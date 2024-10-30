These Are the 23 Best Four-Star Hotels in NYC

New York City has plenty of sumptuous five-star places to stay—many of which are listed on our editor-selected Hotels We Love list dedicated to the best hotels in the Big Apple. This month, however, as luxury hotel room rates remain eye-wateringly high, we’re thinking about another more gently priced category that happens to be having a moment in the city right now: the four-star hotel.

These hotels are defined by their ability to offer full-service hospitality experiences (think concierges, dining options, and pillow menus), prime locations, and thoughtful design—but just not in that over-the-top way for which some of the city’s best five-star retreats have become legendary. Four-star hotels are ideal for trips where you won’t be in your hotel room much, or simply don’t want to pay $2,000 a night, but still want to live comfortably in the city. For this new installment of Hotels We Love, we present to you the 22 best four-star hotels to book right now, from a history-rich retreat in Chelsea to a hip waterfront stay in Brooklyn.

Ace Hotel New York

The lobby of the Ace Hotel in New York Courtesy of the Ace Hotel New York

Neighborhood: NoMad

NoMad Why we love it: A central hub for stylish digital nomads

A central hub for stylish digital nomads From $179

Located in a turn-of-the-century building in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood, the Ace Hotel New York has become a hub for stylish visitors and freelancing New Yorkers; locals often set up shop in the hip lobby to work and sip Stumptown coffee. The aesthetic is laid-back yet creative, with fun local art, free Wi-Fi, and quirky touches such as tabletops made from discarded Hubble telescope lenses. The Ace is unpretentious and inviting, with a social and interactive lobby and the acclaimed contemporary French restaurant, Koloman. Rooms range from small bunk rooms to spacious loft suites—offering a match for a variety of price points.

Ace Hotel Brooklyn

A guest room at the Ace Hotel Brooklyn Courtesy of Ace Hotel Brooklyn

Neighborhood: Boerum Hill, Brooklyn

Boerum Hill, Brooklyn Why we love it: A handsome Roman and Williams–designed retreat in a central Brooklyn location

A handsome Roman and Williams–designed retreat in a central Brooklyn location From $199

Twelve years after Ace Hotel transformed Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood into a destination worth visiting, the brand opened its second NYC property, on the edge of Brooklyn’s residential Boerum Hill neighborhood and Downtown Brooklyn, in the summer of 2021. Built from the ground up, the 13-story Ace Hotel Brooklyn features a concrete brutalist facade designed by Roman and Williams. Inside, organic elements such as green leather couches, wooden walls, and textile and fiber art pieces add warmth to raw concrete pillars and ceilings in the expansive lobby and throughout the 287 rooms. If you must go into Manhattan, the A/C train at Hoyt-Schermerhorn is just a block away.

As You Are, the ground-floor restaurant, features a menu from chef Camille Becerra. Menu highlights include healthy grain bowls and spicy seafood bucatini with squid, rock shrimp, and Calabrian chili. In the morning, don’t miss getting freshly made pastries with your coffee at the bakery counter. —Lyndsey Matthews

The Algonquin Hotel, Autograph Collection

The Blue Bar at the Algonquin Hotel, Autograph Collection Courtesy of the Algonquin Hotel, Autograph Collection

Neighborhood: Midtown

Midtown Why we love it: A historic retreat that hosts regular cultural events

A historic retreat that hosts regular cultural events Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy From $298

A city landmark since 1902 and a member of Historic Hotels of America, the Algonquin Hotel has been a cultural hub ever since it became the meeting location for the Algonquin Round Table, a group of the city’s early 20th-century literary elite (including Dorothy Parker, Franklin Adams, Robert Benchley, and Robert Sherwood).

