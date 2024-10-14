5 Alternative Honeymoon Destinations (and Their Most Romantic Resorts)

Bali. Bora Bora. The Maldives. While these popular honeymoon spots are well known for a reason, travelers in search of a momentous trip off the beaten path have more options than they might think. Alternative honeymoon destinations is the theme for our latest installment of Hotels We Love: For couples in search of something slightly more rustic and charming, or ultra-luxurious and closer to home, we’ve rounded up five of our favorite alternative destinations—and, of course, the very best romantic resorts to book, too.

Instead of Bora Bora . . . try Taha’a

An overwater bungalow at Le Taha’a Courtesy of Le Taha’a

The Hotel: Le Taha’a

French Polynesia is a tropical paradise no matter where you go, and Bora Bora is at the top of many honeymooners’ lists for lavish luxury. However, just 15 miles away (and viewable in the distance), Taha’a doesn’t get as much attention as it rightfully deserves. The French Polynesian isle is what Bora Bora was like a few decades ago, and it’s sleepy in the best way possible. It’s nicknamed the Vanilla Island for its vanilla production, and there’s a dreamy Relais & Châteaux property there, too.

Le Taha’a is a top choice for honeymooners looking for quiet, rustic charm with 58 accommodations, including expansive overwater and beach bungalows that feature traditional thatched roofs, wooden floors, and large verandas. It’s all set over a private lagoon with access to coral gardens and snorkeling.

Don’t miss Tipairua Restaurant, the hotel’s fine dining venue that somehow feels elegant, romantic, and approachable, all at once. The service throughout the property is second to none, and interacting with staff feels like chatting with your favorite extended family member.

Instead of Bali . . . try Labuan Bajo

Ta’aktana, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa puts travelers at the gateway of Indonesia’s Komodo National Park. Courtesy of Ta’aktana, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa

The Hotel: Ta’aktana, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa

Skip the crowds of Bali and head east to the Indonesian island of Flores. Less than one hour by plane from Bali, the largest town, Labuan Bajo, is the gateway to UNESCO World Heritage-listed Komodo National Park (home of the legendary komodo dragons). It’s also renowned for having some of the world’s top diving, snorkeling, and island-hopping spots. The area is starting to appear on savvy travelers’ radar, and best of all, the first luxury hotel has now opened.

At the forefront of Labuan Bajo’s rising popularity is Ta’aktana, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, composed of 70 guest rooms done up in soothing dark blues and warm wood accents. (Room options include seven coveted overwater villas.) The hotel embodies the area’s history, culture, and indigenous traditions, allowing honeymooners to immerse themselves in the locale’s quiet pace. Ta’aktana offers a number of on and off-property activities, including komodo dragon viewing, snorkeling with turtles, or experiencing local Manggarai traditions. Guests have three on-property dining options, a fabulous overwater bar called Maiga (perfect for sundowners), and 24-hour butler service. The hotel also has an Olympic-size swimming pool, a resort-style pool, and a small private beach.

Instead of the Maldives . . . try Mauritius

Shangri-La Le Touessrok is a nature lover’s paradise. Courtesy of Shangri-La Le Touessrok

The Hotel: Shangri-La Le Touessrok

The Maldives is teeming with luxury hotel options, and its reputation precedes itself. However, honeymooners willing to go west across the Indian Ocean to Mauritius are also spoiled for choice. While Mauritius may not have the private island exclusivity of the Maldives, it has ample premium options and a wild interior that’s made for outdoor exploration. There are also way more things to do than lounge on a beach (but it has plenty of that, too).

Shangri-La Le Touessrok, reopening on October 19, 2024, is a completely renovated 185-room hotel spread across two islands and 34 acres. Guests can escape to the idyllic, private island of Ilôt Mangénie, exclusive to Shangri-La guests, for a Robinson Crusoe–like experience, but with spa treatments and dedicated butlers. The property is home to five dining venues, including two all-new restaurants, TSK (Touessrok, Soul Kitchen) and Coco’s. Top it all off with two championship golf courses, two pools, and an expansive spa, and you won’t miss the Maldives at all.

Instead of Tuscany . . . try Priorat, Spain

The Hotel: Gran Hotel Mas d’en Bruno

Imagine the rolling hills, picturesque vineyards, and medieval villages of Tuscany—without the crowds. Honeymooners who love wine should consider Priorat, a small region located in the province of Catalonia in the northeast of Spain near the Mediterranean Sea. Even better, it’s only two hours by car from Barcelona so you can easily combine the city with the countryside.

One of the top hotels in Priorat is the Gran Hotel Mas d’en Bruno, an 18th-century farmhouse located on a historic estate along the banks of the Siurana River. The 24 spacious suites feature wood-beam ceilings and large, stay-in-all-day beds; some have working fireplaces and outdoor private seating areas. The boutique retreat immerses guests in one of the world’s most renowned viticulture experiences, complete with a historical private wine cellar for experiential tastings and master classes with top producers of the region. Other on-site amenities include a full-service spa and infinity pool, two distinct bars, and two dining venues. Honeymooners can relax together at the spa, designed around wine in the form of vinotherapy products and treatments.

Instead of the Caribbean . . . try the Florida Keys

A seating area by the sea at Little Palm Island Resort & Spa in the Florida Keys Courtesy of Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

The Hotel: Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

If honeymooner want the allure of a Caribbean paradise—with secluded white-sand beaches, palm trees, and clear turquoise waters—without the need for international travel, the Florida Keys delivers and then some.

At Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, newlyweds can unwind in beachfront bungalows on a completely secluded private island, not easy to come by in the lower 48 states. The 30-suite property, strewn across four acres, is barefoot, off-the-grid luxury at its finest. There are no more than 60 guests ever, no TVs, no kids, and all phones must be kept silent (but to really unwind, simply turn yours off). All suites at Little Palm have water views, outdoor showers, and private furnished decks. A highlight of a stay here is an Atlantic Ocean–adjacent meal at the on-site restaurant, which emphasizes local seafood.