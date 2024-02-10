The World’s 15 Most Romantic Hotels

The world’s best hotels and resorts for romance set the stage for intimate moments between travelers while allowing them to engage with their destination in memorable ways. For this installment of AFAR’s Hotels We Love series, we’ve selected the top 15 retreats that offer the ultimate backdrop for a romantic getaway, whether it’s a tree house stay in the woods of Montana or a thatch-roofed bungalow hovering over turquoise waters in French Polynesia.

1. The Green O

Location: Greenough, Montana

Greenough, Montana

Private, adults-only retreats with fireplaces and forest views

The adults-only Green O comprises 12 stylish stand-alone accommodations, or “hauses,” with four sleek, Scandinavian-inspired designs on the forested grounds of the Resort at Paws Up in northwest Montana. They include a “light haus,” with two fireplaces and skylights ideal for star gazing, and a “round haus,” with curved windows that showcase forest views. The “green haus” features an atrium that maximizes indoor-outdoor living.

For maximum cozy winter vibes, the best choices are the “tree haus” accommodations, which are elevated 23 feet into the canopy. These suites are three-story, glass-encased, Tetris-stacked structures with a cylindrical spiral staircase at the center. In addition to multiple viewing platforms and a fireplace, there’s also a hot tub at ground level. All come with floor-to-ceiling windows, Wild West–chic furniture in leather and wrought iron, and more than 1,000 square feet of indoor living space. There are also on-site hiking trails, which begin steps from your door, horseback rides along the Blackfoot River, and hot-air balloon rides over the majestic Swan Mountains. From $2,268. See AFAR’s full list of cozy U.S. hotels to visit in winter.

2. Fogo Island Inn

Location: Fogo Island, Newfoundland, Canada

Fogo Island, Newfoundland, Canada

A high-design retreat centered on community impact in a spectacular remote location

Relais & Châteaux

Fogo Island Inn sits at the very edge of the north Atlantic on isolated Fogo Island in Newfoundland. Designed by internationally renowned architect Todd Saunders, the inn’s arresting modern appearance is suggests an iceberg from a distance, with its raised section representing the island’s traditional stilted fishing platforms. But when visitors get close, they see the wooden boards layered together, and it’s clear that everything is handmade. The by-hand ethos covers all the furniture and furnishings, created by local artisans who’ve worked with artists in residence to create contemporary versions of traditional objects.

The inn is essentially a living art piece that aims to honor the island’s past while carrying it to the future. All operating surpluses are reinvested into the inn’s sister Shorefast charity, which supports the cultural and economic resilience of the island’s local fishing community. It feels like a grand home with attentive staff: A private 42-seat cinema, partnered with the National Film Board, carries a movie library for guests to enjoy at any time; there’s also an art gallery, a well-stocked library, and a supply of Gore-Tex hiking boots and other outdoor equipment to borrow. The inn shows off the dazzling landscape, and it’s easy to spend all day at the windows watching the sea while whales breech, icebergs float past, or storms dash on the rocks. From $1,450. See AFAR’s full list of Canada’s best hotels.

3. Halekulani

Location: Honolulu, O’ahu

Honolulu, O'ahu

A true sanctuary in the middle of busy Waikīkī

Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)

Step into the serene, marble-clad halls of the Halekulani, and you’d never guess that bustling Waikīkī sits right outside the entrance. The hotel has been standing on the same five beachfront acres for more than a century. Today, the 453 guest rooms and suites, decorated in soothing blues and creams, offer all the modern creature comforts one might want for a tranquil getaway, from private lanais to deep soaking tubs.

While the bustling beach might beckon more social travelers, those looking for quiet corners for tête-à-têtes can find them all over the hotel—whether next to the swimming pool, lined with 1.2 million South African glass mosaic tiles, over a coconut cake martini at the ocean-facing Earl’s pool bar at House Without a Key, or during a couple’s massage in one of the spa’s seven suite-style treatment rooms, with Japanese furos and garden lanais. From $670

4. St. Regis Venice

Location: Venice, Italy

Venice, Italy

A central location with strong art connections and Monet-worthy Grand Canal views

Marriott Bonvoy

Overlooking the Grand Canal, the St. Regis Venice debuted in 2019 following a two-year renovation to the Grand Hotel Britannia, which originally opened in 1895—the year of the inaugural Venice Biennale. The hotel has hosted such artists as J.M.W. Turner and Claude Monet; both painted Grand Canal views on display in this hotel of 130 guest rooms and 39 suites, all designed with bright colors and flooded with natural light (and many with private balconies).

