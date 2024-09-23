11 Days Exploring Thailand’s Cultural Tapestry

Thailand’s history is rich and deep, and with this itinerary, Premium Northern Thailand from Intrepid, your journey will go far beyond the present of this enchanting kingdom into the country’s fascinating past. The 11-day trip, with a focus on Thailand’s north, offers curious travelers the opportunity to deeply immerse in the country’s history and culture while exploring incredible destinations that most visitors don’t even know to seek out—including two ancient cities turned World Heritage sites.
The tour offers many opportunities for local experiences, visits to small villages, a traditional Thai meal in a local home, and a stay at an eco-resort dedicated to preserving hill tribe culture. Such immersive travel is a more meaningful way to visit the country with direct benefits to the local people and community as well. (Explore more options for sustainable travel with the Tourism Cares map, a collaboration between the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Tourism Cares, an organization dedicated to promoting sustainability.)
This Intrepid trip focuses on sustainability with train travel, cycling tours, wildlife observation, and town museums, all offering a window into Thai life that many never get the opportunity to see. Popular Bangkok and Chiang Mai bookend the itinerary, but it’s the smaller stops in between that make this journey truly unforgettable.
Itinerary / 11 DaysPLAN YOUR TRIP
Days 1–2:Two Days Exploring Bangkok
At 6 p.m. gather for a welcome meeting with the rest of the Intrepid group to go over introductions and details of the trip. Afterward, a local guide will take you to a nearby restaurant for your first authentic experience with Thai cuisine.
On your first full day in Bangkok, you can rise early to join an optional exclusive experience of visiting a local temple to “make merit,” the daily practice of bringing offerings to the temple’s monks. Then, the group gathers for a morning tour of Bangkok’s most iconic sites—Wat Po and the Grand Palace, among them.
Days 3–4:Immerse in Kanchanaburi’s History and Natural Beauty
From there it’s onward to Kanchanaburi via private bus with its rich WWII history. You’ll visit the Kanchanaburi War Cemetery, the main cemetery for prisoners of war held by the Japanese during the war. After an informative tour, head to your accommodations at U Inchantree Kanchanaburi, a boutique hotel on the Kwai Yai River.
Day two in Kanchanaburi is a mix of history and nature. Start with a visit to Erawan National Park, whose seven-tiered waterfalls are considered some of the most beautiful in the country, for a swim and some relaxation. After lunch is a visit to Hellfire Pass Memorial Museum and a historical train ride alongside the Kwai Noi River.
Day 5:Visit an Agricultural Village and Ruins in Ayutthaya
After time in the village, the journey to Ayutthaya continues. Upon arrival, explore the 13th-century ruins of Wat Phra Mahathat. In the evening, take a traditional rice barge to a delicious local dinner. At the end of the day, tuck in for the night at Kantary Hotel Ayutthaya.
Day 6Ayutthaya to Sukhothai by Train
Day 7:Bike through the Sukhothai Ruins and Enjoy a Local Meal
The best way to explore Sukhothai is by bicycle, so join a cycling tour and explore the ruins of this ancient city. Lunch is a picnic amid the ruins before you have a quiet afternoon to spend at your leisure. In the evening, a local Thai family will invite you to their home for a traditional home-cooked meal.
Days 8–9:Stay with Locals in Mae Taeng
Day two with the Lisu villagers begins with a trip to nearby Muang Kued Village for a private tour with a local villager. Learn about village life, the reforestation of the surrounding area, and local farming. At a nearby farm, enjoy a cooking class to learn to cook traditional Thai food. After lunch, join the villagers to learn how to weave decorative palm leaves, followed by a dinner of a tasty barbecue at the nearby Mae Tamaan Base Camp.
Days 10–11:Visit Elephants in Chiang Mai
Next, head to Chiang Mai where you’ll stay at Smile Lanna Hotel. Enjoy a dip in the pool after a day in nature. In the evening, head out into the famous Old City (bounded by a moat) and try one of Chiang Mai’s endless delicious restaurants.
On the last morning of your trip, begin with a visit to Akha Ama Coffee Social Enterprise to fuel up for the day and learn more about this region’s sustainable crop. Next drive up the famous Doi Suthep mountain, which overlooks the city, to visit Chiang Mai’s most famous temple. The grounds also offer a panoramic view of the city. For your last night, a local chef will cook for the group—an opportunity to savor the flavors of Thailand and reminisce about the past 11 days in the Land of Smiles before heading home in the morning.