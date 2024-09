A Foodie’s 11-Day Guide to Thailand

Bangkok is a legendary city that blends history and modernity, overflowing with Buddhist temples and shopping malls. Landing at busy Suvarnabhumi Airport instantly gives you a taste of this unique place.At the airport, meet your private transfer to make your way to your accommodations at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon . To decompress after the flight, The Standard’s Sky Beach at the top of the hotel is the highest al fresco rooftop bar in Bangkok and offers a memorable 360-view of the city from the 78th floor. Grab a drink and get your bearings with this bird’s-eye view of Bangkok, before heading back to your room for a good night’s sleep.Day two is all about the most iconic sites of this capital city. After a hotel breakfast, your local guide picks you up to begin your tour of the city with a focus on Buddhist culture.You’ll begin with a visit to catch the morning chants of the monks at Wat Pho, most famous for its 147-foot-long statue of the Reclining Buddha, a revered idol where worshippers regularly leave offerings. Make sure to check out the intricate carvings on the Buddha’s feet. The tour continues at the nearby Grand Palace, which has served as the seat of the Thai Royal family for more than two centuries. The vast palace grounds have shimmering temples, including the Emerald Buddha, the most celebrated Buddhist image in all of Thailand. After touring these iconic Bangkok monuments, return to the hotel to nap, grab a bite, or relax by the terrace pool.Bangkok truly comes alive at night. On night two in the city, get to know Chinatown—with a focus on the food. You’ll tour the renowned Yaowarat Street learning more about the history of the neighborhood and the local flavors through the street food vendors. After Chinese dumplings, peppered pork noodles, Chinese donuts, and a visit to a tea shop return to the hotel for a nightcap or simply some well-deserved rest.Day three in Bangkok is a day trip to Damnoen Saduak Floating Market and Maeklong Railway Market . At the floating market, discover the canal system that gave Bangkok the nickname the “Venice of the East” and vendors in boats. Next is an unforgettable visit to Maeklong with stalls so close to a train track that when trains arrive vendors scramble to put away their wares and make room.