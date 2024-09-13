8 Days Exploring Thailand’s Beaches

One trip to the stunning beaches of southern Thailand and you’ll be head-over-heels in love. It’s hard not to fall for the laid-back way of life and natural splendor of what many would rightfully describe as Thai paradise. On this itinerary from G Adventures, Explore Southern Thailand, you’ll stroll along the iconic white sands of Koh Samui, climb the stunning crags of Krabi, and dig into some of Thailand’s lesser-explored destinations like the virgin rainforest of Khao Sok.
Immersive experiences like visits to community-based farms and artisan ventures that create opportunities for locals mean your vacation will support the people and places of Thailand. (Discover more sustainable ways to travel in Thailand with the Tourism Cares map, the result of a partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Tourism Cares, a U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to advancing sustainability in tourism.) You’ll leave with a deep appreciation for southern Thailand and its people, not to mention an open calendar searching for a window in which to plan your next trip back.
Day 1:Arrival to Bangkok, “The Big Mango”
Days 2-3:Explore the Natural Wonders of Koh Samui
Design your time in Koh Samui to fit your mood. Relax by the beach all day with a cocktail in hand or join one of several optional activities for a day trip.
You could choose to explore the spectacular Ang Thong National Marine Park. This full-day trip includes snorkeling and hiking in the protected archipelago of 42 islands. On land, see the dusky leaf monkeys, long-tailed macaques, leopard cats, and fishing cats all enjoying life in the wild. Under the waves, open your eyes to the world of bright and beautiful fish.
If you’d prefer to stay on Koh Samui for the day, dive into the interior of the island via a guided tour. Visit the island’s natural waterfalls and famed cultural sites (like the Big Buddha Temple and Chinese Temple) and stop at many of Koh Samui’s seemingly endless offerings of scenic viewpoints. Then take a trip to the south coast of the island to see the unusual and amusing Grandmother and Grandfather rock.
Days 4-5:Visit a Farm and National Park in Khao Sok
From Khao Thep Pitak, continue to the natural majesty of Khao Sok National Park, home to one of the oldest evergreen rainforests in the world and surrounded by limestone karst cliffs. Here, begin your stay at The Cliff & Jungle Resort. Once the sun sets, take a nighttime walk through the rainforest, guided by a local expert who will also share information about traditional jungle medicines and how locals use the natural environment to enhance their lives. Afterward, gather around the campfire for a dinner of local rainforest specialties.
After breakfast at the hotel, you’ll have a full day to soak in Khao Sok National Park, southern Thailand’s largest area of virgin rainforest. Incredible wilderness defines the region: karst peaks, turquoise lakes, and a tropical rainforest that stretches along the country’s southwest coast.
There are a variety of ways you can immerse yourself in the natural wonders here. Hit the trails for a self-guided hike in search of monkeys and tropical birds, glide down the sparkling Sok River in a canoe, or join a group boat tour and take in the majestic limestone cliffs.
Days 6-8:Meet Locals in a Krabi Village and Go Boating
Cross the Krabi River by private longtail boat, passing mangroves and limestone crags, to explore Khao Khanap Nam cave and its prehistoric paintings and rock formations. Then, take a tuk-tuk to Koh Klang Island and visit with the local community, including a rubber plantation, rice fields, and a batik workshop. Rest up at your hotel, Aonang Princeville Villa Resort & Spa overlooking the Andaman Sea, for more Krabi adventures tomorrow.
Day two in Krabi is all about experiencing the marine life of this special corner of the world. Set out via longtail boat for a full-day tour of the Hong Islands, a beautiful 30-minute boat ride from the mainland. Stops along the way include Hong Beach, Hong Lagoon, Phak Bia, and Lading Island with some of the world’s most spectacular beaches. Enjoy a picnic lunch on the beach once you’ve found your favorite spot. The next day, you’ll head to the airport for your flight back to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok where your trip concludes.