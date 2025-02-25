Dreaming of a Private Island Getaway? Here’s How to Make It a Reality

When it comes to beach vacations, exclusivity is the ultimate luxury, and that’s why private island resorts are so appealing: Imagine waking up steps from an empty beach with few to no other travelers, the natural soundtrack of birds chirping and waves crashing playing outside.

For Afar’s latest Hotels We Love series, we’re focusing on the best private island resorts the world has to offer. While we chose hotels that offer sumptuous accommodations and superlative service, we also prioritized the ones that operate sustainably to preserve the cultures and the settings from which they and their guests benefit. Read on to learn more about these 14 sublime private island resorts—some of them far flung, others just a short flight from home.

andBeyond Mnemba Island

As a private isle, andBeyond Mnemba Island offers the ultimate seclusion. Courtesy of andBeyond Mnemba Island

Location: Mnemba Island, Zanzibar, Tanzania

Location: Mnemba Island, Zanzibar, Tanzania

Why we love it: A wild island in the culture-rich Zanzibar archipelago

Loyalty program: I Prefer (Preferred Hotels and Resorts)

I Prefer (Preferred Hotels and Resorts) From $2,150 per person

On an island off the coast of northeast Zanzibar, andBeyond Mnemba Island is the idyllic antidote to the beach crowds on the nearby Zanzibar island. In October 2024, the resort underwent a top-to-bottom renovation, with a redesign of the 12 thatch-roofed bandas that fan out on the beachfront from the central lodge. There’s a new Wellness Banda, with two treatment rooms and a platform for yoga and sound baths, and the refurbished Dive Center added experiences such as clear-bottomed kayaking. The lodge also houses Discovery Center, where guests can explore the initiatives of Oceans Without Borders, a marine conservation group managed by andBeyond and its community development partner, Wild Impact. Projects include a coral nursery, an artificial coral reef restoration project, and a sanctuary for two antelope species, the Ader’s duiker and suni antelope. —Devorah Lev-Tov

The Brando

The Brando was the world’s first resort to achieve LEED Platinum certification. Courtesy of the Brando

Location: Tetiaroa Atoll, French Polynesia

Why we love it: Marlon Brando's private island, with serious sustainability credentials

Marlon Brando’s private island, with serious sustainability credentials From $4,920

Encompassing 35 private villas on the Motu Onetahi coast of Marlon Brando’s French Polynesian island, Tetiaroa, the Brando is one of the most luxurious places to stay in the South Pacific. It also has some serious sustainability cred: The LEED Platinum–certified resort—the world’s first—is constantly working to minimize its carbon footprint, thanks to such efforts as an air-conditioning system that draws from cool ocean water, on-site composting, and a desalination plant that produces fresh water for the resort.

A partnership with nonprofit group Tetiaroa Society connects guests to naturalists and researchers who lead snorkeling and scuba outings and guided nature walks. Travelers interested in Polynesian culture may want to test the resort’s traditional outrigger canoe on a trip to one of the surrounding private islets that share an atoll with the Brando. All villas at this all-inclusive resort have their own private pools and direct beach access; the spa offers a range of healing modalities, including a traditional Polynesian taurumi massage. —Afar staff

Cayo Espanto

Cayo Espanto Courtesy of Cayo Espanto

Location: Cayo Espanto, Belize

Why we love it: A private island paradise for divers and fishing enthusiasts

A private island paradise for divers and fishing enthusiasts From $2,195, all-inclusive

About three miles off the coast from San Pedro, Cayo Espanto is an alluring option for Belize-bound travelers. The resort has an all-inclusive model for its seven one-bedroom villas and two two-bedroom villas, which all have private pools and docks except for one overwater bungalow. Each villa is assigned a butler who is at the ready for any requests, including meals (there are no set menus; guests work with the chef to tailor their meals). Belize is known for its diving and fishing, and Cayo Espanto has its own dive boats, dive masters, and fishing guides who arrange excursions. —DLT

