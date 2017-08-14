The must-see sites in Vietnam includes its two major cities. Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) is the bustling, brash and buzzing metropolis of the south, which even 40 years after unification remains the country's economic powerhouse. Hanoi, in the north, is the country's capital and relatively more sedate. It has also managed to preserve more of its historic districts and buildings. Halong Bay is a can't-miss-sight not just for Vietnam, but for the world generally. The UNESCO World Heritage Site has thousands of islands and karst formations that create an otherworldly seascape. Vietnam's smaller cities like Hoi An and Hue provide relaxed and atmospheric counterpoints to the country's metropolises and compared to the other parts of Southeast Asia, many of Vietnam's beach resorts have yet to be overwhelmed by mass tourism.