2 Weeks Off-the-Beaten Path in Thailand

From the canals of Bangkok to the scenic paths of national parks, explore sides of Thailand most travelers never see with this 14-day itinerary.

Panoramic view Sunrise and mist over bright green hilly rice fields in Northern Thailand.

The rice fields of Northern Thailand

Courtesy of Audley

Aptly dubbed “The Land of Smiles,” Thailand’s welcoming spirit complements the riches there are to explore. Going beyond simply soaking up the sun, like with the itinerary Active Thailand: beyond the beaches by Audley, opens up a whole world of nature and culture to take in, just slightly off the beaten path.

The two-week trip through Thailand offers adventurous travelers the opportunity to experience the country through a blend of excursions in nature and engagement with local communities. Traveling this way is more meaningful for you and helps the communities and places you visit. (Discover more options for sustainable travel with the map in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Tourism Cares, an organization dedicated to promoting sustainability.) Audley, known for crafting tailor-made itineraries, organized this trip with that mission in mind—walking tours and hikes to remote hill tribe villages, and cycling and paddling excursions through national parks, all granting authentic tastes of Thai life.

With stops in the capital city of Bangkok and Khao Yai National Park, as well as multiple destinations in culturally rich northern Thailand, this action-packed itinerary gives a look at some of the lesser-explored destinations in this beautiful country.

Itinerary / 2 Weeks

Thailand_Rural North_Audley

Trip Highlight

The Rural North

Thailand’s northern region is underexplored and spectacularly beautiful. Immerse yourself in the natural wonders and the rich Lanna Thai culture when you visit local villages in Chiang Rai and see why Lanna translates to “millions of rice fields.”
Audley Logo.png

Trip Designer

Audley

Audley has more than 25 years of experience creating meaningful travel experiences around the world. Its award-winning travel specialists focus on the feeling as much as the destination, creating trips whose impact will stay with you long after you’ve returned home.
A vendor preparing a Thai style stewed pork leg meal on the street in Thailand

Street food is perhaps the best way to discover Thai flavors.

Courtesy of Audley

Days 1-2:Eat Your Way Through Bangkok

On the first day of your trip, touch down in Bangkok at Suvarnabhumi Airport. There you’ll be met by a private transfer that will transport you to your stay at the Shangri-La Hotel. Set on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, the Shangri-La provides a stylish jumping-off point for your two days of Bangkok exploration—the ideal refuge while you acclimate to the hustle and bustle of this notoriously busy metropolis.

Thai cuisine is world-renowned, but there’s nothing like eating your first meal in Thailand. With that in mind, it makes sense for your first full day to be all about eating. After a (light!) breakfast at the hotel, head out to explore the lesser-known parts of the city—packed with centuries of history—via a private walking tour.

The tour’s focus is firmly on food, with stops all along the way that give a great introduction to the different regions of the country and the various disparate menus and ingredients of them. Stumble upon local markets and try a range of different delicacies from local vendors like coconut ice cream, sizzling stir-fries, and sweet or savory roti. This walking exploration of the city will give you a taste of the flavors and a feel for the city at the same time.
The ornate White Temple reflecting in the water with the sun low in the sky in Thailand.

The spectacular and undeniably unique White Temple

Courtesy of Audley

Days 3-5:Explore Lanna Culture in Chiang Rai

This morning, begin your trip to the north of Thailand. After a final breakfast at the Shangri-La, a private airport transfer picks you up for your flight to the charming city of Chiang Rai. After the short one-hour flight north, another private transfer brings you from the Mae Fah Luang International Airport to your Chiang Rai hotel, the serene Le Méridien situated on the banks of the Kok River.

The next day, hop on a 4x4 for a guided tour of the area’s natural scenery while acquainting yourself with the region’s traditional Lanna culture. Your local guide will also introduce you to the practices at the Royal Projects Foundation, founded by the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as an effort to achieve stability and sustainability in the region. The Foundation helped transition this area from opium farming to coffee farming. Learn the process of coffee cultivation and enjoy an aromatic cup of the finished product. The excursion also leaves time to wander the local tribal villages, another opportunity to engage with local people and dig deeper into a meaningful travel experience.

On your second full day, you’ll dig deeper into Lanna culture. From the 14th–19th centuries, the upper northern regions of Thailand were part of the Lanna kingdom, and its culture still defines the area today.

Exploring this countryside by bicycle offers a slower mode of transportation that beautifully pairs with this quiet city and its more relaxed way of life. Your two-wheel tour will make many stops along the way including local villages and verdant vistas—it’s quickly easy to see why Lanna translates to “millions of rice fields.”

Among the most iconic destinations on this tour is Wat Rong Khun, better known as the White Temple for its all-white exterior. The White Temple is a blend of Buddhist tradition and modern art—a masterpiece by local artist Chalermchai Kositpipat. The exterior is a refurbished traditional temple, or wat, but the details and surrounding art and interior murals showcase the contemporary artist’s unique vision.
The Thailand's Wat Chedi Luang tehmble in Chiang Mai’s “Old City,” covered in brilliantly colored decorations.

