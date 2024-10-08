These Are the 12 Best Hotels in Marrakech

Marrakech seduces visitors with its magical light, energetic vibe, and irresistibly stylish hotels, ranging from bijou riads to sprawling palaces and hilltop kasbahs. For the latest installment of Afar’s Hotels We Love series, seasoned traveler and hotel expert Nicola Chilton scoured the hotel scene to deliver these 12 hotels that stand out from the rest.

Whether you want to be in the center of the city’s dizzying action, surrounded by gardens and olive groves, or far removed in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains, here are the 12 hotels we love most in this intoxicating city.

Amanjena

A guest room bathroom at Amanjena in Marrakech. Courtesy of Amanjena

Location: Route de Ouarzazate

Why we love it: A tranquil oasis with a standout spa

From $932

Tranquil, serene, and far from the mêlée of the Medina, Amanjena is the kind of place you want to check into and never leave until it’s time to head to the airport. All handsome colonnades, ochre walls, shade-giving palms, and glassy water features, this hotel radiates a sense of peace that is echoed in its 40 suites and villas.

As with all Aman properties, the spa is a highlight,t with grounding therapies drawing from Tibetan traditions, head massages with argan oil blended with rosemary and geranium, and hammam treatments using eucalyptus black soap and rhassoul clay from the Atlas Mountains. At the restaurant, known simply as the Restaurant, cuisine is far more creative than the name implies, meandering through Moroccan, Berber, Andalusian, Mediterranean, and Italian flavors, with dishes like vitello tonnato sitting alongside beef tagine with caramelized onions and dried apricots.

By the pool, Japanese cuisine is cooked on a charcoal robata grill, and at the bar, with its outdoor seating in warm weather and cozy fireplaces in winter, the hotel’s bartenders shake up Marrakech Mules with gin infused with gingerbread, berries, and lemon, and a Desert Fashioned, a twist on an Old Fashioned with argan oil, dates, and bourbon.

El Fenn

A lounge area at El Fenn in Marrakech. Igor Demba/El Fenn

Location: Derb Moulay Abdullah Ben Hezzian, Marrakech Medina

Why we love it: An atmospheric and arty base in the Medina

From $386

Since opening 20 years ago, El Fenn has been one of Marrakech’s most art-focused hotels, thanks to the exquisite taste and art collections of its owners, who include Vanessa Branson, Richard Branson’s sister. Over the years, the hotel has expanded to incorporate 13 interconnected riads, the most recent added in 2022 with ten new rooms featuring the signature El Fenn style—colorful tadelakt plaster walls, hand-crafted artisanal details, stained glass, and mid-century touches.

The five interior courtyards each have their own personality with wandering tortoises, babbling fountains, cheery yellow parasols, and plenty of lounging areas. The rooftop, with its small, tiled swimming pool, is one of the loveliest spots in town for views of the Atlas Mountains and the neighboring Koutoubia Mosque’s towering minaret. It’s also a great spot for dinner, with friendly service, a convivial atmosphere, and a menu focusing on seasonal, local produce with dishes like fennel carpaccio and beetroot risotto with prawns and mussels.

Kasbah Bab Ourika

A guest room and pool at Kasbah Bab Ourika. Photo by Nicola Chilton

Location: Ourika Valley

Why we love it: A rustic, relaxed getaway in the foothills of the mountains

From $199

Kasbah Bab Ourika is a breath of fresh air after days spent in the middle of the city. It’s perched on the edge of the Atlas Mountains that form a backdrop to Marrakech. There’s a rustic chic vibe here with views of rust-red hills and green valleys from the extensive gardens. This is a place to slow down, to wander in the shade of the olive trees, to take a leisurely float in the pool, and to lie on a lounger and gaze out at the idyllic views, perhaps accompanied by one of the friendly resident cats. There’s a sunny terrace for al fresco lunches and cozy rooms in the main house for drinks and chats surrounded by vintage art pieces, old trunks, retro typewriters, and bowls filled with fresh flowers.

The kasbah’s 42 rooms are all individually decorated with local handicrafts and artisanal pieces. Most have outdoor space, and some have their own pools. The Retreat—an 11-room, three-level villa with panoramic mountain views, a private pool, sun terraces, social spaces, and plenty of privacy—is ideal for those planning a party. Once you’re here, it’s likely that you’ll never want to leave.

Kasbah Tamadot

A riad pool at Kasbah Tamadot. Courtesy of Kasbah Tamadot

Location: Asni

Why we love it: A hilltop hideaway with strong community connections

Loyalty program: I Prefer (Preferred Hotels & Resorts)

From $736

Just over a year after the devastating 2023 earthquake that hit the Atlas Mountains, the 43-room Kasbah Tamadot is reopening in October 2024 with six new three-bedroom riads, a new restaurant, and a refreshed look and feel across the hotel’s rooms, suites, and Berber tents. Sir Richard Branson’s Moroccan mountain hideaway, located an hour outside the city, has always been a hit with those looking for a leisurely hike in the hills around the hotel, a challenging mountain bike ride in the Ouirgane Valley, or an even more challenging excursion in the High Atlas.

