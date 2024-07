These 11 Hotels Put You in Switzerland’s Most Idyllic Settings

When it comes to hospitality, Switzerland is in a class of its own. Whether you’re checking into Zurich’s castle-like Dolder Grand, standing sentinel over Lake Zurich, or staying at Alpine ski-in/ski-out resorts, such as Zermat’s indie-spirited Cervo, you can almost always count on warm, intuitive service throughout your stay.

Why is Switzerland so service forward? For starters, the polyglot country has four official linguistic regions—Italian, French, Swiss German, and Romansh—plus a nationwide English fluency often spoken not just to tourists but also as a neutral language between residents of those linguistic regions. Or perhaps it’s the nation’s humble Alpine farmer history and intentional lack of royal lineage that eschew snobbiness and elitism in favor of discretion and straightforwardness. Or maybe the presence of the world’s best hospitality schools helps visitors feel pampered and understood.

Add to the mix the world’s highest concentration of Michelin stars per capita—many for hotel restaurants—a geothermal landscape that sustainably fuels spas and thermal baths, and dopamine-inducing, cortisol-reducing Alpine vistas that relax the most agitated travelers. Top it all off with a heaping serving of local Pritzker-winning architects, and you have a destination loaded with great hotels. For Afar’s latest installment of Hotels We Love, read about our 11 favorite Swiss hotels.

The Alpina Gstaad

Many of the guest rooms face both Gstaad and the mountains. Courtesy of the Alpina Gstaad

Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Why we love it: A sleek retreat with nods to tradition

A sleek retreat with nods to tradition Loyalty program: I Prefer (Preferred Hotels & Resorts)

I Prefer (Preferred Hotels & Resorts) From: $1,600

$1,600 Book now

Situated on a hill a short walk from the too-pretty-to-be-real resort town of Gstaad, the Alpina Gstaad debuted in 2012 as the first luxury hotel to open there in a century. It took the French and Swiss owners, who are based in Gstaad, 15 years to create the six-story hotel on a five-acre plot in adherence with the town’s strict building codes. The lobby makes a grand first impression with its contemporary artwork, double-height ceilings, sleek central staircase, and use of reclaimed wood sourced from Switzerland, France, and Austria.

The 58 timber-walled rooms, suites, and new residences, designed by Chaletbau Matti in collaboration with regional craftspeople, are mashups of contemporary and traditional. Abstract paintings and marble and timber-clad bathrooms with large soaking tubs are juxtaposed with carved wooden ceilings, hanging lamps fashioned out of embroidered leather cowbell straps, and painted wooden cupboards inspired by the generations-old versions in Swiss Alpine homes. Gas fireplaces add an extra dose of comfort on cold nights. Read Afar’s full review of the Alpina Gstaad, and check out our full list of top ski lodges and resorts around the world.

Beau-Rivage Palace Lausanne

Beau-Rivage Palace sits next to Lake Geneva. Courtesy of Beau-Rivage Palace

Location: Lausanne

Lausanne Why we love it: Belle Époque hospitality for a new generation of travelers

Belle Époque hospitality for a new generation of travelers Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)

Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World) From: $710

$710 Book now

Lausanne’s iconic Beau-Rivage Palace is a master class in Belle Époque–era Swiss hospitality. It opened in 1861 and has run regal and strong ever since, with a guest roster of icons from Coco Chanel and Princess Grace to Grace Jones and Keanu Reeves. The 168-room hotel’s enviable location overlooks Lake Geneva, the snow-dusted French Alps, and the city’s leafy Olympic Park—a reminder that Lausanne is home to the International Olympic Committee.

But its modern amenities are even more impressive than its Alpine views and Corinthian-columned, marbled ballrooms. A sprawling Guerlain spa in the resort’s 10-acre park includes saunas, hammams, heated and thermal pools, and tennis courts. One restaurant (one of six on site), headed by noted chef Anne-Sophie Pic, has two Michelin stars. Interiors, revamped by Pierre-Yves Rochon in 2014, feature Murano glass chandeliers, parquet floors, stained glass domed ceilings, and tapestries. Sit on the wrought-iron balconies with signature canary-yellow awnings, enjoy a glass of chasselas from the neighboring UNESCO-listed Lavaux wine terraces, and get a hit of sunshine.

Bürgenstock Resort

A Contemporary Lake View Premium Suite at Bürgenstock Resort in Switzerland Courtesy of Bürgenstock Resort

Location: Lake Lucerne

Lake Lucerne Why we love it: A renovated historic retreat with a standout wellness program and epic views

A renovated historic retreat with a standout wellness program and epic views Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)

Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World) From: $1,230

$1,230 Book now

After a nine-year, $600 million face lift, the iconic Bürgenstock Resort endures as one of Switzerland’s most top hotels. Set on 148 acres of Alpine ridgeline peering over the sapphire-depths of Lake Lucerne (locally known as Vierwaldtattersee), Bürgenstock is a collection of 4 hotels, 12 restaurants and bars, and a sprawling 107,000-square-foot spa (Europe’s largest) featuring hammams, saunas, and 3 pools, including an outdoor infinity thermal pool overlooking the lake and neighboring central Switzerland’s snow-capped Alps.

