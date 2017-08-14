travel guide

Vietnam

agefotostock

share this article
flipboard

why you should visit Vietnam now

The Vietnamese countryside can feel like an impossibly beautiful place, with rice paddies extending in every direction, or at least up to the highlands, a mountain chain often shrouded in blue mist that forms the western spine of the country. The eastern side of Vietnam faces the South China Sea, with palm-lined beaches and islands that are emerging as popular resort destinations. You may also be surprised by the length of the country—at roughly 1,025 miles, it’s longer than California, and offers a surprising variety of destinations from bustling Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) in the south to Hanoi in the north, with countless historic sites and natural wonders between the two. Halong Bay has left poets and painters—and travelers—in awe for centuries, while the country’s hill stations provide cool, literally, escapes.

read before you go

A Moveable Feast Travels East

A Moveable Feast Travels East

Chef David Bisland, who oversees Silversea’s cooking school, shares what it’s like to have one of the most fascinating j [...]

Sponsored by Silversea

Cruise

Where to Eat in Ho Chi Minh City

Where to Eat in Ho Chi Minh City

Eat the best of Vietnamese food in the country's largest city—from pho to clay-pot catfish to irresistible banh mi.

Food + Drink

Saigon Street Food Beyond Banh Mi

Saigon Street Food Beyond Banh Mi

Wandering Chefs: Braden and Yasmin Wages in Vietnam

Wandering Chefs: Braden and Yasmin Wages in Vietnam

Photographer Ariana Lindquist’s Impressions of Vietnam

Photographer Ariana Lindquist’s Impressions of Vietnam

related guides

The Hanoi Travel Guide

The Hanoi Travel Guide

The Da Nang/Hoi An Travel Guide

The Da Nang/Hoi An Travel Guide

good to know

When to Go to Vietnam

Given Vietnam’s enormous length, it can be difficult to pick a perfect time of year if you want to visit the entire country with the southern and northeastern monsoons impacting different regions at different times of the year. The safest months, however, are in the fall (September to December) and spring (March and April). The north of the country, and the highlands generally, can be cold in the winter while lower areas can become sweltering hot, and wet, in the summer.

Getting Around Vietnam

Vietnam’s train service is dependable if not glamorous, and a good way to travel the length of the country. The journey from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi takes about 30 hours in all, though you will most likely want to stop en route at Hoi An, Hue, Da Nang, or other cities along the coast. If you prefer the freedom of your own car, hotels and travel agents can assist with hiring one with a driver. Given the relative cheapness of taxis, there’s little need to attempt to navigate the public transportation systems of Vietnam’s cities.

Can't Miss

The must-see sites in Vietnam includes its two major cities. Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) is the bustling, brash and buzzing metropolis of the south, which even 40 years after unification remains the country's economic powerhouse. Hanoi, in the north, is the country's capital and relatively more sedate. It has also managed to preserve more of its historic districts and buildings. Halong Bay is a can't-miss-sight not just for Vietnam, but for the world generally. The UNESCO World Heritage Site has thousands of islands and karst formations that create an otherworldly seascape. Vietnam's smaller cities like Hoi An and Hue provide relaxed and atmospheric counterpoints to the country's metropolises and compared to the other parts of Southeast Asia, many of Vietnam's beach resorts have yet to be overwhelmed by mass tourism.

Food and Drink

In recent years, Vietnamese cuisine has made inroads around the world, with pho, banh mi, and other dishes are now familiar to diners far from the country. Given that Vietnamese cooking emphasizes fresh ingredients, however, there's no comparing a banh mi served in Brooklyn or Berlin to one prepared using cilantro from a stand's own garden and fish straight the sea. In Vietnam's major cities, you'll find a range of international restaurants and whether you are in the mood for pasta, sushi, or Chinese noodles, you won't go hungry. The French influence in Vietnam extends to its food, and you'll find excellent baguettes and pastries throughout the country.

Culture

Many of Vietnam's cultural highlights are architectural: the Champa ruins at My Son; the 16th-century buildings of Hoi An, reflecting Japanese and Chinese influences; and boulevards, churches, and theaters constructed by the French and found throughout the country, though many are increasingly threatened by development. There are, however, other cultural highlights from water puppetry performances to the textiles and crafts created by Vietnam's indigenous peoples.

where to Stay
The Best Hotels in Vietnam

The Best Hotels in Vietnam

where to Eat
The Best Restaurants in Vietnam

The Best Restaurants in Vietnam

where to Drink
The Best Bars in Vietnam

The Best Bars in Vietnam

what to Do
The Best Things to Do in Vietnam

The Best Things to Do in Vietnam

where to Shop
The Best Shopping in Vietnam

The Best Shopping in Vietnam

more about Vietnam

The Best Waterfalls in the World

The Best Waterfalls in the World

Outdoor Adventure

10 Best Places to Travel in August

10 Best Places to Travel in August

Where to Go Next

Surprising Countries Where U.S. Citizens Need an Advance Visa

Surprising Countries Where U.S. Citizens Need an Advance Visa

Tips + News

Why You Should Visit This Under-the-Radar City in Vietnam

Why You Should Visit This Under-the-Radar City in Vietnam

Cities We Love

Your Guide to Avoiding the Crowds in 5 Popular Places

Your Guide to Avoiding the Crowds in 5 Popular Places

Tips + News

share this article
flipboard

Updated: 06/01/18

Guide Editor

Singapore-based writer Sanjay Surana has traveled extensively in Vietnam and throughout Southeast Asia. Sanjay was raised in London, and has also lived in Hong Kong and New York, where he worked for Condé Nast Traveler and wrote for Time Out New York.