But the Kasbah offers plenty of ways to relax, too, with indoor and outdoor swimming pools and a spa for Moroccan massages and hammam treatments. Through the work of the Eve Branson Foundation, Kasbah Tamadot fosters connections with the local communities, and supports its neighboring villages through projects that focus on economic and social transformation, as well as supporting those affected by the earthquake.

La Mamounia

The Al Mamoun Suite at La Mamounia. Courtesy of La Mamounia

Location: Avenue Bab Jdid

Why we love it: A century-old Marrakech icon

From $500

Fresh off its 100th anniversary in 2023, the 209-room La Mamounia is a Marrakech icon, a scene-y yet elegant spot for those who want to immerse themselves in a Moroccan fantasy while people-watching poolside behind oversize sunglasses. Towering palms, oleanders, and Aleppo pines fill the expansive gardens, rooms are decorated with ornate Moroccan detailing and rich textures, and there’s even a 20-seat cinema hidden behind the bar.

Big-name chefs guide many of the hotel’s food and drink offerings, including Pierre Hermé, who brings his renowned pastries and desserts to La Mamounia’s two tea rooms, and Jean-Georges Vongerichten who oversees the menus of the Asian and Italian restaurants. Delicate Moroccan flavors can be found in Le Marocain, a riad-style restaurant in the heart of the gardens, and Le Bar Majorelle draws guests with cocktails on the terrace by day and soft jazz by night. The spa—all arches, zellij tiles, and water features—is the ideal antidote to a day’s shopping in the nearby Medina.

Maison Brummell

A guest room at Maison Brummell. Christopher Stark/Maison Brummell

Location: Majorelle

Why we love it: A modernist pied-à-terre next to the Majorelle Gardens

From $243

Located adjacent to the famed Majorelle Gardens, the eight-room Maison Brummell is a stylish bolt-hole for those who still want to stay central but avoid the bustling Medina. This leafy neighborhood is home to concept stores and cafés and is just a short walk from Gueliz, where you’ll find some of Marrakech’s hottest bars and restaurants. But the adults-only Maison Brummell is also a place to lay low and decompress.

The hotel combines modernist design with Moroccan craftsmanship—hand-woven carpets, a curving tadelakt staircase, terrazzo floors and bathtubs—in a blend that is minimalist yet cozy. The sunken courtyard is a delight throughout the day: It’s lovely at breakfast when freshly baked Moroccan breads, honey, eggs, and olives are served at a long table, and it’s the perfect place to lounge with a book or take an afternoon dip in the pool flanked by pink walls and cacti.

Mandarin Oriental Marrakech

A pool terrace at the Mandarin Oriental Marrakech. Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Marrakech

Location: Route Golf Royal

Why we love it: To-die-for pool villas in a 50-acre, oasis-like setting

From $1,434

A 15-minute drive from the city brings you to the sumptuous Mandarin Oriental Marrakech, set on 50 acres of landscaped gardens with oasis-like pools and olive and palm trees. The resort’s 54 villas and nine suites take their inspiration from both Berber and Andalusian architecture, with pink walls, soaring ceilings, and plenty of outdoor space for lounging. The villas range from one to four bedrooms with ample outdoor space; each has its own hot tub and private pool. Enormous marble-clad bathrooms feature steam room capabilities, and many have generous walk-in closets and oversize bathtubs.

Ling Ling by Hakkasan is all about Cantonese cooking, while Shirvan takes its culinary inspiration from the Silk Road (think lamb shank tagine and tandoor-cooked Black Angus beef fillet). Meanwhile, the spa, with its Moroccan hammam and six treatment rooms, offers everything from Thai massage to aromatherapy body scrubs.

The Oberoi Marrakech

Oberoi Marrakech’s pool area. Courtesy of Oberoi Marrakech

Location: Route de Ouarzazate

Why we love it: Glorious gardens and views of the Atlas Mountains

From $1,238

With its location on the far edges of the city, The Oberoi Marrakech is a perfect place to retreat after a few days soaking in the energy of the center. Surrounded by 27 acres of citrus orchards, olive groves, and lavender-scented gardens that are home to resident donkeys Sugar and Brownie, the hotel itself is an ode to traditional Moroccan and Andalusian architecture, inspired by 14th-century grand palaces and Marrakech’s Medresa Ben Youssef.

Intricate plaster carvings, zellij-covered walls and columns, and ornate woodwork adorn the public areas, while a handsome archway frames the grand canal that bisects the property. By contrast, the 84 guest rooms and villas are much more simple in style, but the outdoor pools on 76 of the rooms make up for any artistic shortfall, perfect for an afternoon swim or even a midnight dip. The harvest of the hotel’s 3,000 olive trees is turned into oil and served in the restaurants, which include Tamimt, where Mediterranean dishes are served on a garden-view terrace, poolside Azur with its elegant domed ceiling, and Rivayat, where recipes from renowned chef Rohit Ghai result in delicious and complex dishes rooted in the heritage of Indian cuisine.