Today, the hotel has 181 guest rooms (all equipped with a writing desk). Once again, it’s home to the Round Table Restaurant, which has just reopened after a six-month restoration; now the spot hosts cultural performances, discussions, and gatherings. Grab a drink at the Blue Bar, which features Algonquin regular Al Hirschfeld’s artwork, (you may see some of Broadway’s stars hanging out there too). Keep an eye open for Hamlet, the resident cat. Hamlet is the 12th generation of a long line of felines to have graced the lobby for the past 40 years.—Devorah Lev-Tov

The Benjamin Royal Sonesta Hotel

A one-bedroom suite at the Benjamin Royal Sonesta Hotel Courtesy of the Benjamin Royal Sonesta Hotel

Neighborhood: Midtown

Midtown Why we love it: A recently renovated New York City landmark

A recently renovated New York City landmark From $458

Completed in 1927, the Beverly Hotel was a swish offering catering to travelers coming in and out of Grand Central Terminal, a half-mile away. In 2016, the brick and limestone building was designated a New York City landmark; in 2021, Sonesta Hotels acquired the property, now named the Benjamin Royal Sonesta Hotel. Visit the hotel today and you’ll see its iconic octagonal tower remains.

In 2024, the hotel was given a revamp: Its lobby was refreshed to resemble a cigar box (think warm leather, dark wood, an onyx backdrop) and the hotel’s signature suites, the Beverly and the Benjamin, were redone. The hotel’s 209 residential-style rooms, replete with kitchenettes, were also reworked and now also feature herringbone floors, angled headboards, lounge seating, and sleeper sofas. —Katherine LaGrave

The Bowery Hotel

The Bowery Hotel in New York City Courtesy of the Bowery Hotel

Neighborhood: East Village

East Village Why we love it: A hip hotel in an energetic neighborhood, with a built-in social scene

A hip hotel in an energetic neighborhood, with a built-in social scene From $495

Travelers at the Bowery Hotel feel like insiders the moment they slip through the door, thanks to superb service and a lobby design that recalls salon parties of bygone eras. Upon check-in, guests receive metal room keys with oversize red tassels. Each of the 135 guest rooms offers visitors a mix of lived-in comfort and luxurious detail, with everything from mohair-upholstered chairs, Turkish Oushak rugs, and hardwood floors to iPod stereos, hi-def televisions, and marble bathrooms with deep soaking tubs.

When hunger hits, head downstairs to Gemma for such Italian dishes as artichokes with polenta, gnocchi with black truffle, and a variety of pizzas. Nightcaps happen at the Lobby Bar, a lower Manhattan staple known for its timeless ambience and clever riffs on classic cocktails. —Karen Gardiner

The Evelyn

The Tusk Bar at the Evelyn Courtesy of the Evelyn

Neighborhood: NoMad

NoMad Why we love it: Art deco–inspired digs with notable dining

Art deco–inspired digs with notable dining From $399

Originally opened in 1903, the Evelyn Hotel relaunched in 2017 with a head-to-toe renovation that pays homage to the city’s storied Tin Pan Alley era. The name honors Evelyn Nesbit, the early 20th century’s original “It” girl, and the lobby is a beautiful rendition of art deco and art nouveau design, with a striking geometric stained glass piece in the seating area.

Also inspired by art deco, the 159 guest rooms have blush accents as well as curve-edged headboards and gold-tone bell lamps on wooden desks. Rooms are stocked with Frette linens and robes, while suites feature bathrooms with heated floors. The dining and drinking venues currently include Tusk Bar and Brass, headed up by prominent chefs Jeremiah Stone and Fabian Von Hauske Valtierra (of Bar Contra and Wildair). Also on site is Ninepin Café for pastries, sandwiches, and coffee, and a 24-hour gym with a Peloton bike. —Devorah Lev-Tov

Hotel Chelsea

A guest room at the Hotel Chelsea in NYC Courtesy of the Hotel Chelsea

Neighborhood: Chelsea

Chelsea Why we love it: A cultural icon reinvented for a new generation of travelers, with rock-and-roll flair

A cultural icon reinvented for a new generation of travelers, with rock-and-roll flair From $369

The Hotel Chelsea has always been more than a place to sleep. Before it shuttered in 2011, it had played host to some of New York City’s most colorful guests and residents for decades—many of them cultural icons. Within these storied walls, Andy Warhol filmed Chelsea Girls, Dylan Thomas penned poetry, and Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious allegedly stabbed his girlfriend Nancy Spungen. Now, hoteliers Sean MacPherson, Ira Drukier, and Richard Born have launched a new chapter for this 139-year-old institution. In the 155 guest rooms, cheeky details tie past to present: Digital keys hang from red-tassel fobs, automated curtains are speckled with punk-rock holes, and tiger-print chairs pop next to regally fringed sofas. (You also might end up with one of the hotel’s decades-long tenants as your neighbor; their apartment doors stand out with bright paint or stickers.) Downstairs, the Lobby Bar is a throwback to the city’s Gilded Age, with classic cocktails inspired by other celebrated hotels of the world, such as the Singapore sling and Dukes martini. —Billie Cohen. Read Afar’s full review of the Hotel Chelsea.