COMO Parrot Cay

COMO Parrot Cay is located about a half hour by boat from Providenciales. Courtesy of COMO Parrot Cay

Location: Turks and Caicos

Why we love it: An A-list escape where wellness takes center stage

An A-list escape where wellness takes center stage From $1,500

A 35-minute boat ride off the coast of Providenciales takes you to a 1,000-acre piece of paradise: COMO Parrot Cay. This Turks and Caicos resort is a favorite hideaway for bold-faced names seeking a wellness-inspired stay. (Keep an eye out for Keith Richards, Christie Brinkley, and Donna Karan—who all own private homes here.) The 61 accommodations embrace a breezy, beachy aesthetic with white shiplap walls, pickled wood ceilings, driftwood tables, and flowy curtains everywhere you look. For the ultimate indulgence, splurge on a beach house, villa, or estate, all of which come with butler service.

Sustainability is at the heart of COMO Parrot Cay. Nearly 85 percent of the island is a protected habitat for native wildlife, while the resort’s coconut grove and banana farm provide fresh produce for its kitchens. The hotel also invests in the local community. Wellness is woven into every aspect of the experience, from COMO Shambhala spa therapies and sunrise beach meditations to Ayurvedic consultations and nourishing, health-focused cuisine. Guests spend their days snorkeling along the reefs, paddling through mangroves, or simply sinking into island time with a fresh coconut in hand. —Laura Begley Bloom

Islas Secas

Some accommodations at Islas Secas have plunge pools that face the Pacific Ocean. Courtesy of Islas Secas

Location: Islas Secas archipelago, Panama

Why we love it: A luxurious castaway experience run on solar power

A luxurious castaway experience run on solar power From $2,500, all-inclusive

The remote Panama archipelago of Islas Secas is a preserve of 14 protected volcanic islands 20 miles off the country’s Pacific coast. With 750 species of fish, 124 bird species, and 128 species of plants, this biodiversity hot spot is also home to the all-inclusive Islas Secas resort, composed of a handful of casitas—some tented—with outdoor plunge pools or soaking tubs. At Islas Secas, conservation is a key pillar, and 100 percent of the property’s power is solar generated, all food waste is composted, and all wastewater is used for irrigation. Guests keep busy with nature-focused activities like seasonal whale watching, diving, and hiking.—DLT

Jumby Bay Island

A guest room at Jumby Bay Island Courtesy of Jumby Bay Island

Location: Jumby Bay Island, Antigua, Antigua & Barbuda

Why we love it: A car-free private island with empty beaches

A car-free private island with empty beaches From $2,750, all-inclusive

Jumby Bay Island is a private island just two miles off mainland Antigua. Ringed with coral reefs, the 300-acre private isle, managed by Oetker Collection, has two white-powder beaches and three sparkling pools. There are no cars; instead, most people get around on foot or via winding paths on bikes provided by the resort. The 40 suites and 36 villas and private residences, in white and blue, are secluded retreats surrounded by tropical foliage.

Guests can sail on the resort’s private yacht or use the extensive water sports equipment, which ranges from water skis to windsurfers. There are four restaurants, a kids club, and a spa with five ocean-view treatment suites, while the recently opened Little Hut, Little Jumby, is its own private island beach club and restaurant a short ferry ride away.

Seventy percent of the island’s energy is provided by solar energy, and the island acts as a sanctuary for endangered hawksbill sea turtles. From June to November, a team monitors and records nesting activities, tagging each turtle to track their progress.—DLT

JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa

The JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa Courtesy of JW Marriott

Location: Venice, Italy

Why we love it: A quiet respite away from Venice's tourist crowds

Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy From $469

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025, the seasonal JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa sits on its own olive grove and fruit orchard-filled private island of Isola delle Rose, a short boat ride away from Piazza San Marco. Its 266 guest rooms are divided between JW Rooms in the main building and JW Retreats that offer more privacy amid private gardens with plunge pools.

