An 8-Day Guide to Jordan from Petra to the Dead Sea

Discover desert treasures and welcoming people on this eight-day Premium Jordan trip. Watch the sun rise from a premium desert camp in Wadi Rum and hike among the soaring rose-colored cliffs of Petra, once the center of Nabataean civilization. Hellenistic architecture met ancient Near Eastern traditions here at the crossroads of Arabia, Egypt, and Syria-Phoenicia. Today its ruins, many carved into the cliffs, form one of the world’s most famous archeological sites. You’ll also learn to cook Jordanian cuisine, float on the Dead Sea, and gain a better understanding of the diverse, fascinating Middle Eastern Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
Intrepid Travel’s experts designed this adventure, handpicking stylish accommodations, distinctive culinary experiences, and other immersive moments. Led by top local guides, the trip will appeal to solo travelers and couples over 55 who expect the absolute best.
For a more active trip, consider Intrepid Travel’s Premium Walking & Hiking Jordan. It’s one of 10 new premium walking itineraries available on five continents in destinations including Italy, Madeira, Vietnam, Nepal, Morocco, Peru, and the United States.
ItineraryPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1:Arrive in Amman and Enjoy a Middle Eastern Dinner
If you arrive early, grab a coffee and ara’yes (pita stuffed with spiced meats) in a café. Then, take a self-guided stroll around the Roman Amphitheater from the era when Amman was known as Philadelphia, or celebrate Islamic creativity at the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts.
Tonight, you’ll meet your local leader and other group members for an orientation and dinner at a local restaurant. Delight in national favorites like falafel, tabbouleh, and mansaf (lamb over rice, topped with jameed, a goat’s milk yogurt).
Day 2:Learn to Cook Jordanian Food and See Jerash
Afterwards, return to the capital for a hands-on cooking class. Learn to make classic Jordanian dishes, such as mutabbal (roasted, smoked eggplant) and maqlubeh (meat, vegetables, and spiced rice), then enjoy the meal you created with your group.
Day 3:Swim in the Dead Sea and Visit Mount Nebo
You’ll have the opportunity to swim—and float—on the hotel’s beach on Al-Bahr al-Mayyit (the Dead Sea). The waters are 35 percent salt, almost nine times brinier than the oceans, making you incredibly buoyant. (Pro tip: This predominantly Muslim country appreciates modest bathing suits—and the mineral-rich mud or high salinity may stain or bleach what you wear.)
Days 4–5:Visit a Castle, the Dana Biosphere Reserve, and Petra
You’ll arrive in Al-Batrāʾ (Petra), the ancient “Rose-Red City of the Nabataeans,” in the late afternoon. Check into the Petra Moon Hotel near the archaeological site’s entrance gate, then take a guided walk inside the UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Follow the Siq, a narrow fissure through a pink sandstone massif, until the trail opens up, revealing the ornate Al-Khazneh (the Treasury), a structure carved into the cliff like much of Petra. It famously stood in for the temple in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.
The next morning, return and wander at your own pace. Adventurers may want to climb to Ad-Dayr (the Monastery), a 95 C.E. building later reused as a Christian chapel.
Avid walkers can take a free transfer to nearby Siq al-Barid (Cold Canyon), also known as “Little Petra.” Here you can wander the ruins or tackle the moderate “Back Door to Petra” Trail (4.3 miles), for a route to the main entrance, offering spectacular views and fewer crowds. Rejoin the group for dinner, then consider adding on Petra by Night, a multimedia show outside the Treasury, illuminated only by candles.
Day 6:Stay in a Premium Desert Camp in Wadi Rum
At Mazayen Rum Camp, join your hosts for a dinner cooked in a zarb (sandpit oven). Dishes typically involve roasted meat, vegetables, and rice. Then, retire to your tent and gaze at the stars, which shine extra brightly here thanks to the cool dry desert air and minimal light pollution.
Days 7–8:Return to Amman
The next morning, bid your new friends goodbye at a farewell breakfast. For easy transit back to AMM International Airport, ask your guide to arrange a private transfer (at your own expense).