A Foodie’s 11-Day Guide to Thailand

Thai food is world-renowned for excellent reasons. Delicious stir fries, savory rice dishes, mouthwatering soups, and incredible desserts draw on rich culinary heritage. Goway’s itinerary, Classic Thailand for Foodies: Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Koh Samui, is the perfect introduction to the beauty and geographic diversity of this special corner of the world with a focus on its legendary food.

The trip is also ideal for first-timers in Thailand with visits to three quintessential destinations: bustling Bangkok, culture-rich Chiang Mai, and the white-sand beaches of Koh Samui. In each, you’ll get to know Thai culture on a deeper level, through its flavors, and gain an appreciation for the subtle regional differences of its cuisine. Sample delicious street food in Bangkok and Chiang Mai, shop the markets like a local, and bring home some new skills after an all-day cooking class in the south.

Travelers on this trip also have the opportunity to make meaningful local connections through visits to hill tribe villages and community projects. These immersive experiences make for more sustainable travel too, helping to support the communities visited. (Discover more mindful options in Thailand with the Tourism Cares Thailand map created in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand.) Goway’s trip has this exact mission in mind. Think meals in local markets and cooking with produce you’ve picked yourself—all to make your journey that much richer (and more delicious).