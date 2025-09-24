The Most Beautiful Christmas Markets in Switzerland

In Switzerland, holiday cheer takes over cities and towns as the days grow shorter and sparkling lights stretch across avenues and alleyways. As soon as Christmas markets open their doors, locals gather after work with friends to ring in the season with mugs of hot mulled wine, while families enjoy flying Santas and kid-friendly workshops. Perusing the merrily decorated wooden stalls of the markets always impresses me with the care Swiss craftspeople show in their wares and the enduring appeal of traditional Swiss treats, such as fried apples. As a full-time Swiss resident, the holiday markets transport me, making it seem like I’m on a festive winter vacation.

Each region of Switzerland has its own take on the Christmas market. With the Swiss Travel Pass, which offers free travel on Switzerland’s reliable and extensive public transportation network, you can easily explore them all. If you’re planning to visit Switzerland, consider coming in winter for lovely, uncrowded towns and cities with vibrant holiday markets and the many other delightful seasonal experiences that await during wintertime in Switzerland.

Marché de Noël in Montreux

Santa flies overhead at Montreux’s Marché de Noël Courtesy of Switzerland Tourism

Come for: The stunning setting on Lake Geneva

Dates: November 20–December 24, 2025

Hours: Weekdays 11 a.m.–10 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Set on the shores of Lake Geneva and beneath white Alpine peaks, the Montreux Christmas market is among the most charming markets anywhere. See the view from atop a Ferris wheel and browse handmade crafts, local foods, and other distinctive gifts at more than 170 decorated stalls. Santa Claus zooms over the market square at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. on weekdays and at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with sparklers on his sleigh.

Sip cocktails at the market’s annual Bar des Étoile and try truffle fondue at the market’s Chalet Heidi, a cozy wooden restaurant that exists only during the five weeks of the event. After that, you can rest your head at the Fairmont Le Montreux Palace, which completed its second wave of renovations earlier this year.

For more winter wonder nearby, find Santa in his secret lair atop Rochers-de-Naye, accessible via traditional cogwheel train, and discounted with the Swiss Travel Pass. Meanwhile, the Chillon Castle (free to visit with the Pass) is extra enchanting for families on three December weekends when it hosts Medieval Magic events.

Bô Noël in Lausanne

Lausanne’s Bô Noël Courtesy of Muto©/BoNoelLausanne

Come for: Regional food and wine

Dates: November 20–December 31, 2025

Hours: Monday–Wednesday 11 a.m.–10 p.m.; Thursday–Saturday 11 a.m.–11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

While the Bô Noël Christmas markets take place throughout this petite lakeside city, they all seem to connect thanks to artistic lighting, from the creative illumination of the city’s Bel-Air tower to lights on its cathedral. A favorite Bô Noël destination is the covered Saint-François Market, set under a festively adorned glass ceiling. The Artisans’ Market is ideal for gifts, since you can often meet the jewelers and clothes designers who made them. Inside the Vaudois Igloo at the new Arts Market, enjoy the region’s cheese fondue, charcuterie, and more.

While in Lausanne, the seat of the International Olympic Committee, visit the Olympic Museum (free with your Swiss Travel Pass) to learn about the history of this global event. Stay at the lakeside Beau-Rivage Palace, where everything evokes 19th-century glamour.

Winterheart in Interlaken

Interlaken’s Christmas market, Winterheart Courtesy of Switzerland Tourism

Come for: Outdoor experiences, including Santa paragliding

Dates: December 19–31, 2025

Hours: Daily 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

In Interlaken’s cozy Christmas market, you can savor your mug of glühwein (hot mulled wine) as you take in the collection of stalls dedicated to crafts like handmade tree decorations. Despite the market’s relatively small size, you’ll find plenty of classic Swiss winter foods like raclette or gingerbread, as well as global offerings like Chinese dumplings or South American churros—as befits this little Swiss town that captivates visitors from around the world. Head out to the field nearby to watch Santa paraglide from on high and land on the snowy ground. The event happens every afternoon during Christmas market days, weather permitting.

You can also take a cruise on Lake Thun, free with your Swiss Travel Pass, and admire the lake’s teal blue color set against the cliffs and pearly snow. In Interlaken, everywhere you walk is a magical wintery scene. After enjoying it all, stay at the Victoria-Jungfrau Grand Hotel & Spa with its 60,000-square-foot spa.

Winter Park in Interlaken

Interlaken’s Winter Park Courtesy of Switzerland Tourism

Come for: Holiday spirit after the holidays

Dates: Mid-January–early March 2026

Hours: Daily 8:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

A distinctive, fir-scented event, Winter Park isn’t a Christmas market, but if you’re arriving after New Year’s, you can still get a flavor of the holiday spirit here. Thousands of donated Christmas trees get a second life in a maze designed like a snow crystal. It’s equally lovely by day or under atmospheric evening lighting. Climb an observation tower to look at it from above and wander through the labyrinth to find something unexpected at each dead end. There’s also a spot where you can write a wish on paper and tie it to a tree. Entrance is free.

