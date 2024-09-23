JOURNEYS

11 Days Exploring Thailand’s Cultural Tapestry

Visit small villages, enjoy a traditional Thai meal in a local home, and stay at an eco-resort built into a hill.

A temple surrounded by manicured gardens and a pond filled with pink water lilies in Chang Mai, Thailand.

Chiang Mai is known for its temples.

Courtesy of Intrepid

Thailand’s history is rich and deep, and with this itinerary, Premium Northern Thailand from Intrepid, your journey will go far beyond the present of this enchanting kingdom into the country’s fascinating past. The 11-day trip, with a focus on Thailand’s north, offers curious travelers the opportunity to deeply immerse in the country’s history and culture while exploring incredible destinations that most visitors don’t even know to seek out—including two ancient cities turned World Heritage sites.

The tour offers many opportunities for local experiences, visits to small villages, a traditional Thai meal in a local home, and a stay at an eco-resort dedicated to preserving hill tribe culture. Such immersive travel is a more meaningful way to visit the country with direct benefits to the local people and community as well. (Explore more options for sustainable travel with the Tourism Cares map, a collaboration between the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Tourism Cares, an organization dedicated to promoting sustainability.)

This Intrepid trip focuses on sustainability with train travel, cycling tours, wildlife observation, and town museums, all offering a window into Thai life that many never get the opportunity to see. Popular Bangkok and Chiang Mai bookend the itinerary, but it’s the smaller stops in between that make this journey truly unforgettable.

Itinerary / 11 Days

A woman in Thailand working in a vibrant green field.

Trip Highlight

A Lisu Community

A stay at Lisu Lodge, a community-based project with the local Lisu hill tribe village, offers the chance to experience the cultural heritage of this Tibeto-Burman ethnic group. Dine on traditional dishes, experience the gorgeous hillside and valley, and get to know the Lisu culture.
A red logo for Intrepid travel

Trip Designer

Intrepid

Founded in 1989, Intrepid Travel has been changing the way people see the world on their small group adventures ever since. Each trip goes beneath the surface of a place to show travelers hard-to-find spots and create hard-to-forget memories. Intrepid’s nonprofit, the Intrepid Foundation, has raised more than $15.5 million for more than 160 partners worldwide.
Monks in orange robes seated in the grass outside the Chapel at Suthat Thepphawararam Temple, Bangkok, Thailand

A moment of calm amid the bustle of Bangkok

Courtesy of the Tourism Authority of Thailand

Days 1–2:Two Days Exploring Bangkok

Welcome to Thailand! After touching down in Bangkok at Suvarnabhumi Airport, a private transfer will bring you to your hotel, the Ramada Plaza Bangkok. Set on the bustling Chao Phraya River, the Ramada is centrally located yet a breath of calm—which you’ll be happy to have in this energetic city.

At 6 p.m. gather for a welcome meeting with the rest of the Intrepid group to go over introductions and details of the trip. Afterward, a local guide will take you to a nearby restaurant for your first authentic experience with Thai cuisine.

On your first full day in Bangkok, you can rise early to join an optional exclusive experience of visiting a local temple to “make merit,” the daily practice of bringing offerings to the temple’s monks. Then, the group gathers for a morning tour of Bangkok’s most iconic sites—Wat Po and the Grand Palace, among them.
An aqua blue waterfall surrounded by rocks and forrest at Erawan National Park, Thailand

Erawan National Park, with some of the country’s most beautiful falls

Courtesy of Intrepid

Days 3–4:Immerse in Kanchanaburi’s History and Natural Beauty

Before leaving Bangkok, you’ll spend the morning with a local ceramics community where you’ll learn the history of Benjarong, a traditional Thai style of painted porcelain. There you’ll also engage in a ceramics workshop and paint a ceramic souvenir which will be sent home as a keepsake.

From there it’s onward to Kanchanaburi via private bus with its rich WWII history. You’ll visit the Kanchanaburi War Cemetery, the main cemetery for prisoners of war held by the Japanese during the war. After an informative tour, head to your accommodations at U Inchantree Kanchanaburi, a boutique hotel on the Kwai Yai River.

Day two in Kanchanaburi is a mix of history and nature. Start with a visit to Erawan National Park, whose seven-tiered waterfalls are considered some of the most beautiful in the country, for a swim and some relaxation. After lunch is a visit to Hellfire Pass Memorial Museum and a historical train ride alongside the Kwai Noi River.
A stone pathway leading towards the sun low in the sky at Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Historical Park, Thailand.

