Tiana Attride is Afar’s social media editor. Previously, she’s worked on content and audience development at Vogue, Thrillist, Away, and Insider.

During her career, she’s profiled rock n’ roll dive bars in the desert, made friends with podcasters, Icelandic metalheads, Bigfoot enthusiasts, & drag queens, and examined the role of race on the Great American Road Trip, among other adventures.

If there’s a weird roadside attraction or remote destination to be ogled, you can probably find her there.