Hotel 50 Bowery

A guest room at Hotel 50 Bowery Courtesy of Hotel 50 Bowery

Neighborhood: Chinatown

Chinatown Why we love it: A modernist-style hotel with thoughtful references to its neighborhood

A modernist-style hotel with thoughtful references to its neighborhood Loyalty program: World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt From $187

Manhattan’s oldest street, the Bowery was once synonymous with skid row, but much like the rest of the city, it’s undergone a major overhaul in recent years. Now it’s home to the 229-room Hotel 50 Bowery, set in a gleaming glass building that towers over its low-slung Chinatown neighbors and sits across from the entrance to the Manhattan Bridge.

Inside, the vibe is industrial, with cement pillars, exposed brick, and modernist furnishings, but keep your eyes peeled for subtle nods to the neighborhood outside: a retro, pagoda-topped phone booth near the elevators; in-room pieces by local artists André Saraiva, Simone Shubuck, and Lowell Boyers; and even textured plaster walls in blue and white to evoke the palette of traditional Chinese pottery. Rooftop bar the Crown pairs sweeping views of Lower Manhattan with refreshing cocktails (like the lychee-tinged Jade Rabbit) and bar snacks that feel rooted in the culture 21 floors below, including pastrami steamed buns and veggie dumplings. —Nicholas DeRenzo

Library Hotel

A guest room at the Library Hotel in NYC Courtesy of the Library Hotel

Neighborhood: Midtown

Midtown Why we love it: A club-style retreat perfect for bookworms

A club-style retreat perfect for bookworms From $239

The Library Hotel is the definition of a cozy retreat. It opened in 2000 with a library theme that attracts both book-loving guests and those simply looking for a tranquil, private-club–style stay—minus the pretension. It is part of the boutique Library Hotel Collection, which includes the Hotel Giraffe, Casablanca Hotel, and Hotel Elysée in Manhattan, as well as two international venues.

Each of the 60 guest rooms features art and books based on a specific topic, inspired by the Dewey Decimal Classification. The hotel has more than 6,000 hardcover books spread between the rooms and public spaces, such as the lobby and Reading Room, where coffee, tea, sodas, and snacks are available all day. There are also indoor and outdoor rooftop areas for lounging with a good book, and at 4 p.m. the space morphs into the Bookmarks lounge, serving literary-inspired cocktails like Gone with the Gin and Tequila Mockingbird. Downstairs is the hotel’s American restaurant, Madison & Vine, open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and it also provides room service. While there is no on-site gym, all guests receive access to Blink Fitness. —Devorah Lev-Tov

The Ludlow

A guest room at the Ludlow Hotel in New York City Courtesy of the Ludlow Hotel

Neighborhood: Lower East Side

Lower East Side Why we love it: Stylish digs with an edge

Stylish digs with an edge From $450

When hotelier Sean MacPherson opened the Ludlow in 2014, he nailed the spirit of Manhattan’s Lower East Side. The 175-room hotel is the perfect mix of gritty and stylish, cool and calm. Rooms feature the signature MacPherson style, with artisan touches including handmade silk rugs, artisan-crafted Moroccan pendant lamps, and Indo-Portuguese–style beds. The bath products are from New York City’s biodegradable beauty brand Red Flower. The Rockstar suite is equipped with a full vinyl collection and a 1,100-square-foot terrace featuring panoramic views from the Empire State Building to the Manhattan Bridge.

The lobby is always abuzz, no matter what the hour, and has a rotating selection of art curated by Vito Schnabel, as well as an outdoor “secret” garden that’s perfect for hiding away with your laptop or a good book. Breakfast is included for guests, and the warm pastry basket should not be missed. Perhaps the highlight of any stay is the fact you’re right above Dirty French, a buzzy French bistro that’s one of Major Food Group’s most underrated restaurants.

