The Right Crowd-Free Beach for Every Month of the Year

You don’t have to chase summer to find a good beach. Some of the most rewarding trips happen after the high season ends, when the weather still holds, prices drop, and you have more space to yourself.

Here are 12 beach destinations—one for each month—that are at their best when everyone else has gone home.

Get to know the pounding surf of Ocean Beach. Photo by Wynn Wygal/Shutterstock

January: Ocean Beach, San Francisco

Ocean Beach doesn’t soften in the winter—it sharpens. The wind bites, the fog rolls in thick, and the Pacific crashes against the sand with a cinematic intensity. It’s too cold for swimming, but perfect for long, moody walks beneath windswept cliffs and against pounding surf. Locals gather around fires near the seawall or hike to the ruins of Sutro Baths. And on clear days, the sunsets are spectacular.

Where to stay: Seal Rock Inn

Seal Rock Inn is a no-frills motor lodge set above Ocean Beach and Lands End. Rooms are basic but many face the Pacific, and the location puts you steps from coastal trails and the Sutro Baths. The Seal Rock Inn Restaurant serves hearty breakfasts and casual classics, making this a practical base with a front-row view of San Francisco’s wild western edge.

Big trees and big coastline are part of the draw of Stanley Park. Photo by Karoline Cullen/Shutterstock

February: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver’s beaches aren’t about sunbathing in February—they’re about atmosphere. Third Beach in Stanley Park and Spanish Banks are washed in mist, framed by mossy pines and snow-dusted mountains. It’s the kind of place where you can start your morning with a shoreline walk and end it with ramen or sake in the West End. Look for bald eagles perched in trees, tidepools gleaming with life, and dogs bounding through the surf.

Where to stay: JW Marriott Parq Vancouver

Perched between downtown Vancouver and False Creek, the JW Marriott Parq offers sleek, modern rooms with floor-to-ceiling views of the city skyline and surrounding mountains. Guests have access to a rooftop spa, several acclaimed restaurants, including Honey Salt and the Victor, as well as an elevated outdoor space featuring fire pits and garden paths. Stanley Park and the waterfront are just a short walk away.

Warm rain showers are bliss on Bora Bora during the off-season. Photo by Coupek Martin/Shutterstock

March: Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Bora Bora may be synonymous with overwater bungalows and honeymoon splurges, but March is when the island breathes. It’s technically low season, with the occasional warm rain shower, but that just means fewer tourists and quieter lagoons. Mount Otemanu looms above turquoise water, and you can still snorkel with rays and reef sharks or paddleboard in peace.

Where to stay: The Westin Bora Bora Resort & Spa

The Westin Bora Bora delivers the postcard version of French Polynesia with overwater bungalows, glass floor panels, and direct access to the lagoon. While it has the polished feel of a major brand, the setting steals the show: turquoise water, Mount Otemanu in the distance, and sunsets that light up the sky. Guests can split their days between the spa, the infinity pool, and snorkeling right off their deck.

Kaanapali Beach shows off with golden sand and sunsets. Photo by Richie Chan/Shutterstock

April: Kaanapali Beach, Maui

April is one of the best times to visit Maui before the summer crowds descend. On the island’s west coast, Kaanapali Beach offers clear, swimmable water, golden sand, and sunsets that linger well past dinner. The snorkeling near Black Rock is excellent this time of year, and you might spot humpback whales offshore before the season ends. Days are sunny but not scorching, and in general, crowds are thinner (as long as you skip spring break weeks).

Where to stay: Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows

Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows embraces its historic roots with sprawling tropical gardens, oceanfront pools, and newly refreshed bungalows that channel vintage Hawaiian charm. New dining venues like Lahaina Noon and Pineapple Moon Beach Bar offer local classics, such as Ahi Tuna Poke and Hawaiian Sweet Rolls, along with front-row sunset views.

Halifax’s harbor has its own special allure. Photo by Nicole Lapierre

May: Halifax, Nova Scotia

By May, Halifax is shaking off winter and warming up—but it’s still long before the tourist rush. This month is when the beaches along Nova Scotia’s coast start to shine. Surfers hit the waves at Lawrencetown, while Crystal Crescent feels like your own private cove. Lobster shacks begin reopening, and boardwalk cafes emerge from hibernation. You’ll need a jacket, but the skies are blue.

Where to stay: Muir, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Halifax

Muir brings sleek, design-forward luxury to Halifax’s historic waterfront. Enjoy harbor views from the floor-to-ceiling windows in the contemporary rooms, which feature fantastic walk-in showers. Be sure to visit the Windward Wellness Center, located on the second floor, which is complimentary for guests. It has a halotherapy salt room, an Eucalyptus steam room, an infrared sauna, and a jetted spa pool. The hotel offers direct boardwalk access and is just a short drive from Halifax’s best beaches and coastal trails.

Kick off those shoes at Milaidhoo Island in the Maldives. Milaidhoo Maldives

June: Milaidhoo Island, Baa Atol, Maldives

June is the beginning of manta ray season in the Maldives, and Baa Atoll’s Hanifaru Bay becomes a swirling underwater ballet. It’s also the start of the wet season, so you’ll get brief tropical showers. In exchange, you’ll find fewer people and vibrant marine life. Milaidhoo’s barefoot luxury blends perfectly with the mood: quiet beaches, reef snorkeling straight from shore, and villas that feel more like sanctuaries. When it does rain, it’s a warm rain, and the moody skies and clear water create a serene atmosphere.

Where to stay: Milaidhoo Island, Maldives

This boutique luxury resort on a private island has 50 contemporary thatched-roof pool villas designed to echo traditional Maldivian dhonis. The vibe is laid-back luxury: think personalized island hosts, over-water spa treatments, and private beach picnics on deserted sandbanks.