Guests can try their hand at Italian specialties at the on-site cooking school that uses produce from the resort’s garden, and there are several dining options, including a pizzeria and rooftop restaurant. The JW Spa has a view of the lagoon and eight treatment rooms, a sauna and bio sauna, hammam, and heated indoor pool.—DLT

Kokomo Private Island

Kokomo Private Island’s villas all have views of the South Pacific. Photo by Maria Louw Photography

Location: Kokomo, Kadavu Islands, Fiji

Why we love it: A private island experience for all ages with two beaches

A private island experience for all ages with two beaches From $2,200

South of the Fijian mainland on 140 acres, Kokomo Private Island combines traditional Fijian design (thatched roofs) with contemporary-feeling touches (sleek tiled plunge pools). The property has 21 villas, each with its own infinity pool, all scattered far from each other along the island’s two beaches; five hilltop Grand Residences offer uninterrupted views of the South Pacific. Guests of all ages enjoy activities like diving, fishing, kayaking, and snorkeling. For younger guests, there’s a kids club with activities like mangrove planting, while for adults, the Yaukuve Spa Sanctuary has five treatment rooms and a wet and dry hammam. The resort is committed to helping preserve the island via regenerative and sustainable programs ranging from coral restoration and composting to desalination plants, which create freshwater for the pools and gardens and sea salt for the kitchen. The island is also home to a 5.5-acre organic farm with free-range chickens that provide the island’s eggs and beehives that generate the resort’s honey.—DLT

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa Photo by Sammy Todd Dyess Photography

Location: Florida Keys

Why we love it: An adults-only private island escape—no passport required

An adults-only private island escape—no passport required From $2,532

Positioned 28 miles east of Key West, the four-acre Little Palm Island is the only adults-only private island resort in the United States. The Relais & Châteaux resort is ideal for couples (there’s even a Romance Concierge). The 30 thatched-roof bungalow suites, each with private outdoor showers and verandas and no televisions, are hidden in tropical foliage. Aside from relaxing on the secluded beach, many guests spend time in SpaTerre, which offers Balinese and Thai treatments, or on the provided kayaks and paddleboards. Diving, fishing, and sailing excursions are also available.—DLT

Necker Island

Necker Island Courtesy of Necker Island

Location: Necker Island, North Sound of British Virgin Islands

Why we love it: Commune with nature and wildlife between beach excursions and padel matches

Commune with nature and wildlife between beach excursions and padel matches From $5,850 per person per night, all inclusive

Set on 74 acres of white-sand beaches and green landscapes, Necker Island is part of Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Limited Edition collection. The private island’s accommodations include the Great House, which has 11 bedrooms and one bunk-bedroom ideal for kids, and 10 Balinese-style houses scattered across the island. Necker Island can be booked for exclusive use, while small-group and individual stays are allowed on various weeks throughout the year.

Guests have access to the island’s four freshwater infinity pools, hot tubs, and tennis, pickleball, and padel courts, along with a wide variety of water sports. They share the island with an abundance of wildlife, including flamingos, lemurs, giant tortoises, and 52 bird species—whose habitats the resort helps to conserve. Much of Necker Island’s energy also relies on its three giant wind turbines and solar farm.—DLT

North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort

North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort Courtesy of Andrew Howard Photo/North Island

Location: Seychelles

Why we love it: Luxury and conservation in one of the world's most remote settings

Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy From $7,220

North Island is more than just a private-island escape—it’s a restoration success story. The Noah’s Ark Conservation Programme has transformed a once-abandoned coconut plantation into a sanctuary for endangered species, from rare Seychelles magpie robins to nesting green and hawksbill turtles. Be sure to say “hi” to the island’s most celebrated resident: Brutus, an Aldabra giant tortoise believed to be at least 160 years old. Guests are invited to take part in the island’s conservation efforts, whether it’s helping plant native trees or joining rangers on sunrise turtle patrols.