Both the 102-room Bürgenstock Hotel and the 160-room Waldhotel—a state-of-the-art medical spa and hotel—are the newest additions. But the historic Taverne 1879 and Palace Hotel, built in 1904, are by no means second best. Originally opened in 1873, the family-owned resort grew into a playground where Hollywood royalty romped—Sophia Loren lived here for many years while Audrey Hepburn married Mel Ferrer in a chapel on the property. It’s possible to arrive by car, but boat arrivals cross the lake and lead to a steep funicular, creating a spectacular arrival experience. In 2024, the hotel launched sleep health programs and guided Hydrothermal Journeys, a resident water sommelier, and new pickleball courts.

Cervo Mountain Resort

Cervo Mountain Resort Courtesy of Cervo Mountain Resort

Location: Zermatt

Zermatt Why we love it: A contemporary-feeling retreat with a younger crowd and Matterhorn views

A contemporary-feeling retreat with a younger crowd and Matterhorn views From: $395

$395 Book now

Not all Swiss luxury hotels are castles or palaces. This indie-spirited 36-room, ski-in/ski-out property—an elevator ride from the base of Zermatt’s Sunnegga funicular—is a cluster of six chalets abutting the larch woods and overlooking the 13th-century, car-free village and ski resort of Zermatt. Its modern, explorer-themed rooms, with their gray palette and rough-hewn wooden furnishings, offer some of the town’s best Matterhorn views, some with fireplaces, all with balconies.

The 107-degree thermal bath outside the spa, with its twin yurts, is a great place to catch the alpenglühen on the Matterhorn, only visible during mornings. Cervo’s guests skew young, so the property focuses on experiences—e-bike tours, Bhutanese medicine baths, guided lake hikes, Matterhorn training treks, and yoga classes, to name a few. Meals are a standout too: They’re a mix of traditional Swiss cuisine with Middle Eastern influences and Italian flair, a reminder that Italy is just a hike, ski slope, or gondola ride away.

Dolder Grand

A suite at the Dolder Grand in Switzerland Courtesy of the Dolder Grand

Location: Zurich

Zurich Why we love it: A reimagined, lake-facing resort with serious wellness cred

A reimagined, lake-facing resort with serious wellness cred Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)

Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World) From: $1,110

$1,110 Book now



The landmark 175-room Dolder Grand sits beside Lake Zurich and the Glarus Alps and has hosted everyone from Nelson Mandela and Albert Einstein to Leonardo di Caprio and Oprah Winfrey. It was originally a kurhaus (health resort) when it opened in 1899, even employing Dr. Bircher-Benner, the Swiss inventor of Bircher Muesli. Flash forward to 2008, when architect Norman Foster and Partners added two contemporary wings and completely revamped the interiors.

Rooms in the historic main building skew traditional, with beige sofas and hand-painted wallpaper, while those in the new wing are spacious and ultra-mod, swathed in marble and sand-colored Jura limestone. The extensive art collection, featuring pieces by Duane Hanson, Keith Haring, and Niki de Saint Phalle, is not to be missed. Nor is its Michelin two-starred the Restaurant, where roebuck meets buckwheat and truffle and desserts like fragrant forest strawberries with coconut and limoncello inspire. Best of all is the 43,000-square-foot spa, paying homage to its kurhaus past, with a gym, mind and body studio, 17 treatment rooms, and a center for medical treatments and procedures, as well as saunas, steam baths, aroma pools, kotatsu footbaths, solariums, and sunaburos, warm pebble beds to heat up your core.



Four Seasons Hotel Des Bergues Geneva

A guest room at Four Seasons Hotel Des Bergues Geneva Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Des Bergues Geneva

Location: Geneva

Geneva Why we love it: An elegant retreat in the center of Geneva that’s steeped in history

An elegant retreat in the center of Geneva that’s steeped in history From: $1,300

$1,300 Book now

How often can you stay in a hotel that hosted the inaugural 1920 meeting of the United Nations, then called the League of Nations? The revered Four Seasons Hotel Des Bergues Geneva dates back to 1834, evident by its frescoes, high ceilings, crystal chandeliers, and gilded neoclassical facade; it became a Four Seasons property in 2005. The hotel sits in the heart of the city where Lake Geneva becomes the River Rhone. Its 115 guest rooms include 44 suites—all designed by Pierre-Yves Rochon—some with views of the French alps, Mont Blanc, Lake Geneva, and L'île Rousseau, a leafy island named after Swiss philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau.

The three level, 30,000-square-foot Mont Blanc spa features a rooftop infinity pool, saunas, and hammams adorned in white Marmara marble and aged oak, while results-backed treatments include micropuncture mesotherapy, probiotic facials, cocoa wraps, and champagne grape seed scrubs. For a coupe of real champagne, head to one of the hotel’s three restaurants, including Izumi, serving Japanese Peruvian Nikkei cuisine, while Michelin-starred Il Lago cooks up Italian specialties like spaghetti alla chitarra and cacio and pepe potatoes.

Grand Resort Bad Ragaz