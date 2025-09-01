An 8-Day Guide to Jordan from Petra to the Dead Sea

Discover desert treasures and welcoming people on this eight-day Premium Jordan trip. Watch the sun rise from a premium desert camp in Wadi Rum and hike among the soaring rose-colored cliffs of Petra, once the center of Nabataean civilization. Hellenistic architecture met ancient Near Eastern traditions here at the crossroads of Arabia, Egypt, and Syria-Phoenicia. Today its ruins, many carved into the cliffs, form one of the world’s most famous archeological sites. You’ll also learn to cook Jordanian cuisine, float on the Dead Sea, and gain a better understanding of the diverse, fascinating Middle Eastern Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Intrepid Travel’s experts designed this adventure, handpicking stylish accommodations, distinctive culinary experiences, and other immersive moments. Led by top local guides, the trip will appeal to solo travelers and couples over 55 who expect the absolute best.

For a more active trip, consider Intrepid Travel’s Premium Walking & Hiking Jordan. It’s one of 10 new premium walking itineraries available on five continents in destinations including Italy, Madeira, Vietnam, Nepal, Morocco, Peru, and the United States.