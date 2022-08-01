Journeys: Europe

Use these trip ideas and itineraries to plan a European vacation.

Four people in bright sweaters walk along a seaside rock formation towards the waterr.
Discover the Wild Beauty of West Sweden
August 01, 2022 05:06 PM
MT Sobek
A ship passes by an old French castle.
Sail the Path of French Merchants on the Rhône River
August 01, 2022 04:54 PM
Emerald Waterways
Someone paddles a neon green kayak in front of riverside fishing boats
Exploring Sweden’s Nature in Stockholm, Lapland, and West Sweden
August 01, 2022 04:53 PM
Intrepid Travel
Prawns on a dish with lemons
A Culinary Tour of West Sweden
August 01, 2022 04:47 PM
Edible Destinations by Epitourean
Women in flower crowns dance around a plant-covered pole.
Midsummer in Swedish Lapland
August 01, 2022 04:46 PM
Visit Sweden
A woman toasts a glass of liquid at a flower-covered table.
Celebrating the Summer Solstice in Stockholm and Its Archipelago
August 01, 2022 04:45 PM
Edible Destinations by Epitourean
A long jetty in a river lined with boats. A large cathedral in the background is lit by the sun
Visiting Stockholm and Its Gorgeous Archipelago
August 01, 2022 04:42 PM
Edible Destinations by Epitourean
A large ship with absent sails waits at the harbor at sunset.
Why Gothenburg Sweden Should Be on Your Bucket List
August 01, 2022 04:40 PM
Edible Destinations by Epitourean
Flowers on a table in the woods. A picnic basket lies on a fur-covered bench
Sweden’s Cuisine: Tasting the Hand-Crafted Magic
August 01, 2022 04:39 PM
Edible Destinations by Epitourean
A church in a Hungarian city.
Northwest Hungary: Sopron and Surroundings
August 01, 2022 04:22 PM
Will Kiburz
Houses built into a hill alongside a stone brick road
Tokaj: World-Class Wines and Jewish Heritage
August 01, 2022 04:18 PM
Judy Perl
People walk out of a castle.
Scotland On the Big Screen
July 26, 2022 05:41 PM
Sponsored by Visit Scotland
A bridge over a river at night. It is held by a large arch.
Scotland’s Epic Art and Design
July 26, 2022 05:40 PM
Sponsored by Visit Scotland
A large Castle with a fountain in front.
Scotland’s Royal Luxuries
July 26, 2022 05:38 PM
Sponsored by Visit Scotland
An aerial view of a city along the Danube. A boat passes under a bridge.
Experience 4 Countries in 8 Days on This Kid-Friendly Danube River Cruise
July 26, 2022 05:33 PM
Adventures by Disney
An aerial view of Paris at sunset. The Eiffel tower is visible in front of the city skyline.
8 Amazing Days in London and Paris
July 26, 2022 05:26 PM
Adventures by Disney
A town sits on a hill above rolling fields.
Immerse Yourself (and Your Family) in Italy’s Most Magical Cities
July 26, 2022 05:11 PM
Adventures by Disney
Buildings along a river. A bridge crosses the water.
A Danube Adventure Full of Majesty and History
July 26, 2022 05:04 PM
Emerald Waterways
A massive tiered building rising above the flat town below it.
Budapest to Bucharest: Cruise 5 Countries in 9 Days
July 26, 2022 05:00 PM
Emerald Waterways
A marble palace on a quiet street
Discover the Classic and Cool Vibe of Vienna
July 26, 2022 04:59 PM
Lufthansa
Paris from above. The Eiffel Tower is visible.
A Perfect Parisian Itinerary
July 26, 2022 04:59 PM
Lufthansa
A young girl holds a seashell to her nose
A Family Adventure in West Denmark
June 20, 2022 03:06 PM
Visit Denmark
