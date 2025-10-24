A Coastal Wellness Retreat Rooted in Mayan Traditions

Along the white-sand shores of the Riviera Maya, the resorts of Mayakoba are more than a place to relax. At these hotels, you can tailor your own wellness escape of your dreams. At Banyan Tree Mayakoba, Fairmont Mayakoba, Rosewood Mayakoba, and the upcoming Alila Mayakoba (a property centered on holistic well-being), guests can experience authentic, personalized treatments rooted in nature and culture. Expect inspiration from Mayan traditions and Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of natural medicine, at stylish spas designed to nourish mind, body, and soul. Each resort also features modern fitness centers within the setting of lush mangrove forests and freshwater canals alongside the Caribbean Sea. It’s the perfect destination for getting physically active and more contemplative with activities like leisurely forest bathing.

Throughout your stay, restore your vitality with fresh, locally sourced cuisine at more than 25 dining locations on property. Seasonal ingredients from the region star in every meal, from oceanfront breakfasts to fine dining. Travelers can even bring a taste of the Yucatán home after learning how to make traditional Mexican-flavored dishes at the onsite El Pueblito Cooking School.

Rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation at Mayakoba

Take a personalized sound journey at Sense, A Rosewood Spa Courtesy of Mayakoba



You’ll find many ways to reset across the property’s deeply restorative spas. Awaken balance, presence, and a deep connection to self and nature on a Thai-inspired wellness journey at the Banyan Tree Spa. Enjoy Balinese massages and a Rainforest hydrothermal circuit featuring hot and cold thermal cabins.

At Fairmont Mayakoba’s spa, rest and re-energize with the textures, colors, and scents of ancient Mayan culture. Try a traditional Mayan sweat lodge in the temazcal ceremony, an ancient cleansing ritual that helps renew body and spirit. This guided journey through steam, heat, and sacred herbs offers deep detoxification and spiritual rejuvenation.

Harness the power of the natural elements with a Sense Journey, such as the Kuxtal Sensory Garden Ritual—designed to awaken each of the five senses—or reconnect with your partner thanks to the Ayurvedic Couples Ritual, at Sense, A Rosewood Spa, situated on its own private island. Deepen your experience with generations of healing wisdom when you book a private consultation with a Mayan shaman.

Bask in nature and get active

Inhale the fresh sea breezes during outdoor yoga classes. Courtesy of Mayakoba

Spanning more than 595 acres of oceanfront land along the Riviera Maya, with lush jungles, canals, and a full mile of sugar-sand beach, Mayakoba invites you to commune with nature as you immerse yourself in the great outdoors. Breathe in the salt air during sunrise yoga on the beach or slow down with a meditative walk along the shore, with the clear waters of the Caribbean as your backdrop. You can also try more active sporting adventures, such as exploring the coral reefs by snorkeling or scuba diving, kayaking through mangrove-lined canals, and gliding across tranquil waterways on a hydrobike.

Guests can also make use of high-tech fitness equipment and train with expert instructors to elevate their yoga practices to the next level at the well-equipped fitness centers located at each resort. Enjoy tennis, pickleball, and padel courts and perfect your swing on the 18 holes of the Greg Norman–designed El Camaleón Golf Course, which weaves through jungle, canals, and coastline.

At Mayakoba, every moment is an opportunity to be more present, unwind, and reconnect—with nature, culture, your loved ones, and yourself. Whether through movement, mindfulness, or self-care, you’ll find your own restorative rhythm along these sunny shores.

