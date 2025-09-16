3-Day Richmond Itinerary for History Lovers

Experience the heart of the American Revolution over three days in Virginia’s Richmond Region. From Historic St. John’s Church, site of Patrick Henry’s electrifying call for liberty, to Hanover Tavern, once a hub for Revolutionary leaders, explore the places where the ideas of independence took root. Along the way, historic homes, taverns, museums, and churches offer a window into the lives of prominent figures and everyday citizens who helped shape a nation.
Day 1Visit the Valentine First Freedom Center
Check into the 10-room Henry Clay Inn in Ashland’s Arts District, a charming boutique hotel named for statesman Henry Clay, who was known for his efforts to broker compromises that sought to ease tensions over slavery in the United States. From here, it’s a 30-minute drive to Historic St. John’s Church, site of the Second Virginia Convention in 1775 and the setting for Patrick Henry’s fiery “Liberty or Death” speech on the eve of the American Revolution.
Next, drive five minutes to the Virginia State Capitol, designed by Thomas Jefferson and in continuous use since 1792. Inside, the striking rotunda features marble busts of seven Virginia-born presidents, including James Madison and Woodrow Wilson.
For lunch, walk 10 minutes to Lillie Pearl, a Black-owned restaurant serving Southern comfort food. Among the menu favorites are the Smashville fried chicken sandwich and Millie’s banana pudding with caramelized bananas and candied walnuts.
In the afternoon, explore the Valentine First Freedom Center in Shockoe Bottom for exhibits on the origins of religious freedom (by appointment only). If time allows, visit the Valentine Museum, one of the first museums in Richmond, to delve deeper into the city’s history and culture.
Day 2 Go to Scotchtown
After breakfast, enjoy a leisurely 15-minute drive to Scotchtown, Patrick Henry’s former home in Beaverdam. It was here that Henry shaped his most influential ideas for the Second Virginia Convention, including his rallying “Liberty or Death” speech. Interior tours are available March–December (Fridays through Sundays).
Drive 25 minutes to Hanover Tavern, a one-time gathering place for Revolutionary leaders, and have lunch in the historic dining room. Then, take a self-guided or audio tour. Check the calendar for guided tours offered periodically and led by costumed interpreters that bring this storied tavern to life. The current tavern sits on the site of the original structure that Henry, George Washington, the Marquis de Lafayette, and General Cornwallis all visited during the American Revolution.
After lunch, take a scenic 40-minute country drive to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in New Kent. It’s the oldest parish in the Diocese of Virginia; the first church of the first First Lady, Martha Washington; and rumored to be the location where Martha and George Washington were married. The pastoral route there offers glimpses of rural Virginia much as it would have appeared in the 18th century. Before wrapping up your day, stop at one of New Kent’s wineries, like New Kent Winery, about a mile away, or Jolene Family Winery, a waterfront spot known for live music most weekends.
Day 3Check Out the Virginia Museum of History & Culture
Start the day at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, a 20-minute drive from the hotel. Its galleries trace centuries of Virginia history, from Indigenous life to the Revolutionary and Civil Wars, with impressive collections of historic artifacts and manuscripts on display. Pause for a coffee or light bite at the on-site Commonwealth Café.
Next, drive 10 minutes to the Wilton House Museum, a stately home that’s endured wars and relocations. Hourly guided tours explore its history, while a virtual reality experience recreates the estate’s 18th-century riverside setting.
From there, head 25 minutes to the Chesterfield County Museum, a replica of the 1750 courthouse. Exhibits span more than 400 years of local history, from early Indigenous cultures and farming traditions to America’s first coal and iron mines. Nearby, the historic 1892 jail offers a glimpse into the county’s history and early law enforcement.
Finish your stay with dinner at the Half Way House Restaurant, a one-time stagecoach stop built in 1760. Known for its fine dining and manor house charm, the historic restaurant once welcomed such notable figures as George Washington and Robert E. Lee.