Art remains a central focus of the hotel. Works by Ai Weiwei adorn the halls in the form of eccentric chandeliers and cheeky “Middle Finger” sculptures. Recently, the St. Regis opened Arts Bar , which serves cocktails named after famous paintings and served in custom-designed glasses by Berengo Studio , located on the nearby island of Murano. (The hotel can arrange exclusive tours of the studio for guests.)

Thanks to its prime location less than five minutes by foot from Piazza San Marco, St. Regis Venice is full of cinematic moments, whether you’re disembarking from your private boat transfer at the hotel’s waterfront entrance or enjoying breakfast on the terrace at Gio’s Restaurant as gondolas and seagulls sail by. From $840

5. Ritz Paris

Location: Paris

Paris

A star-studded history on a prestigious Paris

The Ritz Paris is an icon on the Place Vendôme, and it’s the stuff of romance and urban legends. A line forms every night at the no-reservations Bar Hemingway, named for the larger-than-life author who claimed to have “liberated” it from German occupation. (In 1944, the hotel doubled as a Nazi headquarters, and Hemingway was among those who helped to reclaim it.) A no-expenses-spared restoration unveiled in 2016 restored the grande dame’s luster: The 142 guest rooms are decked out with empire furniture, floral silk fabrics, and marble fireplaces.

At the Ritz Paris, the fashion crowd vie to bed down in Coco Chanel’s former apartment, now a dedicated suite still housing the designer’s art collection, velvet banquettes, and Chinese lacquered screens. Culinary enthusiasts learn recipes at the Ritz Escoffier School, an homage to the culinary maestro who pioneered a new kind of hotel experience with César Ritz, aka “King of Hoteliers, and Hotelier to Kings.” (He was such a legend, he bequeathed the word “ritzy” to the dictionary.) And pastry fans reserve the Salon Proust for afternoon tea featuring fresh madeleines by pâtissier extraordinaire François Perret. From $2,160. See AFAR’s full list of best hotels in Paris.

6. The Peninsula Istanbul

Location: Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul, Turkey

An instant classic from a cult hotel brand in a historic location

Staunchly boutique in an era of global corporate mergers, Peninsula Istanbul opened on the buzzy Karaköy waterfront with a distinct East-West sensibility that harmonizes with this ancient metropolis that literally bridges Europe and Asia. The complex restored three protected heritage buildings that had been closed to the public for decades. The best local ustas (craftspeople) were enlisted to work on its marble, stained glass, and the mother-of-pearl inlays called sedef.

The black-and-white photographs of Istanbul in the hallways are by mid-20th-century Turkish photographer Ara Guler, while the copper-hued panels above beds in the 177 guest rooms are designer-du-jour Zeynep Fadillioglu’s homage to the stonework of Anatolian mosques. Her tour-de-force underground spa features an 82-foot swimming pool beneath light fittings modeled on Islamic honeycomb niches (muqarnas) that reflect in the water. From $650. Read AFAR’s in-depth review of the Peninsula Istanbul.

7. Cap Juluca, a Belmond Hotel

Location: Anguilla

Anguilla

A slice of Santorini in the Caribbean

Set along the southern coast of Anguilla on Maundays Bay, lined with picturesque white beach umbrellas, Cap Juluca is filled with domed roofs and archways that frame the sea. The 128 accommodations are equally elegant, with white couches, blue throws, and slatted shutters. Yet the Santorini-inspired hotel maintains an easygoing, barefoot luxury vibe. That might mean a beachside lunch at the Capshack with rum punches, watermelon gazpacho, and a tuna poke bowl from a food truck. A little less rustic but equally inviting, Pimms serves jerk chicken and Caribbean red fish curry next to breezy curtains and soaring arches.

Spend sun-filled days snorkeling, sailing, or soaking up rays on the white-sand beach. For avid anglers, the hotel offers expeditions with a local fisherman who knows all the secret spots around the island. And coming in 2024: Cap Juluca Spa by Guerlain, a new haven of wellness and healing that draws inspiration from the Indigenous Arawak tribe. It will be designed by Rottet Studio, which oversaw Cap Juluca’s transformation in 2018. From $1,300. See AFAR’s full list of best Caribbean luxury resorts and hotels.

8. Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth

Where: St. Bart’s

St. Bart's

A secluded stay away from St. Bart's buzz

After renovations following 2017’s Hurricane Irma, the iconic Le Guanahani returned with a new name—Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth—and new levels of luxury. Some things have stayed the same (or have been rebuilt to look the same), like the 66 accommodations, including rooms, suites, and signature suites painted in pastels and along winding pathways. The redone interiors, courtesy of designer Luis Pons, have white-beam ceilings and billowing white curtains with pops of color in the headboards, artwork, and rugs.

With its prime location on an 18-acre private peninsula on the quiet northeastern side of St. Bart’s, Le Guanahani is the rare property on this buzzing island that gives travelers a serene escape from the sometimes relentless glitz, plus room to spread out. The hotel is framed by a pretty lagoon and two beaches: Maréchal Bay (a sandy stretch) and Grand Cul de Sac (known for snorkeling and spotting sea turtles).

The Beach House will be the family’s center, serving up a breakfast buffet and opening its infinity pool at the kid-friendly hour of 8 a.m. (Note: The dress code is resort casual, and kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.) The Rosewood Explorers’ Club caters to the 4–11 set, with bilingual guides and babysitters (French and English).

One of Rosewood’s most exciting additions is the Sense Spa, a Zen-inspired sanctuary with a wide range of treatments and activities designed to enhance your overall well-being. Don’t miss the immersive “Le Morne” Sense Spa Journey, which starts with a walk through a nature reserve, followed by a body wrap, a toning leg massage, and a soothing head-and-scalp massage. From $1,144

9. Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora

Location : Bora Bora, French Polynesia

: Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Overwater bungalows with superlative service

Let’s face it: When it comes to romantic getaways, overwater bungalows deliver with their ultra private accommodations and sublime settings. Blending this formula with some of the best service in French Polynesia, Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora offers all the elements of a magical castaway experience. There are a total of 108 overwater bungalows—27 with private pools—but the most over-the-top option is the Otemanu Overwater Bungalow Suite with 1,576 square feet of space, a private plunge pool, and views of both the lagoon and Mount Otemanu. The overall design was inspired by a traditional Polynesian village, so it feels perfectly at home in the South Pacific waters. From $2,500. See AFAR’s full list of the best overwater bungalows around the world.

10. Aman Kyoto

Location: Kyoto

Kyoto

A sanctuary in the middle of a tranquil forest

The location itself is a major selling point: 80 acres of serene forest in the foothills of Mount Daimonji, 30 minutes from Kyoto Station and 5 minutes by car from Kyoto’s famous Kinkaku-ji temple. Here, Aman Kyoto’s 26 modern suites stretch across an old river bed blanketed in emerald. The forest is punctuated with native maples, cedars, and blue oaks, an ideal setting for forest bathing excursions. Much of the property was built with materials from the surrounding woods—cypress soaking tubs, heated stone bathroom floors, and bamboo dividers whose clean minimalist lines and varied textures offer a restorative setting. From $2,800. See AFAR’s full list of best hotels in Japan.

11. Raffles Udaipur

Location: Rajasthan, India

Rajasthan, India

A showcase of regional culture in a palatial setting

Accor Live Limitless

Udaipur has plenty of palatial stays, but the Raffles Udaipur captures the opulence of this historic kingdom, while giving guests an opportunity to fully unwind. A visit begins with a zero-emission boat ride to the property, located on a private island in the middle of Udai Sagar Lake. Grand architecture and interiors welcome guests, with details including 16-foot-tall hand-painted murals, manicured gardens that are home to 30 bird species, and a lavish spa. The 101 spacious lake-view rooms feature marble-inlay cupboards and intricate woodwork. Pay close attention to the menu at Sawai Kitchen, where dishes including masaledaar bharwan kachhe tamatar (green tomato in Rajasthani spices) and dhungaar murgh (country chicken cooked with whole spices) are a lesson on regional heirloom recipes. From $1,270. Read AFAR’s in-depth review of Raffles Udaipur.

12. Royal Mansour Marrakech

Location: Marrakech, Morocco

Marrakech, Morocco

Moroccan craftsmanship and ultra-private

Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)

Within the 53 pink-walled private riads of the Royal Mansour, the craftsmanship—from the carved marble fountains in the atriums to the intricate tilework—feel fit for the owner, who happens to be the King of Morocco. Just as palatial is the gleaming white 27,000-square-foot spa. Wellness seekers can choose individualized programs focused on rebalancing, weight control, rejuvenation, or boosting immunity; they range from 3 to 14 days with the support of experts and chefs who assist on nutrition plans. Art therapy workshops harness the power of painting, pottery, or calligraphy to reduce anxiety and promote introspection in a glass-walled greenhouse. There are 10 spacious treatment rooms and 3 spa suites and, this being Morocco, an on-site hammam that uses clay from the Atlas Mountains and roses sourced from the Kalaat Begouna Valley nearby. From $1,800. See AFAR’s full list of top wellness-focused resorts and hotels.