But sustainability doesn’t mean sacrifice. The 11 villas are sprawling 5,000-square-foot beachfront hideaways built from locally sourced materials and designed for open-air living, with private pools, shaded terraces, and butlers at the ready. When it comes to food, there are no set menus—each meal is tailored to personal preferences and dining can take place anywhere, whether a lantern-lit table on the beach or the privacy of your villa.—LBB

Peter Island Resort

One way to enjoy the water at Peter Island Resort Courtesy of Peter Island Resort

Location: British Virgin Islands

Why we love it: A Caribbean icon is reborn

A Caribbean icon is reborn From $1,000

After a six-year transformation, Peter Island Resort is making its long-awaited return. This exclusive retreat—the largest private island resort in the British Virgin Islands—spans 5,000 unspoiled acres with five powder white-sand beaches and dramatic hiking trails. Most of the 52 accommodations are steps from the sand, and 11 have private outdoor hot tubs. The crowning glory is the Falcon’s Nest, a six-bedroom estate that sits atop a hill with 360-degree ocean views, an infinity pool, and endless indoor-outdoor living spaces.

Guests can spend their days indulging in wellness treatments at the 10,000-square-foot spa or dining on surf-and-turf at the Drake Steakhouse. This island has access to some of the best sailing in the Caribbean, and the Yacht Club’s revamped marina welcomes vessels up to 200 feet. Sustainability is woven into the island’s DNA. Two wind turbines provide up to 75 percent of its energy, while an on-island water bottling plant eliminates single-use plastics. Locally sourced materials were used in the construction of the beachfront spaces, and an innovative food-waste reduction program partners with an organic farm on nearby Tortola.—LBB

Soneva Fushi Maldives

Soneva Fushi Courtesy of Soneva Fushi

Location: Baa Atoll, Maldives

Why we love it: A trailblazer for sustainability in the Maldives

A trailblazer for sustainability in the Maldives From $3,100

The moment guests arrive at Soneva Fushi in the Maldives, shoes are whisked away and a bicycle is handed over: This is all about slow, sustainable, barefoot luxury. When Six Senses founders Sonu Shivdasani and his wife Eva opened Soneva Fushi in 1995, they were ahead of the curve—proving that luxury and eco-sensitivity can go hand in hand. They later sold the Six Senses brand but held onto this pioneering property.

Villas embrace indoor-outdoor living, with retractable roofs, open-air bathrooms, and handcrafted furnishings made from reclaimed materials. The resort recycles 95 percent of its waste, leads conservation projects like coral restoration and sea turtle rehabilitation, and is home to a glass-blowing studio where discarded bottles are repurposed into art.

Experiences at Soneva Fushi are just as forward-thinking, from dining in the treetops on a zipline adventure to stargazing at the Maldives’ first overwater observatory. The Soneva Soul wellness center offers holistic treatments, while the Den—the largest kids club in the Maldives—immerses younger travelers in creativity and exploration.—LBB

Song Saa Private Island

Song Saa Private Island Courtesy of Song Saa Island

Location: Koh Rong Archipelago, Cambodia

Why we love it: A luxe island escape where sustainability takes center stage

A luxe island escape where sustainability takes center stage From $1,024

Since opening in 2012 in an archipelago off the coast of Sihanoukville, Cambodia’s Song Saa Private Island has been raising the bar for sustainable luxury. The resort is spread across two tiny islands that are linked by a footbridge over the country’s first marine reserve, developed to safeguard turtles, seahorses, and tropical fish. The 24 villas are built with reclaimed timber from old fishing boats and have canopy beds, driftwood furniture, sunken bathtubs, and private infinity pools.

Through the Song Saa Foundation, guests can visit the nearby village of Prek Svay, help plant coral nurseries, or snorkel with marine scientists. After dark, the sea lights up with bioluminescent plankton, best experienced on a guided night swim. For wellness seekers, the island’s spa with no walls has open-air sanctuaries where therapies are guided by Buddhist principles of stillness, healing, and blessings. And when it’s time to leave? A speedboat whisks you back to Sihanoukville, but part of you will want to stay marooned forever.—LBB