, 2024 06:29 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
A split photo with a deep red closet with mirrors on the left, and a living room with a large image of Prince's face and a couch with purple-tinted mood lighting on the right
Hotel News + Openings
You Can Now Spend the Night in Prince’s “Purple Rain” House
September 27, 2024 12:03 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Unite Here hotel workers wearing red shirts and holding yellow "On Strike" signs picketing in Los Angeles
Trending News
Why Are So Many Hotel Workers on Strike?
September 03, 2024 05:53 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
A wooden cabin-like building in a clearing surrounded by trees with a deer in the foreground
Hotel News + Openings
A Japanese Outdoor Brand Debuted Its Glamping Concept in the U.S. We Got a First Look
July 31, 2024 12:20 PM
 · 
Naomi Tomky
A guest room at Firefall Ranch featuring a bed next to a fireplace and soaring windows
Hotel News + Openings
Coming to Yosemite National Park: New Outdoor-Focused Lodges and Glamping Resorts
May 07, 2024 12:34 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
A neon hotel sign at dusk above the Lloyd Hotel in Amsterdam
Trending News
Amsterdam Implements New Restrictions on Hotels to Curb Overtourism
May 06, 2024 05:56 PM
 · 
Blane Bachelor
A bedroom inside Paris' Musée d'Orsay with a modern white and beige bed, a book stand and a huge clock in a window in the background
Hotel News + Openings
You Can Now Spend the Night in the Musée d’Orsay (Among Other Outrageous Places)
May 03, 2024 11:59 AM
 · 
Chris Dong
The iconic pink poolside at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Hotel News + Openings
Michelin Reveals Its List of Top Hotels in the USA
April 25, 2024 02:00 PM
 · 
Stacey Lastoe
View of a dome room at Clear Sky Resorts-Bryce Canyon, including a bed, sitting area and floor-to-ceiling windows
Hotel News + Openings
A New Glass Dome Resort Is Coming to Bryce Canyon National Park
April 22, 2024 05:46 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
A canvas tent with wooden stairs, surrounded by trees
Hotel News + Openings
A New Under Canvas Tented Camp Is Coming to This California National Park
April 12, 2024 04:51 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
The lobby area in the Graduate Palo Alto featuring a long wooden tables with chairs and a wall covered in a gallery-style mix of artwork
Hotel News + Openings
Hilton Loyalists Now Have Access to One of Our Favorite Boutique Hotel Brands
March 22, 2024 09:07 AM
 · 
Bailey Berg
An ornate bed flanked by mirrors and candelabra-style lights in the Beauty and the Beast-themed Princely suite at Disneyland Hotel, Disneyland Paris
Hotel News + Openings
Disneyland Paris Has a New Luxury Hotel—We Got a Look Inside
March 20, 2024 07:07 PM
 · 
Blane Bachelor
A while round security or monitor camera
Trending News
Airbnb Just Banned Security Cameras Inside Rentals
March 15, 2024 04:47 PM
 · 
Stacey Lastoe
The CAMP brand has become known for developing interactive and engaging experiences for kids.
Hotel News + Openings
Marriott Is Upping Its Kids Club Game in a Seriously Fun Way
December 06, 2023 07:55 PM
 · 
Devorah Lev-Tov
Lobby of Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection, with Western design details such as cow hides, skulls, antlers, and leather chairs
Hotel News + Openings
A New Luxury Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas, Pays Tribute to Cowboy Couture
December 04, 2023 07:04 PM
 · 
Terry Ward
Santa's Post Office - Airbnb
Hotel News + Openings
Santa’s Cabin Is Open for a Free 3-Night Stay This Holiday Season
December 04, 2023 04:58 PM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Signia by Hilton San Jose
Hotel News + Openings
Meet Signia by Hilton and Say Hello to a Fresh, Modern Portfolio of Hotels
Sponsored by
In an effort to showcase the benefits of hosting, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky recently listed a room for stays in his San Francisco home.
Hotel News + Openings
Airbnb Is Making It Easier to Rent Out Your Home When You Travel
November 17, 2022 07:57 PM
 · 
Devorah Lev-Tov
Bolt Farm Treehouse's new luxury cabins are meant to put nature front and center.
Hotel News + Openings
You Can Now Stay in a Luxury “Mirror Cabin” in Tennessee
August 24, 2022 07:25 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
A Nutella Hotel Is Opening for 1 Weekend Only—Here’s How to Win a Stay
Hotel News + Openings
A Nutella Hotel Is Opening for 1 Weekend Only—Here’s How to Win a Stay
November 18, 2019 06:10 PM
 · 
Cassie Shortsleeve
Dubai Will Add Two More Man-Made Islands
Hotel News + Openings
Dubai Will Add Two More Man-Made Islands
May 19, 2017 04:26 PM
 · 
Matt Villano