Franziskanerplatz Market in Lucerne

Lucerne’s Franziskanerplatz Courtesy of Switzerland Tourism/Tim Ulrlich

Come for: A sense of tradition and history

Dates: December 4–21, 2025

Hours: Daily 11 a.m.–8 p.m.; food stalls 11 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

In the center of Lucerne’s Old Town, the Franziskanerplatz Market occupies the plaza and the streets on either side of the Franziskaner Church, illuminating the centuries-old buildings with the warm glow of holiday lights. An Advent wreath, decorated with hundreds of lights and 12-foot-tall candles, shines over the Franziskaner fountain.

After checking out the market, take a short walk along the Reuss River to the iconic covered Chapel Bridge, always beautifully illuminated. Then, dine at the Michelin-starred Lucide, with stunning views to match the cuisine. Afterwards, you can rest your head at the Mandarin Oriental Palace, which has an extensive art collection worthy of the grand setting and sweeping lake and mountain views.

Rudolf’s Christmas Market in Lucerne

Rudolf’s Christmas Market in Lucerne Courtesy of Switzerland Tourism

Come for: A lakeside view and global foods

Dates: November 15–December 22, 2025

Hours: Monday–Saturday 11:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.; Sunday 11:00 a.m.–8 p.m.

Rudolf’s Christmas Market takes place in Inseli Park, a grassy area found on the shores of Lake Lucerne. The vibe at this market is one of soaking up the scenery, sipping your glühwein (perhaps around one of the toasty fires), and sampling appetizers from around the world, such as Tibetan dumplings or Yemeni eggplant sandwiches.

Two lovely dinner options here are the temporary fondue chalet, which, like all the wintertime pop-up fondue restaurants in Switzerland, is remarkably solid and permanent seeming. Another option is to walk over to the KKL skating rink and enjoy Winterzauber, a cozy fondue dinner on the decorated terrace. We recommend reservations in advance for both dinner options.

Wienachtsdorf in Zürich’s Opera Platz

Come for: The festive atmosphere uniting Zürich locals

Dates: November 20–December 23, 2025

Hours: Monday–Saturday 11 a.m.–10 p.m.; Sunday 11:00 a.m.–8 p.m.

Wienachtsdorf (which translates to “Christmas village”) is a market on a large plaza across the road from Lake Zürich and directly in front of Zürich’s handsome white Opera House. Among the liveliest of the city’s Christmas markets, the event features a fondue restaurant, bars, toasty fire pits, and about 100 wooden stalls. In the run-up to Christmas, the market is a hotspot as friends gather to stroll and browse the vendors, choose among several dinner and dessert options, and sip steaming glühwein or a drink before an evening out.

Food choices include cold-weather classics like raclette and fried apples, as well as international dishes, ranging from Colombian arepas to Nepali dumplings, which rotate throughout the month. At other booths, local jewelers, knitters, leatherworkers, and other artisans sell their thoughtfully crafted wares. The market is around the corner from the five-star La Réserve Eden au Lac Zürich, where rooms look onto the wintery lake scene, or try Baur au Lac, a hotel owned by the Kracht family since 1844.

While in town, visit the Kunsthalle Zürich, which houses an excellently curated selection of 20th-century art in its newer wing, designed by David Chipperfield architects. It also boasts an expansive collection of works by Swiss sculptor Alberto Giacometti.

Münsterhof Christmas Market in Zürich’s Old Town

Zürich’s Münsterhof Courtesy of Zürich Tourism/Nico Schaerer

Come for: A grown-up vibe in elegant surroundings

Dates: November 20–December 24, 2025

Hours: Monday–Wednesday 11 a.m.–8:30 p.m.; Thursday–Saturday 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

Surrounded by the Fraumünster Church, medieval guild houses, and pastel-hued apartments dating to the 15th century, the Münsterhof Market is held in a plaza at the heart of Zürich’s Old Town. Near the banks and couture shops of the city’s Bahnhofstrasse, the Münsterhof market stands out for its high-quality goods and after-work crowds enjoying glühwein in an elegant, covered bar.

Entertainment for a wide variety of audiences includes live performances by world music bands, poetry readings, and entertainment for kids. Here, you’re a short stroll away from Werdmühleplatz, another Christmas market that features a “Singing Christmas Tree,” a stage where local choirs, from elementary schools to gospel groups, sing carols on risers decorated to resemble a tree.

Noelle Salmi