The Maritime Hotel

The lobby of the Maritime Hotel in NYC Courtesy of the Maritime Hotel in NYC

Neighborhood: Chelsea

Chelsea Why we love it: A nautical-themed retreat with a lively vibe

A nautical-themed retreat with a lively vibe Loyalty program: I Prefer (Preferred Hotels & Resorts)

I Prefer (Preferred Hotels & Resorts) From $295

Set inside a 1968 landmark building that was once the headquarters for the National Maritime Union, the Maritime Hotel is a mainstay in West Chelsea, with its porthole windows and white-tiled facade. Since becoming a hotel in 2003, it’s known for celebrity sightings, rowdy nights at the lower-level TAO Downtown, and a nautical design that still inspires.

The lobby has a 16th-century stone fireplace, sofas upholstered with sketches of New York City subway scenes, and a mural by Stefano Castronovo that depicts ports from all over the world. The 126 guest rooms are well designed, with chairs covered in fabric by artist Josef Frank depicting a stylized map of Manhattan and custom-designed beds with Japanese fabric headboards. —Devorah Lev-Tov

The Marlton

The lobby of the Marlton Hotel Courtesy of the Marlton Hotel

Neighborhood: Greenwich Village

Greenwich Village Why we love it: A stylish hotel with inviting social spaces

A stylish hotel with inviting social spaces From $295

Many New York hotels have style, but not all have character—the Marlton is a fine example of a property where the two are powerfully present. Originally built in 1900 as a cheap place to stay (and attracting the likes of writers including Jack Kerouac), this nine-story property was taken under the wing of hotelier Sean MacPherson (the Bowery Hotel, the Hotel Chelsea) and transformed into a downtown hot spot where no one seems to care that the rooms are tight on space, even according to New York standards.

What square footage the rooms lack, the common spaces make up for. There’s a fire burning in the lovely lobby, complete with an espresso bar, along with a cocktail bar and French-feeling restaurant, Margaux, at the back, with a gorgeous, sunny solarium (a charming feature that has inspired many return guests). Rooms are thoughtfully designed, with inviting bathrooms. Striking the right balance between hip but not too fancy, the Marlton is a comfortable property that provides much more than just a place to sleep. —Jessica Colley Clarke

NH Collection New York Madison Avenue Hotel

The Empire Suite at NH Collection New York Madison Avenue Hotel Courtesy of NH Collection

Neighborhood: Midtown

Midtown Why we love it: A Mad Men –inspired retreat with live weeknight entertainment

A –inspired retreat with live weeknight entertainment From $182

Spain-based NH Hotels Group might not have immediate name recognition in the States, but this 288-room property in Midtown is a worthy introduction to the brand. Less than a 10-minute walk from Grand Central or the New York Public Library, the hotel occupies a 1920s neo-Romanesque building on Madison Avenue and draws inspiration from that thoroughfare’s history as the heart of the advertising industry.

A midcentury-modern Mad Men aesthetic suffuses the public spaces, including the Mad Bar & Lounge, where cocktails are inspired by the 1950s and ‘60s Golden Age of advertising, free weeknight jazz concerts are held in a fireplace-lit room, and Italian-accented bar bites come from Serafina, the hotel’s on-site restaurant. Guest rooms don’t skimp on the extras (bathrobes, slippers, espresso machine), and terrace suites have outdoor seating areas with views of the skyline, including the very-close-by Empire State Building.—Nicholas DeRenzo

Nine Orchard

The opulent lobby of the Nine Orchard hotel on the Lower East Side. Photo by Stephen Kent Johnson

Neighborhood: Lower East Side

Lower East Side Why we love it: A beautifully restored 1912 building with a coveted restaurant

A beautifully restored 1912 building with a coveted restaurant Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)

Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World) From $499

When the Nine Orchard opened in 2022, the culinary world perked up. For the first time, NYC star chef Ignacio Mattos (Estela; Altro Parardiso; Lodi) helmed a hotel program, opening both the now-celebrated restaurant, Corner Bar, and the hotel’s gorgeous cocktail lounge, Swan Room. The owners collaborated with an architectural historian on a painstaking restoration of the 1912 building—the former Jarmulowsky Bank—including its neoclassical facade.

