JOURNEYS

8 Days Exploring Thailand’s Beaches

Thailand has some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, and this itinerary takes you to the best of the best.

A Thai-style boat moving through the water surrounded by the craggy cliffs of Krabi Koh-PhiPhiLay, Thailand.

Krabi Koh-PhiPhiLay

Courtesy of the Tourism Authority of Thailand

One trip to the stunning beaches of southern Thailand and you’ll be head-over-heels in love. It’s hard not to fall for the laid-back way of life and natural splendor of what many would rightfully describe as Thai paradise. On this itinerary from G Adventures, Explore Southern Thailand, you’ll stroll along the iconic white sands of Koh Samui, climb the stunning crags of Krabi, and dig into some of Thailand’s lesser-explored destinations like the virgin rainforest of Khao Sok.

Immersive experiences like visits to community-based farms and artisan ventures that create opportunities for locals mean your vacation will support the people and places of Thailand. (Discover more sustainable ways to travel in Thailand with the Tourism Cares map, the result of a partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Tourism Cares, a U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to advancing sustainability in tourism.) You’ll leave with a deep appreciation for southern Thailand and its people, not to mention an open calendar searching for a window in which to plan your next trip back.

Itinerary / 8 Days

PLAN YOUR TRIP
A birds-eye view of the tall, green craggy islands of Krabi.

Trip Highlight

Ang Thong National Marine Park

Explore the stunning archipelago of 42 islands in the Gulf of Thailand on an optional visit to this epic National Marine Park in Koh Samui. The day trip includes hiking to see the likes of dusky leaf monkeys and long-tailed macaques and snorkeling for views of fauna underwater.
Thailand__Tourism Authority of Thailand

Trip Designer

G Adventures

G Adventures is a pioneer of community tourism and a leader in small group travel—it offers trips in 100 countries on all seven continents. The tour operator is committed to supporting communities and giving travelers meaningful exchanges with local people, cultures, landscapes, and wildlife.
A panoramic view of Bangkok, Thailand at sunset with red and orange peaked rooftops.

Bangkok at sunset

Courtesy of the Tourism Authority of Thailand

Day 1:Arrival to Bangkok, “The Big Mango”

Arrive at Suvarnabhumi International Airport and transfer to your hotel. On your first night in Thailand, stay at the boutique Shanghai Mansion Bangkok in the heart of Bangkok’s vibrant Chinatown—a neighborhood overflowing with flower stalls and street food. Feel free to get exploring before the welcome meeting when the group officially meets for the first time on night one for introductions, and some details about the exciting travels in the week to come—and, of course, some Thai food.
An overhead view of a Thai island cove filled with palm trees and rocks on the shore.

There are quiet coves to discover all over the Thai islands.

Courtesy of the Tourism Authority of Thailand

Days 2-3:Explore the Natural Wonders of Koh Samui

A hotel transfer brings you to the airport to catch your one-hour flight south to Koh Samui with accommodations at the all-villa resort Centara Villas Samui. With nothing on your schedule this afternoon, relax by one of the hotel’s three freshwater swimming pools, stroll along its private beach overlooking the sapphire waters of the Gulf of Thailand, or check out the local village. Come evening, head 15 minutes to the island hub of Lamai Beach for dinner and nightlife.

Design your time in Koh Samui to fit your mood. Relax by the beach all day with a cocktail in hand or join one of several optional activities for a day trip.

You could choose to explore the spectacular Ang Thong National Marine Park. This full-day trip includes snorkeling and hiking in the protected archipelago of 42 islands. On land, see the dusky leaf monkeys, long-tailed macaques, leopard cats, and fishing cats all enjoying life in the wild. Under the waves, open your eyes to the world of bright and beautiful fish.

If you’d prefer to stay on Koh Samui for the day, dive into the interior of the island via a guided tour. Visit the island’s natural waterfalls and famed cultural sites (like the Big Buddha Temple and Chinese Temple) and stop at many of Koh Samui’s seemingly endless offerings of scenic viewpoints. Then take a trip to the south coast of the island to see the unusual and amusing Grandmother and Grandfather rock.
A group of people crossing the suspension bridge at Khao Thep Pitak in Thailand.

Crossing the suspension bridge at Khao Thep Pitak

Courtesy of G Adventures

Days 4-5:Visit a Farm and National Park in Khao Sok

After a final breakfast on Koh Samui, hop on the ferry to the mainland for a private transfer to Khao Thep Pitak, a community-owned farm. Stroll among Khao Thep Pitak’s organic farm and fruit orchard and walk across the area’s beautiful suspension bridge with views of a particularly photogenic heart-shaped mountain. While at Khao Thep Pitak, enjoy a lunch of local specialties made with farm-grown ingredients. With the support of G Adventures, this community has created a self-sufficient economy that benefits over 140 families.

From Khao Thep Pitak, continue to the natural majesty of Khao Sok National Park, home to one of the oldest evergreen rainforests in the world and surrounded by limestone karst cliffs. Here, begin your stay at The Cliff & Jungle Resort. Once the sun sets, take a nighttime walk through the rainforest, guided by a local expert who will also share information about traditional jungle medicines and how locals use the natural environment to enhance their lives. Afterward, gather around the campfire for a dinner of local rainforest specialties.

After breakfast at the hotel, you’ll have a full day to soak in Khao Sok National Park, southern Thailand’s largest area of virgin rainforest. Incredible wilderness defines the region: karst peaks, turquoise lakes, and a tropical rainforest that stretches along the country’s southwest coast.

There are a variety of ways you can immerse yourself in the natural wonders here. Hit the trails for a self-guided hike in search of monkeys and tropical birds, glide down the sparkling Sok River in a canoe, or join a group boat tour and take in the majestic limestone cliffs.
A birds-eye view of the tall, green craggy islands of Krabi.

Endless opportunities for exploration await in Krabi.

Courtesy of the Tourism Authority of Thailand

Days 6-8:Meet Locals in a Krabi Village and Go Boating

After a hotel breakfast to start your day, board your private transfer for the drive south to Krabi.

Cross the Krabi River by private longtail boat, passing mangroves and limestone crags, to explore Khao Khanap Nam cave and its prehistoric paintings and rock formations. Then, take a tuk-tuk to Koh Klang Island and visit with the local community, including a rubber plantation, rice fields, and a batik workshop. Rest up at your hotel, Aonang Princeville Villa Resort & Spa overlooking the Andaman Sea, for more Krabi adventures tomorrow.

Day two in Krabi is all about experiencing the marine life of this special corner of the world. Set out via longtail boat for a full-day tour of the Hong Islands, a beautiful 30-minute boat ride from the mainland. Stops along the way include Hong Beach, Hong Lagoon, Phak Bia, and Lading Island with some of the world’s most spectacular beaches. Enjoy a picnic lunch on the beach once you’ve found your favorite spot. The next day, you’ll head to the airport for your flight back to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok where your trip concludes.
PLAN YOUR TRIP
More From This Author
Small boats carrying produce in the floating market of Damnoen Saduak in Ratchaburi, Thailand.
Journeys: Food + Drink
A Foodie’s 11-Day Guide to Thailand
Sponsored by
Panoramic view Sunrise and mist over bright green hilly rice fields in Northern Thailand.
Journeys: Asia
2 Weeks Off-the-Beaten Path in Thailand
Sponsored by