Hotels
Hotels by Type
Discover your next beach getaway or luxury resort.

Featured Properties

The Peninsula Istanbul is located in the lively Karaköy district next to the Bosphorus Strait.
Stay Here Next
A Look Inside the Peninsula Istanbul, the City’s Most Exciting New Hotel
The latest luxury hotel to open in Istanbul has become one of the city’s most coveted places to stay.
August 07, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
Anya von Bremzen
This Premier Suite King room at the Lotte Hotel Seattle features views of Elliott Bay.
Stay Here Next
This New Seattle Hotel Is Perfect for Design Lovers
The new Lotte Hotel Seattle is a design-driven retreat with historic roots in the heart of the city.
August 04, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
Supriya Kalidas
An Airstream trailer at AutoCamp Zion with a low desert mesa in the background and tree in the midground. A wood fence is behind the trailer and there is a outdoor dining area and fire pit to the left of it.
Stay Here Next
There’s a New Place to Glamp Near Zion National Park—Here’s What It’s Like
For an outdoorsy stay that blends the best of camping and comfort, these retro Airstream trailers offer a fun take on sleeping under the stars.
July 31, 2023 06:35 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
The Dorchester's lobby features chandeliers and gilt corinthian columns.
Stay Here Next
This Iconic London Hotel Has Just Been Renovated—Here’s a Look Inside
The famed Hyde Park–adjacent hotel gets the modern refresh it deserves.
July 31, 2023 01:09 PM
 · 
Heidi Mitchell
The Inn at Mattei's Tavern is located on the grounds of a former coach stop.
Stay Here Next
A Look Inside California’s Most Exciting New Luxury Hotel
A former 19th-century stagecoach stop is reborn as the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection, in the heart of California’s Santa Ynez Valley wine country.
July 28, 2023 02:50 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
With views of the Williamsburg and Manhattan skylines, Penny Williamsburg’s rooftop bar ElNico has one of the best new outdoor spaces in the city.
Stay Here Next
An Art-Focused Hotel—With an Incredible Rooftop—Opens in Brooklyn
A new Williamsburg hotel brings an art-forward focus to the neighborhood.
July 19, 2023 01:43 PM
 · 
Katherine LaGrave
Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape, is located in Bali's jungle interior 40 minutes by care north of Ubud.
Stay Here Next
Bali Without the Crowds? This New Resort Offers a Hidden Side of the Island
This new luxury resort in Bali’s jungle-covered interior is far from the tourist throngs—and immerses guests in nature and local culture.
July 18, 2023 01:40 PM
 · 
Kathryn Romeyn
The Notos rooftop at the Six Senses Rome
Stay Here Next
Six Senses Rome Is a Modern Take on Ancient Roman Wellness
A historic palazzo in the center of Rome reopens as an urban oasis.
July 05, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
Erica Firpo
The Madison Suite Bedroom at the Ritz Carlton NoMad, featuring a palette of brown and bronze and a view of New York City.
Stay Here Next
This New York City Hotel May Have the Best Rooftop Bar of the Summer
The new Ritz-Carlton NoMad brings bar-raising luxury—and a fantastic rooftop bar—to an emerging New York City neighborhood.
June 30, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
Aislyn Greene
Beach + Island Getaways
Beaches
Luxury Beach Resorts
On the Water
Overwater Bungalows
Houseboats
Island Life
Beautiful Islands
Private Islands
Outdoorsy Retreats
Dark Sky Retreats
Stargazing
Northern Lights
Bubble Domes
The Wild
Safari Camps + Lodges
National Parks
Glamping
Glamping Retreats
Family-Friendly
Ranches and Lodges
In the Woods
Cozy Cabins
Tree Houses
Great Camps + Lodges
Luxury Properties
Luxury Resorts
Caribbean Luxury
Adults-Only All-Inclusives
Wellness
Wellness Resorts
Stay for The Pool
Hotel Pools
Airbnb Pools
Villas
Private Villas
Unique Adventures
Spooky Stays
Haunted Hotels
Sustainability
Ocean Preservation
Sustainable Hotels