Nine Orchard has 113 guest rooms, 12 of which can be converted into two-bedroom suites via an adjoining door. Three of the suites have large brick-paved terraces with plants, Grecian-style sculptures, and tremendous uptown city views. Reza Nouranian, the firm behind a number of prominent New York homes, designed the rooms in collaboration with the L.A.-based gallerist Ray Azoulay. Together, they furnished each space with a rich mix of new and old—think antique French desks and vintage chrome chairs from the 1970s.—Aislyn Greene. Read Afar’s full review of Nine Orchard.

Omni Berkshire Place

A Manhattan Suite living room at the Omni Berkshire Place Courtesy of the Omni Berkshire Place

Neighborhood: Midtown

Midtown Why we love it: Large rooms—some with terraces—and themed suites

Large rooms—some with terraces—and themed suites From $300

A historic hotel dating back nearly 100 years, the Omni Berkshire Place has hosted luminaries from Salvador Dalí to Alfred Hitchcock. The marble lobby entrance impresses, although the seating area is on the small side. Upstairs are some of the quietest, largest rooms in New York City (the standard is 271 square feet, and the room size only goes up from there), including some suites with furnished terraces. The 399 rooms and suites have slightly dated decor, but the hotel is scheduled for a renovation in honor of its 100th birthday in 2026.

Families should book the playful FAO Schwartz suite filled with dozens of games, toys, and stuffed animals from the famous toy store, while Broadway aficionados will appreciate the Rogers & Hammerstein suite, which is where the duo met in 1942 to discuss the play that would become Oklahoma! Guests can grab a comfort food bite and drink at Berk’s Bar, use the large 24-hour fitness center, and escape to the 17th-floor terrace, which has an unobstructed view of St. Patrick’s Cathedral.—Devorah Lev-Tov

Park Lane New York

The Darling Rooftop at the Park Lane New York Courtesy of the Park Lane New York

Neighborhood: Midtown

Midtown Why we love it: A NYC classic near Central Park renovated with a sophisticated yet whimsical design

A NYC classic near Central Park renovated with a sophisticated yet whimsical design Loyalty program: I Prefer (Preferred Hotels & Resorts)

I Prefer (Preferred Hotels & Resorts) From $450

When the original Park Lane New York opened on Central Park South in 1971, it had a European glamour about it. Over the decades, that glamour faded into a rather stodgy beige look. Cut to Fall 2021, when the 47-story property debuted a full reimagination, courtesy of design firm Yabu Pushelberg, that transformed the stuffy hotel into something untraditional and much more inviting—especially compared to its neighbors, the Plaza Hotel and the Ritz-Carlton.

Fans of Ludwig Bemelmans and Marc Chagall will love the whimsical illustrated murals by NYC-based artists En Viu placed throughout the property. Look at the ceiling above the check-in desk for a spring-green scene, or along the saturated blue walls of the staircase leading up to the hotel’s newest dining concept, Calvert’s, on the second floor. In the 610 guest rooms, murals of Central Park scenes are found behind the beds and dressers. You’ll notice navy blue tones in the City View rooms, while the Park View rooms take on softer tones of pink and beige to give the greenery of Central Park center stage.

The staircase up to Darling—the only rooftop bar on Central Park South—has a more dramatic design, with a mural reminiscent of floral still-life paintings from the Dutch Golden Age. The space, which used to be a private apartment, has both indoor and outdoor areas. But once the weather warms up, there’s really no choice when you have those expansive Central Park views as an option. —Lyndsey Matthews



Renaissance New York Harlem Hotel

A guest room at the Renaissance New York Harlem Hotel Courtesy of Marriott International

Neighborhood: Harlem

Harlem Why we love it: Art deco–inspired digs in culture-rich Harlem

Art deco–inspired digs in culture-rich Harlem Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy From $165

Harlem’s first new full-service hotel in 100 years, the Renaissance New York Harlem Hotel is inside the old Victoria Building, once home to the Victoria Theater. The stunning facade and its original landmark marquee and gold ticket booth, as well as the lobby’s marble staircase, have all been preserved. The new art deco–inspired design pays homage to musicians and artists of the Harlem Renaissance. The 211 guest rooms feature mirrors embellished with quotes from a Langston Hughes poem and bedside speakers shaped like gramophones. In the lobby, pillows feature images from the neighborhood’s Apollo Theater, while next to the restaurant’s marble bar are wooden stairs adorned with the first names of Harlem Renaissance legends. Head up the stairs to the cozy mezzanine’s bright-blue leather banquettes, and select a record to play on one of the built-in record players.