There is easy access to endless islands from Placencia. Photo by Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock

July: Placencia, Belize

July in Placencia is green, warm, and wonderfully low-key. The rainy season has begun, but the storms are usually brief, and the beaches are calm between the downpours. From Placencia Caye—just offshore from the mainland—you’re perfectly positioned to explore the region’s most beautiful islands by boat. Charter a trip to the reef-ringed cayes like Laughing Bird or Silk, where you can snorkel with nurse sharks and sea turtles before claiming a stretch of sand all to yourself.

Where to stay: The Enclave on Placencia Caye

Set on a private island just five minutes by boat from Placencia, The Enclave combines villa-style privacy with the amenities of a small resort. Each of the seven bungalows faces the water and comes with an open-air living space. It’s an all-inclusive experience with rates covering a personal chef, food and beverage, a boat and captain, and a concierge that will tailor to your every whim, whether that’s snorkeling, fishing trips, or sunset beachfront barbecues.

Look at those pearly-white beaches in Sinky Cove, Bermuda! Photo by Brookgardener/Shutterstock

August: Sinky Cove, Bermuda

August may be the height of summer, but in Bermuda, it’s also the lull before the storms. At Sinky Cove, a secluded stretch of pink sand on the island’s northeast coast, you’ll find fewer people than you’d expect. The water is bathtub-warm, the skies are clear, and the late-summer sun stretches into the evening. It’s a perfect time for quiet swims, scenic bike rides, and seafood dinners without reservations. Keep an eye on the forecast—hurricane season is brewing—but early August is typically quiet.

Where to stay: The Hamilton Princess & Beach Club

Guests at Hamilton Princess & Beach Club have exclusive access to Sinky Cove. The historic “Pink Palace,” set in downtown Hamilton, has been reimagined as a modern luxury resort with a vibrant local art collection, ocean-view rooms, and a private beach club just a short ferry ride away.

Good eating and drinking is guaranteed in Algarve, Portugal. Photo by Sopotnicki/Shutterstock

September: Algarve, Portugal

September is one of the best months to visit southern Portugal. The Algarve’s beaches are still warm, the cliffs are golden, and the high-season crowds have thinned. Towns like Lagos, Ferragudo, and Tavira feel lively but local, and you’ll have plenty of room to roam iconic stretches like Praia da Marinha or Praia do Camilo. The Atlantic is brisk but swimmable, and the food—grilled sardines, vinho verde, fresh oysters—is at its peak.

Where to stay: Vilalara Grand Resort

Tucked into the cliffs near Porches, Vilalara Grand Resort offers one of the Algarve’s most peaceful stays, with terraced suites, subtropical gardens, and direct access to a secluded cove. The restaurants are excellent and varied; visit Acosta for Portuguese classics by the pool or Trattoria Pantaleone for Algarvian-inspired Italian cuisine.

Embrace the warming end of the rainy season in Phuket. Photo by lemaret pierrick/Shutterstock

October: Cape Panwa, Phuket, Thailand

October marks the tail end of Phuket’s rainy season, and the southeastern peninsula of Cape Panwa begins to feel calm and tropical again. This area stays quieter than the resort-packed West Coast, with sheltered beaches, lush hillsides, and a more local rhythm. Mornings are often sunny, afternoons bring bursts of rain, and the landscape is at its most green. It’s a great time to kayak along the coast, explore street food stalls in Phuket Town, and watch storms roll in from your balcony.

Where to stay: Cape Panwa Hotel

Cape Panwa Hotel is set on a secluded hillside that slopes down to a quiet stretch of sand, blending historic Sino-Portuguese architecture with breezy tropical elegance. The century-old beachfront mansion even had a cameo in the third season of The White Lotus. Guests can spend the day between the beach and pool, or head out on a private yacht charter to explore the limestone cliffs and emerald coves of Phang Nga Bay. With nine restaurants and bars—from casual seaside spots to fine dining with ocean views—there’s little reason to leave. The spa is a standout, and the signature Siamese Compress massage is worth carving out time for.

Feral horses are all the neighing rage on Assateague Island. nathaniel gonzales/Shutterstock

November: Assateague Island, Maryland/Virginia

Assateague in November is wild, windswept, and free of crowds. The feral horses still graze among the dunes, and the marshes turn golden as fall deepens. The Atlantic is cold but beautiful, perfect for beach walks and birdwatching under a vast, moody sky. Campsites are quiet, and the island feels stripped down to its essentials—just sand, sea, and sky.

Where to stay: The Inn on Ocean

This charming adults-only bed-and-breakfast in nearby Ocean City is a short drive from Assateague Island, offering an elegant, peaceful alternative to the town’s boardwalk buzz. In November, guests can return from wild beach walks and birdwatching to homemade pastries, fireplace lounges, and antique-filled rooms with private balconies.

The truest kind of escape happens on Mnemba Island. Photo by Denis Belitsky/Shutterstock

December: Mnemba Island, Tanzania

Just off the coast of Zanzibar, Mnemba Island offers barefoot luxury at its most serene—and early December is the best time to visit before the holiday crowds arrive. The dry season has just begun, the water is calm and warm, and the reef teems with tropical fish. The island itself is tiny and private, with soft white sand and forest paths that feel untouched. Days begin with snorkeling and end with stargazing. If you’re looking for a true escape, this is it.

Where to stay: Mnemba Island Lodge

With island chic ambiance, Mnemba Island Lodge features ten rustic-chic bandas tucked discreetly among the trees, each offering private butler service and direct beach access. Non-motorized watersports, such as kayaking and paddleboarding, are included, and the lodge prioritizes eco-consciousness. It runs on solar power, has eliminated single-use plastics, helps restore coral reefs, and works with local conservation organizations.