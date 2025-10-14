Tips + NewsTrending News
By Sophie Friedman
  •  October 14, 2025

These Are the Top 10 Trending Travel Destinations, According to Skyscanner. How Many Have You Already Been To?

Travel booking site Skyscanner analyzed data from thousands of flight searches between January 1 and June 30, 2025. Here’s what it found.

The Caribbean Sea, a strip of white sand, a forest of trees, and then another strip of water and trees, all beneath a blue sky

Tortuguero National Park in northeastern Costa Rica has protected nesting beaches for four species of sea turtles.

Photo by Pandora Pictures/Shutterstock

Daydreaming of seeing sea turtles hatch in Costa Rica? So are thousands of other U.S. travelers, according to booking site SkyScanner’s Travel Trends 2026 report, released October 9. Data from the first half of 2025 shows that searches by U.S. travelers for flights to Limón, Costa Rica have increased 286 percent year-over-year.

Stretching along Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast from the border with Nicaragua to that of Panama, the province of Limón beckons with turquoise Caribbean beaches, three national parks, and a coastal national wildlife refuge. These include 124,000-acre Braulio Carrillo National Park (which you’ll pass coming from the capital, San José), comprising a cloud and rainforest that’s one of the country’s largest protected areas, sheltering thousands of plant and animal species. Half of the Costa Ricans of African descent (eight percent of the population) live in Limón; if you visit in late August, you’ll see a vibrant parade take to the streets of Limón’s capital (also called Limón) for the national holiday of Día del Negro y la Cultura Afrocostarricense (Black People’s and Afro–Costa Rican Culture Day), with dance, drum, and calypso performances.

Next on Skyscanner’s list of trending destinations, with searches up 107 percent year-over-year is Jaipur, India’s magnificent Pink City. The capital of the northwestern state of Rajasthan and a 3.5-hour train ride from Delhi, Jaipur is lauded for its majestic dusty pink sandstone buildings, block-printed textiles, and majestic forts.

Whether you’re looking for some travel inspiration or want to get ahead of the crowds, here’s the full list of places U.S. travelers are searching for most, according to Skyscanner. Data is based on flight searches between January 1, 2025 and June 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

A pink building in Jaipur, India, as seen through a gate

Celebrate the arrival of spring in India’s majestic Pink City, Jaipur.

Photo by Abhisheklegit/Shutterstock

Limón, Costa Rica

  • Search increase: 286 percent YOY
  • What to do: See green turtles nesting in Tortuguero National Park.

Jaipur, India

  • Search increase: 107 percent YOY
  • What to do: Gaze up at honeycombed Hawa Mahal, the Palace of the Winds, built in 1799 so that women of royal households could watch the goings-on below without stepping out.

Bodrum, Türkiye

  • Search increase: 85 percent YOY
  • What to do: Spend a day plying the blue waters of the Aegean on a gulet, a traditional two- or three-masted wooden sailboat.

Madeira, Portugal

  • Search increase: 78 percent YOY
  • What to do: Take an easy hike to Bica da Cana viewpoint for a spectacular sunrise.

Vail, Colorado

Zadar, Croatia

  • Search increase: 72 percent YOY
  • What to do: Sit by the Adriatic and listen to the Sea Organ, an experimental instrument.

Olbia, Sardinia

  • Search increase: 64 percent YOY
  • What to do: Swim in crystalline waters at the wild little beaches ringing the island.

New Haven, CT

  • Search increase: 39 percent YOY
  • What to do: Eat a clam pizza (New Haveners have very strong opinions, so ask people for their favorites and then go on a crawl).

Bilbao, Spain

  • Search increase: 37 percent YOY
  • What to do: Go on a pintxos tasting tour for bites like the Gilda, a Cantabrian anchovy, skewered with a guindilla pepper and manzanilla olive.

Mykonos, Greece

  • Search increase: 32 percent YOY
  • What to do: Take a sunrise or golden hour walk around the Church of Panagia Paraportiani’s five whitewashed buildings.
Sophie Friedman
Sophie Friedman is a freelance travel and food writer based in New York and Marseille, France. She has worked on a dozen guidebooks for Fodor’s, covering destinations such as Egypt, Myanmar, and China. Her writing and photos have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Travel + Leisure, The Infatuation, Roadbook, and more. Her favorite ways to move around are by train and bike, and her backpack always has nuts, clementines, and something to read.
