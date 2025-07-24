Albania is a land of dramatic mountains, sparkling coastlines, and rich, multilayered history. Along the Ionian and Adriatic seas, you’ll find ancient ruins beside beach towns like Dhërmi and Ksamil, while inland villages preserve Ottoman-era architecture and age-old traditions. Travelers can hike in the Accursed Mountains, explore castles and Roman amphitheaters in Berat, or savor slow meals in the hill town of Gjirokastër, where lively cafes spill onto cobblestone streets in the shadow of a centuries-old fortress.