Becca Blond is an award-winning freelance travel writer based in Denver, Colorado. She is the author of more than 30 Lonely Planet guides across five continents and contributes content to publications like USA Today, the Guardian, the Los Angeles Times, AFKTravel, Cadillac Magazine, and Jetsetter.

She is also a Personal Travel Planner for Jetsetter. When not on the road she lives with her three dogs, Duke, Bobbi, and Poppy, who assist with pet friendly hotel reviews. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram PlanetBlond.