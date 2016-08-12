Tropical weather draws many to the Maldives, and the dry season (December to March) is especially popular. Rain is more likely from May to November, but even in shoulder season, the temperature hovers around 86°F—perfect for sunbathing. Maldivian currency is the rufiyaa, but U.S. dollars are also accepted. Tipping is not required, but greatly appreciated—ten percent can be added to the bills at restaurants, for guide services, and a daily gratuity for the resort cleaning staff can be a modest two or three dollars but will made a difference. Visitors typically obtain a free 30-day visa at the airport in Malé before heading to their resorts via Trans Maldivian Airways or speedboats. Electricity is 240 AC, meaning U.S. electronics should work at all hotels. The local language is Dhivehi, but nearly everyone speaks English.