Wat Chedi Luang in Chiang Mai’s “Old City”

Courtesy of the Tourism Authority of Thailand

Days 6-7:Walk and Bicycle Through Chiang Mai

To get to Chiang Mai, you’ll enjoy the views on a journey by car and boat. Traveling on the river allows for stops at remote villages along the way, providing you with more opportunities to engage meaningfully with the local communities.

Arrive in Chiang Mai and check-in for your stay at the boutique resort Na Nirand, artfully designed around a beautiful 100-year-old rain tree. When you’re ready to head out for dinner, ask your concierge to recommend their favorite food stall. Chiang Mai is known for its street food, particularly the local delicacy, Khao Soi.

Spend the next morning getting to know this charming city on your own terms and at your own pace, with a walk along the Ping River near your hotel. In the afternoon, link up with your local guide to explore the city and prepare for some of the city’s more than 300 temples to awe you.

Whether you choose to explore the walled “old city” by car or bicycle is up to you, but if you’re feeling motivated, a bicycle is the best way to get around. Riding down the city’s back roads and alleys, enjoy seeing more local flavors of Thai life.

Later in the afternoon, hop into the favorite local form of transportation—a truck modified for passengers called a songtaew—for the drive up Doi Suthep, the mountain overlooking the city, to a glittering temple for a private blessing. While the monks chant their evening prayers, watch the sunset over the city with the lights across the countryside flickering on in the distance.
A panoramic view of two people hiking steep hillsides in northern Thailand with fog rolling in.

The majestic hillsides of northern Thailand

Courtesy of the Tourism Authority of Thailand

Day 8:Kayak Sri Lanna National Park

A one-hour drive north of Chiang Mai, Sri Lanna National Park is known for its wildlife and forests. Your morning will start with a 12-mile bike ride through rice paddy fields and fruit orchards, offering spectacular views of mountains and waterfalls.

Upon reaching the lake at the end of your bike ride, a kayak awaits. Travel alongside jungle banks, spotting monkeys and kingfishers and taking in the vistas of the national park—the eighth largest in Thailand. Enjoy lunch in a floating restaurant, followed by a stroll around the local area and then the paddle back for the drive home to Chiang Mai.
An aerial view of mist-covered roads winding through green Thai hills.

The winding roads through the Thai hills

Courtesy of the Tourism Authority of Thailand

Day 9:The Road to Pai

The gorgeous drive to Pai, known by locals as “The Road to Pai,” winds through incredible scenery and picturesque villages. Once on the road, you’re officially on a journey into the far lesser-known northwest. Stops between Chiang Mai and Pai include a local hot spring with the option to swim.

Upon arrival in the small town of Pai, settle in at the boutique Reverie Siam with its views overlooking the mountains. A dip in the infinity pool will help you unwind.
A view of huts tucked into neat rows of crops on farmland in Mae Hong Son Province, Thailand

Thailand’s north is a taste of authentic local life.

Courtesy of Audley

Days 10-11:Hiking in Mae Hong Son

Start your day with one of the country’s most scenic drives, winding through the lush northern hillsides from Pai and toward the Mae Hong Son loop. The trip passes villages and vistas—slices of local life off the beaten path. Perhaps the most interesting destination on the drive is a vast, remote cave system where you can explore unique natural beauty and learn about local beliefs. Once the day’s journey is done, tuck in for the night in one of the bungalows at the eco-friendly Fern Resort.

Wake up among Mae Hong Son’s natural beauty and explore it on foot. After breakfast, embark on a full-day trek with your guide through the rolling jungle, a hilly landscape where seeing another person en route is rare. Spot birds and other wildlife along the trek, while taking in the splendor of this verdant region.
The natural beauty of Thailand

The natural beauty of Thailand

Courtesy of the Tourism Authority of Thailand

Days 12-14:Trek Through Khao Yai National Park

After breakfast at the hotel, it’s off for a day of travel. Head to the local Mae Hong Son Airport for a flight via Lampang to Bangkok. Upon arrival in Bangkok, your guide and driver will transfer you to Khao Yai National Park. Established in 1962 as Thailand’s first national park, this is an incredible spot for viewing wildlife.

Begin exploring this ancient forest via a night safari, where you’ll have the opportunity to view local animals, including elephants. These safaris are strictly observation-only and respect the animals and their natural environment. Tonight, enjoy the accommodations at the Kirimaya Golf Resort and Spa which features modern, ultra-comfortable rooms, wrapped in the natural beauty of the national park.

Following a delicious hotel breakfast, set out with a local guide for a trek through Khao Yai where you’ll get a sense of the natural splendor in the daylight. Look out for wildlife along the way, listening for hornbills and gibbons and following tracks to spot wild elephants.

On your last morning in the national park, make sure to take in some of the beautiful scenery from the pathways and porches before climbing into your transport for the journey back to Bangkok. Your private transfer will take you from Kirimaya back to Suvarnabhumi Airport where you’ll head home—or on to wherever your adventures take you next.