The Victoria Restaurant & Bar’s menu references Harlem’s culinary past with such soul food–inspired dishes as shrimp and grits, jambalaya, and fried chicken. Work it all off at the 24-hour gym, or ask a Renaissance Navigator (the brand’s version of a concierge) to craft a walking tour of Harlem that stops at the nearby National Jazz Museum of Harlem, the Schomburg Center for Black Culture, and Central Park.—Devorah Lev-Tov

Smyth Tribeca

A suite living room at the Smyth Tribeca Courtesy of Smyth Tribeca

Neighborhood: Tribeca

Tribeca Why we love it: Sleek minimalist rooms with a residential feel

Sleek minimalist rooms with a residential feel Loyalty program: I Prefer (Preferred Hotels & Resorts)

I Prefer (Preferred Hotels & Resorts) From $329

Smyth Tribeca is on the bustling corner of West Broadway and Chambers Street, among the cobblestone streets of Tribeca’s industrial buildings. All 100 guest rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, oversize marble bathrooms with rain showers, fully stocked mini bars, and views of lower Manhattan. Black-and-white photographs capturing vintage New York scenes and celebrities sipping Manhattans bring the city vibe inside. There are four spacious suites on the top floors, including the 1,200-square-foot penthouse suite with its 800-square-foot terrace.

In partnership with Mercer Street Hospitality, Smyth Tribeca offers two culinary hot spots, including its signature restaurant, Smyth Tavern, with supper club–inspired classics like deviled eggs, Cobb salad, and steak. The lobby-level Galerie Bar is a working lounge by day that morphs into a creative cocktail bar at night, hosting a jazz night every Tuesday. There is also a 24-hour fitness center and concierge.—Devorah Lev-Tov

Standard High Line

Enjoy the High Line Elevated Park when you stay at this hotel. Photo by Riccardo Sala/© Riccardo Sala

Neighborhood: Meatpacking District

Meatpacking District Why we love it: Notable architecture, standout dining, and great nightlife

Notable architecture, standout dining, and great nightlife Loyalty program: World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt From $306

One of New York’s most architecturally striking hotels, the Standard High Line debuted in the on-the-rise Meatpacking District in 2009, the same year as the High Line—the linear park built on disused elevated railway tracks that immediately reshaped Manhattan’s West Side. The 338-room property straddles the park atop 57-foot-tall pillars, and its Le Corbusier–inspired design almost looks like an open book. Be warned: Its glass facade leaves little to the imagination if you don’t close your curtains, and the hotel has developed a reputation for its life-in-a-fish-tank exhibitionism.

The 338 guest rooms are modish and sophisticated, with fluted wood panels that curve from the headboard up to the ceiling, orange tiles in the bathroom, and hooded microfiber twill robes. But the star of the show at any Standard property are its public spaces: Here, that means a great American steakhouse, a German-tinged beer garden with games, a taco joint, a lobby cocktail lounge, and a rooftop pool and nightclub that has been a reliable celebrity-sighting hot spot since it opened.—Nicholas DeRenzo

Virgin Hotels New York

Inside the new Virgin Hotels New York City. Courtesy of Virgin Hotels New York City

Neighborhood: NoMad

NoMad Why we love it: Swinging London meets hip New York

Swinging London meets hip New York From $350

Richard Branson’s quirky-cool take on urban hotels arrived in New York City in February 2023, adding another hotel to the NoMad neighborhood that’s already packed with options. (The Ned, Ritz-Carlton, and the original Ace Hotel are all around the corner.) But what sets the Virgin Hotels New York apart is what has always set the Virgin brand apart, ever since its origin as an upstart record label in the 1970s: attitude. Playful and edgy from top to bottom, the hotel is all bright red accents, big windows, and a spacious bar-restaurant with a sprawling outdoor patio and DJs or live music nearly every night.

The hotel’s 460 “chambers” (as the rooms are called here) are cleverly efficient, ranging from 277 to 770 square feet. For example, in a compact standard chamber, a rolling barn-style door separates the sleeping section from the entryway, which itself doubles as the vanity-and-sink area, while the bed’s headboard extends a couple feet beyond the mattress, curving into a couch. The one-bedroom suites let you spread out a bit with an extra living-room space.

