This 7-Day Jordan Trek Pairs Trails with Stylish Stays

Stride through history with this seven-day Premium Walking & Hiking Jordan trip from Intrepid Travel, visiting ancient cities and surreal desert landscapes. Watch the sunset over the Dead Sea, listen to locals share stories, and stargaze while staying in a premium desert camp. Stay active while experiencing the country’s most celebrated sites, including Petra, Wadi Rum, Jerash, and a biosphere reserve protecting sand cats and Arabian wolves.

This active itinerary requires a decent level of fitness and the ability to manage varied terrain and desert temperatures, which can be intense during the day and chilly at night. Perfect for solo travelers and couples 55+, the journey features culturally immersive experiences led by locals eager to the rich variety of their homes. (Prefer less hiking? Check out Intrepid Travel’s Premium Jordan itinerary.)