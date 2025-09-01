The Best 12-Day Japan Itinerary for First-Time Visitors

Explore the best Japan has to offer with this 12-day itinerary, ranging from Tokyo to mountain villages, a samurai castle, the beauty of Kyoto, and more. Along the way, you’ll immerse yourself in the country’s perfect harmony of ancient traditions and modern innovations. Take a sushi class at a seafood market, soak in thermal springs, meditate with a Zen Buddhist monk, and learn to taste the difference between vibrant spring sake and the mellow autumnal tones as it ages.

This Premium Japan journey, tailored for solo travelers and couples 55+, features exclusive, culturally immersive experiences and private or first-class local transport. The trip also provides local guides eager to share the stories and rich variety of their homes, as well as hand-picked accommodations.