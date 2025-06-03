This On-the-Rise Asian Capital Gets a Luxury Hotel with Street Eats, Local Crafts, and Temple Adventures

~ The vibe: A glamorous mansion with great storytelling through bold design and cultural experiences Location: No. 139, DunHua N. Rd., Songshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan View on Google Maps From $550 | Book now ~

The Afar take

Capella Taipei, the latest city retreat from Capella Hotels & Resorts, dazzles with gilded artworks and sculptural furnishings, paired with a welcoming atmosphere that matches its striking design. The 86-room hotel brings Taiwan’s culture to life through thoughtful touches: The team traveled to artisan villages to commission teapots for the welcome licorice root tea, collaborated with local startups for custom kombucha, and hired a Taiwanese artist to draw the cocktail menu. Cultural connection is seamlessly woven throughout the experience.

Upon arrival, I was captivated by Taiwanese artist Chen Lin-Lee’s metallic-flecked painting of the Taipei Basin, the island-dotted seascape I’d just flown over. Beyond a keyhole-arched tunnel, one of many design moments by interior designer André Fu, I found Elsa Jeandedieu’s stunning mural of cobalt blue magpies, Taiwan’s national bird, set against a patchwork of gold and earth tones—an awe-inspiring sight.

A guest room at the Capella Taipei, which opened in April 2025 Courtesy of the Capella Taipei

Although very much a city hotel, Capella Taipei has resort-worthy amenities, including its 82-foot swimming pool surrounded by green flora and the sanctuary-like Capella Wellness. The Auriga Spa offers Technogym equipment, a floatation pod, and five tranquil treatment rooms, where my Intuitive Wellness Massage ranked among the best I’ve ever experienced. With a team of Culturists—Capella’s term for concierge-butler hybrids who can arrange anything, this urban haven is a prime example of how a city hotel can offer enriching cultural experiences through memorable design and local partnerships.

Who’s it for?

Currently, Capella Taipei is a favorite among well-traveled locals seeking the hottest staycation spot. With nonstop flights from several North American cities and no visa requirement in Taiwan, the hotel is set to attract a broader audience—from couples and business travelers to young families—who will be pleasantly surprised by Taiwan’s diverse landscapes and vibrant LGBTQ-friendly culture.

The location

Set in the upscale Dunhua North Road district, Capella Taipei is the brand’s first property in Taiwan, with a second planned near Kenting National Park. Across from the Taipei Arena, the hotel sits in a vibrant neighborhood with cyclists on marked bike lanes, friendly pedestrians, and many of the city’s protected trees.

The rooms

With jewelry-like sconces, a dusty blue leather dining table, cornflower blue accent walls, and sculptural vases, each room has an inviting atmosphere. My toddler adored the spacious bathtub and the small tent and toys left for her. While automated toilets and Dyson hairdryers are common in new luxury hotels in Asia, Capella takes it further with motion sensor lights and an AI-equipped touch-screen clock that offers restaurant recommendations and lowers the drapes with a voice command.

Of the 86 rooms, a select few on floors 14 to 17 have private plunge pools, a rarity in Taipei. The Premiere Skyline rooms offer outdoor balconies, while the expansive Capella Suite is a sprawling 2,454 square feet with an entertainment room, gym/studio, and sweeping views. All rooms include a well-stocked bar with local spirits, complimentary soft beverages, and local snacks.

The food and drink

The hotel’s five dining venues offer a diverse range of options, with a strong focus on Asian cuisines. At Plume, on the ground floor, we enjoyed bountiful made-to-order breakfasts of Taiwanese and Western dishes, including a spread of fresh fruits, locally made cheeses and charcuterie, and addictive mango custard–filled pastries. The all-day lounge served tender beef noodles and shrimp cocktail for lunch and dinner, alongside cocktails inspired by Taiwan’s endemic birds. The bar manager even researched the birds’ habitats and diets for creative inspiration, which Taiwanese artist Ariel Chi brought to life with vibrant illustrations.

Plume at the Capella Taipei is on the hotel’s ground floor. Courtesy of Capella Taipei

Rong Ju, with its striking crimson terra-cotta ceiling and a peony mural crafted with traditional inlay techniques, serves savory Cantonese dishes. For the first time I tried the delicacy of bird’s nest soup, which was topped with gold leaf and paired with fig-tinged oolong tea. Mizue, a 14-seat Japanese omakase sushi restaurant, offers an intimate experience with an evocative ryokan-like entrance. At Ember 28, beneath crystal chandeliers, I savored tender Australian dry-aged A5 beef grilled over Taiwanese longan and oak wood. The restaurant celebrates Western fare with local ingredients like wax apple and maqaw pepper. A forthcoming Taiwanese-influenced French patisserie promises to add extra flavor with its candy-colored interiors.

Staff and service

The team at Capella Taipei, led by a passionate GM with deep experience at Capella, is gracious, attentive, and quick to respond. From mixologists to Culturists, everyone seemed eager to share their home and culture with us.

Accessibility

The hotel has generously sized pathways and large elevators for travelers who use wheelchairs. There is one accessible guest room.

The experiences

Capella Taipei excels at offering diverse programming, from hands-on craft sessions (I tried macramé with a pattern from the Paiwan Indigenous people) to Little Stars activities for kids, tea farm visits, and walking tours. Taipei Chronicles took me on a historical stroll through Dadaocheng, Taipei’s oldest street, where we explored traditional Chinese medicine shops, snacked on tasty street food, and visited a Taoist “love temple” where people pray for soulmates. Each morning, a Culturist hosts guests under the banyan tree for youtiao fried dough sticks and shao bing sesame flatbread and warm soy milk, a beloved local tradition. As we enjoyed the treats and stories, a delighted elderly man rode up on his bike, clearly touched by this re-creation of a cherished memory. His reaction perfectly captured what makes Capella so special.