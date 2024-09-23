11 Days Exploring Thailand’s Cultural Tapestry

Thailand’s history is rich and deep, and with this itinerary, Premium Northern Thailand from Intrepid, your journey will go far beyond the present of this enchanting kingdom into the country’s fascinating past. The 11-day trip, with a focus on Thailand’s north, offers curious travelers the opportunity to deeply immerse in the country’s history and culture while exploring incredible destinations that most visitors don’t even know to seek out—including two ancient cities turned World Heritage sites.

The tour offers many opportunities for local experiences, visits to small villages, a traditional Thai meal in a local home, and a stay at an eco-resort dedicated to preserving hill tribe culture. Such immersive travel is a more meaningful way to visit the country with direct benefits to the local people and community as well. (Explore more options for sustainable travel with the Tourism Cares map, a collaboration between the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Tourism Cares, an organization dedicated to promoting sustainability.)

This Intrepid trip focuses on sustainability with train travel, cycling tours, wildlife observation, and town museums, all offering a window into Thai life that many never get the opportunity to see. Popular Bangkok and Chiang Mai bookend the itinerary, but it’s the smaller stops in between that make this journey truly unforgettable.