The bar-restaurant Everdene is the centerpiece here, set up to be a destination not only for hotel guests but also for locals in search of a cool night out soundtracked by smooth DJs and a monthly concert series. The crimson-covered venue stretches across the entire third floor and acts as breakfast spot, after-work drinks hangout, clubby nightlife hub, and dinner spot. The menu centers on elevated bistro cuisine (think seared scallops, kale and cabbage salad, and a $25 burger), but one of the best features of Everdene is the large outdoor space, filled with couches perfect for sipping cocktails.—Billie Cohen. Read afar’s full review of Virgin Hotels New York.

Walker Hotel Greenwich Village

A Grove Queen Guest Room at the Walker Hotel Greenwich Village Courtesy of the Walker Hotel Greenwich Village

Neighborhood: Greenwich Village

Greenwich Village Why we love it: Character-filled digs with plenty of nooks

Character-filled digs with plenty of nooks From $271

The Walker Hotel Greenwich Village captures the spirit of Golden Age New York, inspired by the Georgian revival towers of New York’s 1920s Fifth Avenue. Interiors feel like they’re from another era: There is a sunken lobby with cozy velvet seating framing a crackling fireplace ideal for email catch-ups and end-of-day recaps with friends. Just off the lobby, the Parlour lounge offers afternoon tea and cocktails where guests might catch performances by local musicians. The Society Café excels in comfort food, like fluffy olive oil pancakes and pizzas topped with local farmers’ market ingredients.

Each of the hotel’s 113 guest rooms feature geometric art deco accent wallpapers, Tivoli Bluetooth speakers, and rotary-style phones, bathrooms with classic black and white subway tile, and bath products from nearby C.O. Bigelow, the oldest apothecary in the USA. Select rooms have private terraces, deep-soaking tubs, and views of the Empire State Building. There’s no gym, but passes to a nearby Planet Fitness gym are available to guests.—Devorah Lev-Tov

The Wallace

A king room at the Wallace in NYC Courtesy of the Wallace

Neighborhood: Upper West Side

Upper West Side Why we love it: A modern and understated retreat on a quiet uptown block

A modern and understated retreat on a quiet uptown block From $250

The 124 rooms and suites of the Wallace, which opened in 2021, feature hardwood floors and sleek furnishings with a gray and white palette accented with jewel-toned textiles and abstract artwork. Rooms also have electronic touch panels to control lighting and window coverings, while white marble bathrooms feature rain showers and some rooms have soaking tubs.

Downstairs is the inviting lobby, with dark blue paneled walls, cozy seating vignettes, a marble fireplace, and a grand piano that sometimes gets played when the lobby turns into the popular Wallace Lounge every night, with live jazz Wednesday to Sunday evenings. Sip champagne or a classic cocktail while you enjoy cheese and charcuterie, caviar, or other small plates. Note that there is no breakfast or room service here, but there is a 24-hour gym with two Peloton bikes.—Devorah Lev-Tov

Wythe Hotel

The Wythe in New York City’s Williamsburg neighborhood Courtesy of the Wythe

Neighborhood: Williamsburg

Williamsburg Why we love it: A factory-turned-hip-retreat that pays homage to Brooklyn

A factory-turned-hip-retreat that pays homage to Brooklyn From $395

A five-year restoration and renovation project transformed a factory on the Williamsburg waterfront, originally built in 1901, into the stylish but laid-back Wythe Hotel—Williamsburg’s first hotel when it opened in 2012. This 69-room property has a distinctly Brooklyn stamp, from the Brooklyn-made wallpaper to the Brooklyn-sourced mini bar. The details here stand out, including concrete floors with under-floor heating and the use of reclaimed wood (from the former factory) in the ceilings. Spacious lofts are particularly noteworthy for their floor-to-ceiling views of the Manhattan skyline and standalone pedestal tubs. Visitors and New Yorkers mingle over cocktails at the rooftop Bar Blondeau and at the critically acclaimed ground-floor brasserie, Le Crocodile, where dishes include escargot with parsley and fennel and duck breast with figs and roquette.—Jessica Colley Clarke