Park Hyatt Marrakech

A guest room at the Park Hyatt Marrakech. Courtesy of Park Hyatt Marrakech

Location: Al Maaden

Why we love it: A sleek and tranquil retreat on the edge of the city

Loyalty program: World of Hyatt

From $716

Just opened on the outskirts of the city on the edge of the Al Maaden golf course, the new 130-room Park Hyatt Marrakech combines the minimalist aesthetic typical of the brand with elements of contemporary Moroccan craftsmanship. It’s a marriage that works well, with mosaic floors of black, white, and pink marble and sculptural brass chandeliers in the imposing lobby, and sleek rooms and suites housed in individual honey-colored blocks that form a striking contrast with the blue skies.

The materials throughout are calming and cooling, with details like wooden headboards inspired by the tataoui laurel ceilings of traditional houses, handwoven Berber rugs, and modern leather pouffes adding warmth. Outdoors, an inviting 150-foot-long pool is flanked by palms and sun loungers, and the adjacent Pavillion Terrace restaurant is cooled by misters and shaded by overhead canopies and olive trees. The spa’s indoor pool, with a ceiling dotted by star-like lights and views over the 18-hole golf course through a 23-foot arched glass window, is the ideal retreat on chilly winter days.

Riad Rosemary

A lounge at Riad Rosemary in Marrakech. Courtesy of Riad Rosemary

Location: Route de la Bahia, Marrakech Medina

Why we love it: A bijou riad that exudes warmth and style

From $243 (minimum two-night stay)

A passion project of Ayoub Boualam and Laurence Leenaert, the couple behind Marrakech-based design company LRNCE, Riad Rosemary opened last year and is already a darling of design lovers visiting the city. With just five rooms, it’s a cozy pied-à-terre in a quiet alley in the Medina close to the Bahia Palace, with an aesthetic that strays far from the usual zellij-clad interiors of some of Marrakech’s more traditional riads. The entire place is decked out in hand-painted ceramics by Leenaert, from tiles to lamps to bathroom details. Each room has a different personality, perhaps with a sculpted fireplace or a door of stained glass. A jacaranda tree reaches all the way up from the courtyard and pops out at the pretty rooftop terrace, an ideal spot for sunny breakfasts and serene sunsets. Read Afar’s full list of Best New Hotels in 2024.

Royal Mansour

A riad at the Royal Mansour in Marrakech. Courtesy of the Royal Mansour

Location: Rue Abou Abbas Sebti

Why we love it: An extraordinary showcase of Moroccan craftsmanship and exemplary service

Loyalty program: Leading Hotels of the World

From $1,637

Enter the Royal Mansour and you’re entering a showcase of Morocco’s best artistry and craftsmanship. Every design detail is exquisite, every curve of carved plaster flawless in its execution, every zellij tile perfectly laid. But the Royal Mansour is, of course, so much more than this. From the second you pass though the huge horseshoe arch, flanked by smiling doormen in elegant red capes, you know you’ve arrived somewhere very, very special.

Rooms here are not mere rooms. Every one of the 53 accommodations is its own three-story riad, entered via an internal tiled courtyard and topped with a sun terrace and pool. The gardens are filled with fragrant orange and silvery olive trees, and the large central swimming pool is a dreamy spot to while away an afternoon. Some of the city’s most elevated Moroccan cuisine, like Berber tagines and pigeon pastilla, can be found at La Grande Table Marocaine, and at French restaurant La Grande Brasserie, celebrated chef Hélène Darroze brings her culinary magic to dishes like warm Oualidia blue lobster salad and duck parmentier with green olives and lemon confit. The Royal Mansour is located conveniently close to the Medina, but no one would be blamed for never stepping outside its hallowed halls once they find themselves within the hotel’s comforting embrace.

The Selman

The pool at the Selman in Marrakech. Courtesy of the Selman

Location: Route d'Amizmiz

Why we love it: A blissfully calm escape with its own stables of thoroughbred Arabian horses

From $673

About a 15-minute drive from the Medina, the Selman is far enough removed from the city to feel blissfully calm, but not so far that it feels like a hassle to head into town for a spot of shopping. Sprawling over 15 acres with a gorgeous 260-foot swimming pool that seems to stretch all the way to the Atlas Mountains, landscaped gardens, and louche interiors designed by Jacques Garcia and crafted by artisans from across Morocco, the 56-room hotel feels like a real retreat.

But the Selman also has something that other Marrakech hotels can’t lay claim to: Within the gardens are stables housing thoroughbred Arabian horses, and an equestrian theme runs throughout the property. Guests keen to interact with the horses can try dressage lessons, equine therapy sessions, and rides through the gardens. The Selman is also home to a Chenot Spa for multi-day healing retreats in addition to spa and hammam treatments. Five restaurants and bars, including Assyl, take their design inspiration from Ottoman palaces.