13. Singita Sabora Tented Camp

Location: Grumeti Reserves, Tanzania

Grumeti Reserves, Tanzania

The ultimate under-canvas Serengeti experience without the crowds

Before philanthropist Paul Tudor Jones took over the lease on the 350,000-acre Grumeti Reserve, where Singita Sabora Tented Camp is located, it was a poached-out hunting block. Over the past two decades, the positive impact of Singita’s light-footprint, nature-based tourism here, between community land and the unfenced western border of the Serengeti National Park, has contributed to the restoration of a historic animal migration route. Success stories include the reintroduction of eastern black rhino and the return of large elephant and buffalo herds. All of this ensures that game viewing happens year-round, not just when migrating wildebeest arrive in search of fresh grazing.

Of the reserve’s five retreats—each individually tailored to its location on the reserve—Sabora offers hospitality under canvas that feels luxurious yet connected to the landscape. In 2020, Singita rebuilt this longtime favorite, swapping romantic 1920s-era antique furnishings with a chic minimalism that blends into the grassy plains. On closer inspection, interiors reveal layers of handcrafted detail and local provenance. Modern must-haves in the explorer-style camp include a library and media room, winetasting room, fitness center, and spa, all under canvas, and nine self-contained tented suites with fully stocked pantries, private decks big enough to lay down yoga mats, open-plan bathrooms, and canopied beds with localized AC to conserve energy.

The food is often prepared by graduates of Grumeti’s own community culinary school and makes the most of locally sourced produce and East African flavors. Take your pick from full-on Swahili feasts to meal-in-one salads for days out in the bush. Aside from long, immersive game drives without another car in sight, the erudite, passionate guides take guests on nature walks or to visit RISE, an innovative research center on site where scientists are using data to inform conservation solutions. From $2,045. See AFAR’s full list of top safari camps in Africa.

14. Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara

Location: The Empty Quarter

The Empty Quarter

A transporting retreat amid dramatic dunes and palm trees

Anantara Qasr Al Sarab is the stuff of dreams that emerges from the far reaches of the Rub’ Al Khali Empty Quarter like a mirage. The resort’s location is nothing short of breathtaking: It sits amid red dunes at the end of a ribbon of tarmac that winds its way through undulating desert landscape. By day it’s all sunshine, palm trees, and soothing water features, a nod to the ancient Arabian falaj irrigation systems that run through the region’s oases. By night, it’s a respite with cooling breezes, silence, and lamplight.

The 205 guest rooms, with their palm-thatch ceilings, take cues from the region’s centuries-old nomadic traditions, with cushions and carpets inspired by traditional textiles. For a real sense of seclusion, opt for one of the family pool villas that feel like miniature forts. There are camels, horses, and fat bikes to ride through the seemingly endless sands and spa treatments that use Arabian dates and coffee. But the loveliest way to experience the setting is to climb one of the nearby dunes to watch the sun set. From $500. See AFAR’s full list of top hotels and resorts in Abu Dhabi.

15. Longitude 131°

Where: Yulara, Northern Territory

Yulara, Northern Territory

Each luxury tent has its own view of Uluṟu

Australian Indigenous groups are among the world’s first astronomers, with thousands of years of starlore and an early understanding of the night sky. With almost no urban development, Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa National Park contains some of the most expansive skies on the planet, with unobstructed views from horizon to horizon. Sitting adjacent to the park is Longitude 131°, a luxury tented camp that overlooks the Outback’s vast, dusty Red Centre and the famed monolithic Uluṟu (Ayers Rock) and the Kata Tjuṯa domed rock formations.

The lodge’s 16 tented pavilions are designed to have minimal impact on the delicate, red-dune environment. Tents feature floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Uluṟu, and private outdoor decks have eco-friendly, clean-burning fireplaces and safari beds for sleeping under the stars. Want views of both Uluṟu and Kata Tjuṯa? Book the two-bedroom Dune Pavilion suite, with private outdoor stargazing beds and an outdoor plunge pool to soak up the sky. From $2,480, all inclusive. See AFAR’s full list of Australian hotels we love.