HomeTravel Guides

Albania

Albania is a land of dramatic mountains, sparkling coastlines, and rich, multilayered history. Along the Ionian and Adriatic seas, you’ll find ancient ruins beside beach towns like Dhërmi and Ksamil, while inland villages preserve Ottoman-era architecture and age-old traditions. Travelers can hike in the Accursed Mountains, explore castles and Roman amphitheaters in Berat, or savor slow meals in the hill town of Gjirokastër, where lively cafes spill onto cobblestone streets in the shadow of a centuries-old fortress.

An aerial view of Ksamil Island, Albania

Ksamil is home to one of the few sandy beaches in Albania.

Photo by Altin Çibukçiu/Unsplash

Overview

Planning your trip

Use these articles and resources to inspire—and plan—your next trip to Albania.

Read Before You Go
Gjipe Beach, Albania
International Beaches
This European Country Has 300 Miles of Coastline and Some of the Continent’s Most Underrated Beaches
Trade the packed beaches of Greece for the shores of this lesser-visited neighbor.
July 09, 2025 11:58 AM
 · 
Joel Balsam
Slovenia
Where to Travel Next
12 Under-the-Radar Places You Should Travel to Now, Before They Get Popular
February 13, 2025 12:00 PM
 · 
Billie Cohen
A person in a canoe and a larger boat in the background sailing in India's tropical Kerala region with plentiful palm trees lining the shores
Cruise
8 of the Most Exciting Cruise Destinations in 2025
January 29, 2025 07:52 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Permet, Albania and surroundings taken in May 2022
Travel for Good
Why Europe’s First Wild River National Park Matters to Us All
June 13, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
Naomi Tomky
Albanian World Heritage Site Struggles Without Tourists
Tips + News
Albanian World Heritage Site Struggles Without Tourists
March 01, 2021 12:47 PM
 · 
Llazar Semini
Journeys
Buildings and mountains along the water of a river in the Mediterranean.
Journeys: Cruise
The Ultimate 8-Day Luxury Yacht Trip from Dubrovnik to Athens
Sponsored by
Resources to help plan your trip
The Best Things to Do, Restaurants, and Hotels in Albania
Discover things to do, places to eat, and hotels to stay in with this travel guide to Albania.
December 16, 2020 01:21 PM
Tips + News
“Fearless Flamingos” Flock to Albania Lagoon With Humans in Lockdown
While people remain indoors amid coronavirus lockdowns, the pink birds are flourishing in a coastal habitat by the Adriatic.
May 11, 2020 12:28 PM
 · 
Hektor Pustina
History + Culture
Intimate Portraits of Women Who Live as Men in Remote Albania
Photographer Jill Peters traveled to the villages of northern Albania to document the last living followers of a dying tradition.
August 10, 2018 03:48 PM
 · 
Sarah Buder
Solo Travel
I Biked Through Albania. Alone. As a Woman.
And discovered that the headlines have it all wrong.
February 10, 2016 08:17 PM
 · 
Rebecca Lowe
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.