Discover the South Pacific
Sponsored by Air New Zealand
See more of the South Pacific with the Air New Zealand Explorer Pass. Choose from 27 destinations within New Zealand, seven Australian gateways, and nine South Pacific island destinations including Tahiti, the Cook Islands, and Fiji. Learn more at airnewzealand.com/explorer-pass.
Save Place
Avarua District, Cook Islands
The secret of the Pacific. Breathe in the fresh pure air. Wade into the cool, calm, blue lagoons. Let the untouched charm of these beautiful Cook Islands capture your spirit and hold your heart. The 15 islands of the Cooks lie halfway between New...
Save Place
Adelaide SA, Australia
This elegant city is known for its colonial stone architecture, expansive parklands, lively festivals, and incredible sense of space. Just a short hop from Adelaide, Kangaroo Island feels like a world away. It is a sanctuary for wildlife and a...
Save Place
Melbourne VIC, Australia
Multicultural Melbourne is an artistic, sophisticated, and eclectic city. Compact in size, the city is split into distinct pockets, each with its own individual vibe and character. Behind the historic Victorian-era architecture of the main city...
Save Place
Cairns QLD, Australia
The gateway to Queensland’s tropical north, Cairns is a stylish city, which is also renowned for its relaxed, tropical climate and laid-back ambience. With islands, rain forests and, reefs on its doorstep, you can swim, snorkel, dive, and sail the...
Save Place
Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia
Brisbane is a city for the senses. Walking under impossibly blue skies around this foot-friendly city opens up a world of experiences. A well-planned series of paths and bridges connect the city center to South Bank, as well as many of our urban...
Save Place
1-5 Wheat Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Take a trip Down Under to Australia’s gateway state, New South Wales, home to the iconic city of Sydney. With its picturesque harbor and stunning beaches blending intoxicatingly with a world-class, bustling city, Sydney is the perfect snapshot of...
Save Place
Christchurch, New Zealand
Lonely Planet voted Christchurch one of the Top 10 cities to visit in 2013. The gateway to New Zealand's South Island, vibrant Christchurch is surrounded by a region of natural wonders. A city where you can cycle alongside the river, indulge in...
Save Place
Wellington, New Zealand
I still owe my best friend millions for introducing me to Wellington's Cafe L'Affare while I was working in New Zealand. Founded in 1990, this quintessential cafe is cozy, delicious and gourmet ground breaking. What are your food choices, you ask?...
Save Place
Queenstown, New Zealand
If you visit one place in the South Island of New Zealand, let it be Queenstown. One of the most popular tourist destinations in New Zealand, and for good reason, Queenstown couldn't be in a better location. Surrounded by sweeping mountains...
Save Place
Auckland, New Zealand
Imagine an urban environment where everyone lives within half an hour of beautiful beaches, hiking trails, and a dozen enchanted holiday islands. Add a sunny climate, a background rhythm of Polynesian culture, and a passion for outstanding food,...
Save Place
Rotorua, New Zealand
A place of fascinating Māori culture, hot springs and boiling mud pools. No visit to New Zealand would be complete without stopping in Rotorua on New Zealand’s North Island. Waiotapu is one of the central North Island’s most extensive geothermal...
Save Place
Fiji
Bula! Welcome to Fiji! At the heart of the South Pacific, Fiji is blessed with 333 tropical islands that are home to happiness. Famous for its soft coral diving, white sand beaches, and pristine natural environment, Fiji is a leader in...
Save Place
French Polynesia
Although the name "Tahiti" is commonly used to describe the entire destination, it is actually one of the many islands in French Polynesia. Often referred to as "Tahiti and her Islands", French Polynesia is a collection of 118 islands and atolls...
Save Place
Vanuatu
Watch dancers perform a routine that is unique to their island, such as the Banks and Torres Islands snake dance, or feel the adrenaline rush from lurking warriors with bows and arrows watching you make your way with the tour guide to the village...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25