HomeTravel Guides

Oman

Oman is a remarkable destination on the Arabian Peninsula, offering a captivating mix of natural wonders and cultural heritage. From the stunning beaches along the Arabian Sea to the majestic dunes of the Wahiba Sands, Oman’s diverse landscapes will satisfy outdoor adventurers. Add in the ancient forts, bustling souks, and the welcoming Omani culture, and you have a must-visit destination.

The Sultan Qaboo Grand Mosque in Oman

Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque

Photo by Nathalie Mohadjer

Overview

Planning your trip

Use these articles, resources, and guides to plan and inspire your next trip to Oman.

Read Before You Go
18 Fantastic Worldwide Destinations for Families—and Where to Stay There
Family Travel
18 Fantastic Family Vacation Destinations—and Where to Stay There
Why settle for the easy option close to home? Try one of these far-flung picks instead.
June 06, 2024 04:00 PM
 · 
Tim Chester
Traveling-with-toddler-Ashlea-Halpern.jpg
Longreads
I Took a 23-Day Trip With My Toddler. It Was the Most Rewarding Trip I’ve Ever Taken.
May 08, 2024 09:25 AM
 · 
Ashlea Halpern
Wadis are akin to adventure playgrounds in Oman, offering opportunities to hike, swim, rock climb, and more.
Outdoor Adventure
How to Plan the Perfect Wadi-Hopping Adventure in Oman
April 26, 2024 04:20 PM
 · 
Sarika Bansal
THe Sultan Qaboo Grand Mosque in Oman
In the Magazine
Traveling to Oman? Don’t Miss These Essential Things to Do
December 05, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
AFR090123_Oman08.jpg
In the Magazine
The Otherworldly, Overwhelming, Oftentimes Unbelievable Natural Wonders of Oman
December 05, 2023 01:30 PM
 · 
Sarah Thankam Mathews
Resources to help plan your trip
Epic Trips
The Best Adventure Destinations According to Fearless Female Guides
With women’s adventure travel on the rise, we asked the experts about the next must-see spots to hike, climb, and connect with culture.
April 22, 2020 07:28 PM
 · 
Sara Button
Family Travel
Leap of Faith: 1 Dad, 2 Teenagers, and a Last-Minute Trip to Oman
Pulitzer Prize–winning author Anthony Doerr watches his twin boys jump from cliffs as his preconceptions melt away.
April 01, 2019 03:02 PM
 · 
Anthony Doerr
Where to Travel Next
Why You Should Visit Oman Now
TCS World Travel has chosen Oman as the first stop on its upcoming Lands of Merchants and Maharajas journey. Their director of product development, Tim Ryan, explains the appeal of this fascinating country.
Sponsored by
Epic Trips
7 Truly Epic Trips for Deeply Adventurous Travelers
For discerning travelers, the question is always where to go next. We’ve searched the world for the best itineraries that offer unparalleled access in places both close to home or farther afield.
May 29, 2018 04:37 PM
 · 
Jill K. Robinson
Where to Travel Next
10 Reasons to Visit Oman Right Now
With tourism on the rise, Oman is rapidly changing.
February 24, 2017 12:05 PM
 · 
Danae Mercer
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.