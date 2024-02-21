Lindsey Tramuta

AFAR Contributor

Lindsey Tramuta is a Paris-based culture and travel journalist and the author of The New Paris and The New Parisienne: The Women & Ideas Shaping Paris.

Lindsey Tramuta is a freelance writer and award-winning blogger based in Paris, where she covers food, expat life, and travels in France and beyond. She has contributed to the New York Times, T Styles Magazine, New York Magazine, Condé Nast Traveler, AFAR, and SmartPlanet (CBS), among other publications. When she’s not eating her way around the world, she can be found behind a camera, and her musings are available on her blog, Lost in Cheeseland.

Most recent articles
fa67d047ddbff2547f917dff27665e4e.jpeg
Pâtisserie Stohrer
February 21, 2024 01:08 AM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
Domaine des Etangs, Auberge Resorts Collection, is housed in a castle dating back to the 13th century.
Hotels We Love
The 15 Best Luxury Hotels in France
July 14, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
Mary Winston Nicklin
La Réserve Paris
June 29, 2023 11:43 AM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
Cheval Blanc Paris
June 28, 2023 10:52 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
841736aa7ca86954e0d0dcde3dde3fcc.jpg
Four Seasons Hotel George V
June 28, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
Hôtel Rochechouart
June 28, 2023 08:47 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
SO / Paris has 162 guest rooms and suites.
SO/ Paris
June 28, 2023 08:35 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
Saint James Paris is housed in a 19th-century private mansion in the 16th arrondissement.
Hotels We Love
The 15 Best Hotels in Paris
June 28, 2023 06:59 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
Piazza del Quadrilatero is now a multi-use complex in the heart of Milan's fashion district.
Hotels
This Restored Palazzo and Hotel in Milan Is a Destination Unto Itself
May 12, 2023 06:58 AM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
A person holding a handful of purple and green olives.
Food + Drink
An Olive Oil Revolution Is Quietly Brewing in Tunisia
April 13, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
La Vie en Hôtel: Find Your Dream French Getaway
Hotels
La Vie en Hôtel: Find Your Dream French Getaway
March 10, 2022 09:45 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
PIERRE-SANG-7973.jpg
Pierre Sang
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
2.png
Boot Café
April 20, 2021 04:55 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
ef6736f531925e38408da959cfd82f8a.jpg
Bontemps
April 20, 2021 04:55 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
269277926eb5d64df263ad06123dac37.jpg
Le Relais Saint-Germain
April 20, 2021 04:10 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
9a3ccc65845e523e1f0e2fc204c3f16c.jpg
Maison Souquet
April 20, 2021 04:10 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
Hotel Crayon Rouge, Paris, France
Hotel Crayon Rouge
April 20, 2021 04:10 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
HPO068.jpg
Hilton Paris Opéra
April 20, 2021 04:10 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
0d32614463f2dbf204765790225fdd14.jpg
Grand Pigalle Hotel
April 20, 2021 04:10 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
1496f74e3fcc31f79fa6f14a5ef1b925.jpeg
L'éclair de Génie
April 20, 2021 04:06 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
open-uri20140511-28082-1w2e49y
Chez Boris St Honoré
April 20, 2021 04:01 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
open-uri20140206-20559-1uf2x68
Belleville Brûlerie
April 20, 2021 03:58 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
ea4bce50359ed8427459470f9cb9a59e.jpg
La Buvette
April 20, 2021 03:56 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
open-uri20131208-13895-xpliu2
Blend Hamburger Gourmet
April 20, 2021 03:55 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
open-uri20131128-14694-16ml983
Institut Finlandais
April 20, 2021 03:54 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
8f07191aaa92087d3aa9209105624249.jpg
Restaurant Lazare Paris
April 20, 2021 03:54 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
open-uri20131110-27221-1yjw3jm
Pizza Chic
April 20, 2021 03:53 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
open-uri20131101-27694-1tkdmae
BEAUBIEN
April 20, 2021 03:51 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
open-uri20131024-8172-13n40qs
Come A Casa
April 20, 2021 03:51 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
open-uri20131018-5308-1uiwhr3
Dilettantes Cave à Champagne
April 20, 2021 03:50 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
Load More