The ancient ruins of Ayutthaya

Courtesy of the Tourism Authority of Thailand

Day 5:Visit an Agricultural Village and Ruins in Ayutthaya

This morning head to Ayutthaya, one of the ancient capitals of Siam. En route, stop at Baan Nong CBT Village, an agricultural town famous for traditional weaving called pha khao mah. While in town, visit the community museum, stroll through a palm sugar field, and visit a local home to get a taste of local life in this village.

After time in the village, the journey to Ayutthaya continues. Upon arrival, explore the 13th-century ruins of Wat Phra Mahathat. In the evening, take a traditional rice barge to a delicious local dinner. At the end of the day, tuck in for the night at Kantary Hotel Ayutthaya.
Lotus-shaped floating lanterns in a body of water at Sukhothai, Thailand

Sukhothai all dressed up for the Loi Krathong holiday

Courtesy of the Tourism Authority of Thailand

Day 6Ayutthaya to Sukhothai by Train

Traveling by train is one of the best ways to see the Thai countryside and today your group will ride north from Ayutthaya to Phitsanulok. Grab a window seat and watch the lush countryside and villages rush by. At the train station in Phitsanulok, a private transfer will meet you to transport you to your accommodations in Sukhothai, the Legendha Sukothai, with architecture designed to mimic a traditional Thai village.
A person holding a woven bamboo platter of Thai food in Thailand.

There are few better ways to get to know Thai culture than through food.

Courtesy of the Tourism Authority of Thailand

Day 7:Bike through the Sukhothai Ruins and Enjoy a Local Meal

Like Ayutthaya, Sukhothai was established in the 13th century as a capital of Siam and a visit here offers another window into the Golden Age of Thai civilization. This morning, rise early to give alms to the local monks before heading onward to further get to know this UNESCO World Heritage–listed park.

The best way to explore Sukhothai is by bicycle, so join a cycling tour and explore the ruins of this ancient city. Lunch is a picnic amid the ruins before you have a quiet afternoon to spend at your leisure. In the evening, a local Thai family will invite you to their home for a traditional home-cooked meal.
Three people in a cooking class in Thailand wearing aprons and grinding spices in stone mortar and pestles.

Learn from locals how to make traditional Thai meals.

Courtesy of the Tourism Authority of Thailand

Days 8–9:Stay with Locals in Mae Taeng

Today take a scenic drive from Sukhothai to Mae Taeng. Your arrival in Mae Taeng means checking into the most memorable stay of your trip—at Lisu Lodge, beautifully situated between fruit orchards and rice fields. A community-based project that trains and employs Lisu villagers from the nearby hill tribe, Lisu Lodge is a unique way to experience the region’s cultural heritage.

Day two with the Lisu villagers begins with a trip to nearby Muang Kued Village for a private tour with a local villager. Learn about village life, the reforestation of the surrounding area, and local farming. At a nearby farm, enjoy a cooking class to learn to cook traditional Thai food. After lunch, join the villagers to learn how to weave decorative palm leaves, followed by a dinner of a tasty barbecue at the nearby Mae Tamaan Base Camp.
A smiling woman standing in front of an elephant in Thailand.

See some of the rescued elephants at Elephant Nature Park.

Courtesy of Intrepid

Days 10–11:Visit Elephants in Chiang Mai

A trip to the north of Thailand is hardly complete without experiencing some of the region’s most majestic residents, the elephants. On day 10 of your trip, travel to Elephant Nature Park, a sanctuary for rescued elephants and other animals. The mahouts, who take care of the elephants, will give you the opportunity to watch them bathe and play.

Next, head to Chiang Mai where you’ll stay at Smile Lanna Hotel. Enjoy a dip in the pool after a day in nature. In the evening, head out into the famous Old City (bounded by a moat) and try one of Chiang Mai’s endless delicious restaurants.

On the last morning of your trip, begin with a visit to Akha Ama Coffee Social Enterprise to fuel up for the day and learn more about this region’s sustainable crop. Next drive up the famous Doi Suthep mountain, which overlooks the city, to visit Chiang Mai’s most famous temple. The grounds also offer a panoramic view of the city. For your last night, a local chef will cook for the group—an opportunity to savor the flavors of Thailand and reminisce about the past 11 days in the Land of Smiles before heading home in the morning.
