Clinging to the Cliffs of South Africa’s Forgotten Mountains, This Six-Suite Lodge Redefines the Safari Stay

~ The vibe: A restful retreat from the founders of Under Canvas with cliffside suites, immersive nature, and a regenerative mission Location: Soutpansberg Mountains, Limpopo, South Africa | View on Google Maps From $1,800 per person | Book now ~

The Afar take

Tucked into a little-visited ridge in South Africa’s biodiverse Limpopo province, Few & Far Luvhondo offers a front-row seat to loping giraffes and far-reaching views of the Soutpansberg Mountains. Encircled by baobabs, the lodge is home to six solar-powered suites and has a grand ambition: to protect, preserve, rebuild, and regenerate more than 200,000 acres of degraded land and reestablish vital wildlife corridors.

This isn’t your typical Big Five safari lodge. While most Southern African properties focus guest experiences on spotting lions, leopards, rhinos, elephants, and buffalo, Few & Far Luvhondo is taking the long view. Founded by Sarah and Jacob Dusek—the couple behind Under Canvas, the U.S. glamping brand inspired by African safaris—the lodge was built with the goal of regenerating a former hunting farm in the hopes of rebuilding wildlife corridors and one day restoring rhino populations. The lodge was built with a zero-waste, zero-plastic ethos, and while there’s Wi-Fi, this is a place designed for deep connection with the land, not just the signal.

Few & Far Luvhondo’s cliffside suites afford visitors occasional views of loping giraffes below. Courtesy of Few & Far Luvhondo

Who’s it for?

This isn’t the place for first-time safari-goers hoping to see the Big Five. Instead, it’s for active travelers who want to get out of the vehicle and for those drawn to the quieter thrill of witnessing a conservation story in progress. Activities include hiking, biking, and wild swimming—all made more possible with a lower density of wildlife.

While the lodge is designed for adults, families are welcome too; there are tailored wildlife activities and babysitting services available.

The location

The Soutpansberg (“salt pan mountains”) are also known locally as the Luvhondo, or “wall” in the Tshivenda language. This under-the-radar region, nicknamed the “Forgotten Mountains,” forms part of the UNESCO-designated Vhembe Biosphere Reserve, home to 50 butterfly species, 140 reptiles, 542 bird species, and 152 mammal species. The reserve is under threat from a proposed industrial development that locals fear could devastate this biodiverse landscape. But the property’s strong relationships with surrounding communities are promising: If Luvhondo thrives, so too might the broader vision of a protected, sustainable Soutpansberg.

Getting here is part of the adventure. From the gate to the camp, guests travel in a khaki 4WD up a steep, rugged road. Nearby attractions include Leshiba Wilderness and Blouberg’s Makgabeng rock art. The closest airport is Polokwane’s (1.5 hours away), or visitors can drive five hours north from Johannesburg. From Kruger National Park’s luxury lodges, it’s less than four hours’ drive. For a truly memorable arrival, consider taking the elegant Rovos Rail.

Few & Far Luvhondo is home to six solar-powered suites and has a grand ambition: to protect, preserve, rebuild, and regenerate more than 200,000 acres of degraded land.

The rooms

Designed by South Africa–based Nicholas Plewman Architects and Ohkre Collective, the six suites take inspiration from the baobabs that ring the lodge and blend timber, canvas, and repurposed eucalyptus, an invasive species. Curved wooden beams, draped caramel-hued netting, and biscuit-toned palettes create a subdued, welcoming atmosphere. Floor-to-ceiling windows open to panoramic mountain views, best enjoyed from a brass tub or a wraparound deck complete with a plunge pool and lounge chairs (keep an eye out for the occasional giraffe passing by).

Amenities include open-air rain showers, air-conditioning, complimentary minibars, and a clever butler hatch—perfect for your morning cappuccino. Each suite also includes an exercise mat, and the spacious outdoor deck invites peaceful mountainside stretching.

The food and drink

Chef Nhlakanipho “Sox” Sokhela leans into umami and fermentation in a menu that honors South African culinary traditions. My favorite? The tapas-style boma barbecue beside a baobab under the stars that highlighted regional specialties like boerewors (sausages) with spicy chakalaka sauce and pap (maize meal) balls inspired by arancini.

The beverage menu offers standout selections like bold Pinotage wines, Grenache from the Swartland region, locally brewed craft beers, and distinctive gins from distilleries Six Dogs and Inverroche.

The dining boma, or enclosed outdoor area, at Few & Far Luvhondo is surrounded by trees. Few & Far Luvhondo’s boma dinners happen under the stars.

Nature experiences

Luvhondo’s steep and rugged terrain has inspired a novel concept: the world’s first solar-powered aerial safari. Dubbed the Solyrus, this silent cable-car ride—slated for completion by late 2025—will glide above baobab canopies, offering a bird’s-eye view of the valley and its wildlife.

Game drives offered sightings of kudu, giraffe, zebra, and impala. On one early morning e-bike ride, we followed fresh leopard tracks, a thrill heightened by our experience the night before, when a leopard’s call echoed through the hills (the lodge partners with nonprofit Panthera to track and study their movements as part of a habitat protection initiative).

The absence of big game, like elephants and larger predators, makes Luvhondo a pleasure to explore on two feet or two wheels. I hiked the Warthog Trail along a dramatic ridge, wandered through White Seringa forests, and watched an army of Matabele ants carry their eggs between nests. We swam beneath a waterfall and floated in the infinity pool overlooking the mountains. Before departing, I walked the on-site labyrinth, hugged a baobab tree, and met the conservation team.

At lunch with the in-house ecologist and scientist, Dawn Cory Toussaint, I learned about Few & Far’s work with nonprofits Verra and Terraset on a high-quality, high-impact, credible carbon removal projects. (U.S. travelers can even claim the carbon offset fee as tax-deductible.) Guests can also join hands-on conservation efforts—grassland restoration, snare-removal missions—to bring deeper meaning to their stay.

Staff and service

The mostly South African staff have worked at some of South Africa’s most prominent name lodges: Grootbos Private Nature Reserve, Marataba Safari Lodge, Shamwari Private Game Reserve, and Tswalu Kalahari Reserve. Plenty of locals are on the team, too: Nungo Ravele, who leads the spa, is Venda and originally from the nearby town of Louis Trichardt. She enthusiastically noted, “I never thought I’d have an excuse to come home, that there would be something good enough happening in these mountains.”

Accessibility

The lodge is not wheelchair accessible. That said, suites are single-level with wide showers and toilet stalls—though they’re without grab bars. The terrain surrounding the property is rugged and rocky.

Spa and wellness

Wellness in the single-room spa facility is an immersive and tranquil experience. I opted for the 90-minute Stress Relief Massage, which combined the anti-inflammatory properties of baobab oil with calming essential oils. My session began with a warm foot soak, and Nungo invited me to set an intention before guiding me in a deep, rhythmic breathing that immediately calmed my mind.