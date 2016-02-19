Hotel Intel: Welcome and Enjoy Your Stay

Welcome to Hotel Intel—a bi-weekly column about must-know openings and happenings. From New York to London, we skimmed the globe for this month's noteworthy news, working to inspire your inner hotel explorer.

Openings

The Godfrey Hotel Boston in Boston, Massachusetts

Only the second of its kind, the Godfrey Hotel Boston is another example of the Downtown Crossing neighborhood undergoing a revitalization phase. This new project is housed inside the six-story Amory building and 11-story Blake building—two fully restored structures with a brick-and-stone facade. Step into the first floor lobby, which blends original elements with modern style—a contrast of new and old.

La Sirena at The Maritime Hotel in New York, New York

The Maritime Hotel’s courtyard has been turned into a trattoria for the opening of Mario Batali's and Joe Bastianich’s brand new restaurant. Guests are seated inside two dining rooms decked out in quartz, connected by a white Casesarstone bar enclosed in glass. The menu includes traditional Italian dishes—from hand-rolled spaghetti with fresh sausage to braised veal brisket—and an extensive wine list for the ultimate pairings.

Four Seasons Resort Lana'i in Lana'i, Hawaii

Earlier this month, the latest addition to the Four Seasons opened its doors on the private island of Lana'i. This new space with 217 guestrooms is decked out in zebra wood walls and mahogany floors. In addition to retail boutiques, wellness programs and an 18-hole golf course, guests can dine at Chef Nobu Matsuhisa's Nobu Lana'i restaurant that serves his famous new-japanese cuisine.

Happenings

"Insignificance" at the Langham Place New York

For a limited time, the Langham Place New York will house Defibrillator Theater Company’s version of “Insignificance” by Terry Johnson. Since the play takes place in a hotel back in 1953, it’s only fitting that ticket holders watch the play from inside one of Langham’s own hotel rooms. The production will run on a nightly basis, opening on February 24 and running until March 20.

Upside Down Tea Party at Virgin Hotels Chicago

Stop by the Virgin Hotels Chicago on the weekends for an unusual tea experience. Inside the hotel's Commons Club, choose between two options: The Boozy Way (tea infused with alcohol) or The Non Boozy Way. Both are made with traditional teas provided by Rare Tea Cellar, and paired with a spread of small snacks and pastries. This afternoon tea is served throughout the end of February.

Vogue 100 With Claridge's at Claridge's Hotel in London, England

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of British Vogue with this themed package at the iconic Claridge's Hotel. The one-night stay at the Mayfair hotel includes champagne, spa manicures, and a traditional English breakfast for two. As an added bonus, the hotel throws in two tickets to the National Portrait Gallery for the Vogue: A Century of Style exhibition. This package is avaiable now through May 22.

