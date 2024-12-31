Erica Firpo is a veteran travel and lifestyle journalist, podcaster, and photographer based in Rome. Her work has appeared in leading publications including Afar. The Washington Post, and The Guardian. She has written and edited more than 20 books.

A longtime Italy resident, Erica brings firsthand insight and deep local knowledge to her stories, blending her passion for storytelling with a deep understanding of place and culture. She is the creator of Ciao Bella and the Ciao Bella podcast, where she explores Italy’s creative scene through conversations with chefs, artists, curators, and cultural tastemakers. Her photography has been featured in AccidentallyWestAnderson, CNN, SFGate, Mashable, and Instagram’s official account. Find more of her work at ericafirpo.com and follow her on Instagram @ericafirpo and on X at @moscerina.