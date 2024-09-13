8 Days Exploring Thailand’s Beaches

One trip to the stunning beaches of southern Thailand and you’ll be head-over-heels in love. It’s hard not to fall for the laid-back way of life and natural splendor of what many would rightfully describe as Thai paradise. On this itinerary from G Adventures, Explore Southern Thailand, you’ll stroll along the iconic white sands of Koh Samui, climb the stunning crags of Krabi, and dig into some of Thailand’s lesser-explored destinations like the virgin rainforest of Khao Sok.

Immersive experiences like visits to community-based farms and artisan ventures that create opportunities for locals mean your vacation will support the people and places of Thailand. (Discover more sustainable ways to travel in Thailand with the Tourism Cares map, the result of a partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Tourism Cares, a U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to advancing sustainability in tourism.) You’ll leave with a deep appreciation for southern Thailand and its people, not to mention an open calendar searching for a window in which to plan your next trip back.