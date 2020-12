Around the World in 24 Days: Visiting the Most Iconic Sites by Private Jet

Days 16 to 18

Serengeti or Ngorongoro Crater, Tanzania

Your next stop will be one of the world’s great wildlife destinations: Tanzania. Once you set foot in Africa, you will have visited five continents, and counting, on your odyssey.Your group will break into two today, as you did in Peru. You can’t go wrong with either of the two choices, the vast plains of the Serengeti or Ngorongoro Crater , the world’s largest unbroken caldera. The Serengeti is the site of the world’s largest animal migrations, with hundreds of thousands of zebra, gazelles, wildebeests, and other animals making their way across it each year. The Ngorongoro Crater covers an area of more than 100 square miles, and its interior is covered in grassland that’s home to a remarkable diversity of wildlife.If you opt to join the Serengeti group, you’ll stay at the Elewana Serengeti Migration Camp, tucked between the famous Grumeti River and the starting point of the Great Migration. Here, each luxurious tent is surrounded by its own 360-degree deck, from which you can enjoy game sightings and the sounds of the bush. Between game drives, you can sip drinks in the main tent, take a dip in the swimming pool, or indulge in a delicious meal from the on-site restaurant.If you head to the Ngorongoro Crater instead, your accommodations there will be equally stunning. The &Beyond Ngorongoro Crater Lodge sits on the rim of the caldera and includes 30 suites divided into three different camps. The suites have banana-leaf roofs and an eclectic décor, with a mix of African art and Victorian antiques. Personal butlers serve each camp, ensuring a perfect stay.There will be plenty of game drives with either option, but depending where you stay, you might also choose to visit a Maasai village or take a hot-air balloon ride. If you’re lucky, you may be able to spot all of the “Big Five”—lions, leopards, rhinoceroses, elephants, and Cape buffalos—during your stay. If you don’t see all of them, you’ll have to make plans to return to Tanzania on another trip.