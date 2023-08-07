Hotels by Type

Featured Properties
The latest luxury hotel to open in Istanbul has become one of the city’s most coveted places to stay.
The new Lotte Hotel Seattle is a design-driven retreat with historic roots in the heart of the city.
For an outdoorsy stay that blends the best of camping and comfort, these retro Airstream trailers offer a fun take on sleeping under the stars.
The famed Hyde Park–adjacent hotel gets the modern refresh it deserves.
A former 19th-century stagecoach stop is reborn as the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection, in the heart of California’s Santa Ynez Valley wine country.
A new Williamsburg hotel brings an art-forward focus to the neighborhood.
This new luxury resort in Bali’s jungle-covered interior is far from the tourist throngs—and immerses guests in nature and local culture.
A historic palazzo in the center of Rome reopens as an urban oasis.
The new Ritz-Carlton NoMad brings bar-raising luxury—and a fantastic rooftop bar—to an emerging New York City neighborhood.
