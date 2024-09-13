2 Weeks Off-the-Beaten Path in Thailand

Aptly dubbed “The Land of Smiles,” Thailand’s welcoming spirit complements the riches there are to explore. Going beyond simply soaking up the sun, like with the itinerary Active Thailand: beyond the beaches by Audley, opens up a whole world of nature and culture to take in, just slightly off the beaten path.
The two-week trip through Thailand offers adventurous travelers the opportunity to experience the country through a blend of excursions in nature and engagement with local communities. Traveling this way is more meaningful for you and helps the communities and places you visit. (Discover more options for sustainable travel with the map in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Tourism Cares, an organization dedicated to promoting sustainability.) Audley, known for crafting tailor-made itineraries, organized this trip with that mission in mind—walking tours and hikes to remote hill tribe villages, and cycling and paddling excursions through national parks, all granting authentic tastes of Thai life.
With stops in the capital city of Bangkok and Khao Yai National Park, as well as multiple destinations in culturally rich northern Thailand, this action-packed itinerary gives a look at some of the lesser-explored destinations in this beautiful country.
Itinerary / 2 WeeksPLAN YOUR TRIP
Days 1-2:Eat Your Way Through Bangkok
Thai cuisine is world-renowned, but there’s nothing like eating your first meal in Thailand. With that in mind, it makes sense for your first full day to be all about eating. After a (light!) breakfast at the hotel, head out to explore the lesser-known parts of the city—packed with centuries of history—via a private walking tour.
The tour’s focus is firmly on food, with stops all along the way that give a great introduction to the different regions of the country and the various disparate menus and ingredients of them. Stumble upon local markets and try a range of different delicacies from local vendors like coconut ice cream, sizzling stir-fries, and sweet or savory roti. This walking exploration of the city will give you a taste of the flavors and a feel for the city at the same time.
Days 3-5:Explore Lanna Culture in Chiang Rai
The next day, hop on a 4x4 for a guided tour of the area’s natural scenery while acquainting yourself with the region’s traditional Lanna culture. Your local guide will also introduce you to the practices at the Royal Projects Foundation, founded by the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as an effort to achieve stability and sustainability in the region. The Foundation helped transition this area from opium farming to coffee farming. Learn the process of coffee cultivation and enjoy an aromatic cup of the finished product. The excursion also leaves time to wander the local tribal villages, another opportunity to engage with local people and dig deeper into a meaningful travel experience.
On your second full day, you’ll dig deeper into Lanna culture. From the 14th–19th centuries, the upper northern regions of Thailand were part of the Lanna kingdom, and its culture still defines the area today.
Exploring this countryside by bicycle offers a slower mode of transportation that beautifully pairs with this quiet city and its more relaxed way of life. Your two-wheel tour will make many stops along the way including local villages and verdant vistas—it’s quickly easy to see why Lanna translates to “millions of rice fields.”
Among the most iconic destinations on this tour is Wat Rong Khun, better known as the White Temple for its all-white exterior. The White Temple is a blend of Buddhist tradition and modern art—a masterpiece by local artist Chalermchai Kositpipat. The exterior is a refurbished traditional temple, or wat, but the details and surrounding art and interior murals showcase the contemporary artist’s unique vision.
Days 6-7:Walk and Bicycle Through Chiang Mai
Arrive in Chiang Mai and check-in for your stay at the boutique resort Na Nirand, artfully designed around a beautiful 100-year-old rain tree. When you’re ready to head out for dinner, ask your concierge to recommend their favorite food stall. Chiang Mai is known for its street food, particularly the local delicacy, Khao Soi.
Spend the next morning getting to know this charming city on your own terms and at your own pace, with a walk along the Ping River near your hotel. In the afternoon, link up with your local guide to explore the city and prepare for some of the city’s more than 300 temples to awe you.
Whether you choose to explore the walled “old city” by car or bicycle is up to you, but if you’re feeling motivated, a bicycle is the best way to get around. Riding down the city’s back roads and alleys, enjoy seeing more local flavors of Thai life.
Later in the afternoon, hop into the favorite local form of transportation—a truck modified for passengers called a songtaew—for the drive up Doi Suthep, the mountain overlooking the city, to a glittering temple for a private blessing. While the monks chant their evening prayers, watch the sunset over the city with the lights across the countryside flickering on in the distance.
Day 8:Kayak Sri Lanna National Park
Upon reaching the lake at the end of your bike ride, a kayak awaits. Travel alongside jungle banks, spotting monkeys and kingfishers and taking in the vistas of the national park—the eighth largest in Thailand. Enjoy lunch in a floating restaurant, followed by a stroll around the local area and then the paddle back for the drive home to Chiang Mai.
Day 9:The Road to Pai
Upon arrival in the small town of Pai, settle in at the boutique Reverie Siam with its views overlooking the mountains. A dip in the infinity pool will help you unwind.
Days 10-11:Hiking in Mae Hong Son
Wake up among Mae Hong Son’s natural beauty and explore it on foot. After breakfast, embark on a full-day trek with your guide through the rolling jungle, a hilly landscape where seeing another person en route is rare. Spot birds and other wildlife along the trek, while taking in the splendor of this verdant region.
Days 12-14:Trek Through Khao Yai National Park
Begin exploring this ancient forest via a night safari, where you’ll have the opportunity to view local animals, including elephants. These safaris are strictly observation-only and respect the animals and their natural environment. Tonight, enjoy the accommodations at the Kirimaya Golf Resort and Spa which features modern, ultra-comfortable rooms, wrapped in the natural beauty of the national park.
Following a delicious hotel breakfast, set out with a local guide for a trek through Khao Yai where you’ll get a sense of the natural splendor in the daylight. Look out for wildlife along the way, listening for hornbills and gibbons and following tracks to spot wild elephants.
On your last morning in the national park, make sure to take in some of the beautiful scenery from the pathways and porches before climbing into your transport for the journey back to Bangkok. Your private transfer will take you from Kirimaya back to Suvarnabhumi Airport where you’ll head home—or on to wherever your adventures take you next.