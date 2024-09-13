2 Weeks Off-the-Beaten Path in Thailand

Aptly dubbed “The Land of Smiles,” Thailand’s welcoming spirit complements the riches there are to explore. Going beyond simply soaking up the sun, like with the itinerary Active Thailand: beyond the beaches by Audley, opens up a whole world of nature and culture to take in, just slightly off the beaten path.

The two-week trip through Thailand offers adventurous travelers the opportunity to experience the country through a blend of excursions in nature and engagement with local communities. Traveling this way is more meaningful for you and helps the communities and places you visit. (Discover more options for sustainable travel with the map in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Tourism Cares, an organization dedicated to promoting sustainability.) Audley, known for crafting tailor-made itineraries, organized this trip with that mission in mind—walking tours and hikes to remote hill tribe villages, and cycling and paddling excursions through national parks, all granting authentic tastes of Thai life.

With stops in the capital city of Bangkok and Khao Yai National Park, as well as multiple destinations in culturally rich northern Thailand, this action-packed itinerary gives a look at some of the lesser-explored destinations in this beautiful country.