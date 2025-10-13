Dubai’s Next Luxury Hotel Is Set to Be the Tallest in the World—and Reservations Are Now Open

Dubai, the Middle Eastern city of superlatives, is taking its dazzling skyline to new heights yet again with the opening of the 82-floor Ciel Dubai Marina in November.

The property is billing itself as the world’s tallest hotel. At 1,237 feet, it will tower 68 feet above the Dubai property that currently holds the Guinness World Record, the 1,169-foot Gevora Hotel (though Ciel representatives noted that, at press time, their claim is not yet recognized by Guinness).

Ciel Dubai Marina (part of IHG’s Vignette Collection) may not soar quite as high as another Dubai landmark, the Burj Khalifa, the current Guinness World Record holder for the world’s tallest building, at 2,717 feet, but the hotel’s dramatic exterior design, which resembles a giant needle piercing the sky, certainly makes a bold statement of its own.

“Dubai is home to some of the world’s most remarkable landmarks, yet Ciel Dubai Marina . . . truly redefines the skyline,” Heinrich Morio, the hotel’s managing director, told Afar via email.

Ciel Dubai Marina, center, will have 1,004 rooms and suites across 82 floors. Courtesy of Ciel Dubai Marina

What does the Ciel Dubai Marina look like?

The shimmering tower was designed by Norr Group, the London-based architectural powerhouse behind yet another Dubai icon, Atlantis The Palm. Unlike many of the world’s newest developments that focus on being mixed-use (such as live-work-play hybrids intertwined with hospitality elements), the entire 1.1 million-square-foot structure is dedicated to the hotel.

Interiors draw on natural elements like water, fire, and earth for inspiration. But the views are the real star of the show: All 1,004 rooms and suites will have floor-to-ceiling windows. At certain spots throughout the property, guests will be able to gaze at Dubai’s human-made and natural landmarks, including the Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Sea, Dubai Marina’s expanse of skyscrapers, and the city’s mix of high-end gated communities, golf courses, and urban sprawl stretching to the desert.

Guest rooms will feature designs inspired by the ocean and offer showstopping views of the city below. Courtesy of Ciel Dubai Marina

The eye of the needle-like space at the top of the towering hotel will house Tattu Dubai, a U.K.-born culinary concept that features modern Asian dining options across multiple levels. Tattu will include a restaurant and bar serving contemporary Chinese and Japanese cuisine on level 74, and the Tattu Sky Lounge on floor 81 will showcase a terrace with 360-degree views.

Meanwhile, the Tattu Sky Pool on level 76 will be the world’s highest infinity pool, snatching the crown from the previous award-holder, the Address Beach Resort, on the opposite end of Dubai Marina. Maximizing Dubai’s sky-high vistas, the pool will be open from early morning to late night with sunrise breakfasts, sundowner hours, and DJ-hosted events.

What are the room rates for the Ciel Dubai Marina and things to do nearby?

The hotel’s location places it within easy access of Dubai Marina’s main attractions, including Bluewaters Dubai (home to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues) and Ain Dubai, which is—you guessed it—the world’s highest and largest observation wheel. (Observation wheels are similar to Ferris wheels but often taller and with climate-controlled cabins.)

Also nearby are The Beach JBR, a retail-dining center featuring restaurants, bars, and shops, and the Dubai Marina Mall. Tram, metro, and water taxi stations are within a 10-minute walk, and other popular areas of Dubai, including downtown, Kite Beach, and the Al Fahidi Heritage district, are easily accessed by taxi.

Following the hotel’s official debut in mid-November, a spa is scheduled to open on the 61st floor in February 2026.

Rooms from $337 per night, excluding taxes and fees.