The Tallest Building Ever Designed by a Woman Is Also One of Chicago’s Best Hotels

The Afar take

Towering above Chicago’s skyline, the St. Regis Chicago undulates like the waves of adjacent Lake Michigan. This nearly $1 billion tower, the world’s tallest building designed by a woman, Jeanne Gang, brings new vigor to a residential nook of downtown Chicago, making this at once a place to see and be seen and a cocoon of wellness in which to retreat. Expect panoramic city, lake, and river views, an indulgent spa, a state-of-the-art gym, and two stellar restaurants: the modern-Japanese locals’ favorite, Miru, and Los Angeles chef Evan Funke’s Tre Dita. Every room (even entry-level ones) comes with butler service and direct access to the Riverwalk that traces the Chicago River and leads to all the best retail shops and people-watching in town.

A guest room at the St. Regis Chicago Courtesy of St. Regis Chicago

Who’s it for?

This 101-story blue-and-silver beacon attracts a mix of athletes, celebrities, and business travelers, all drawn by the promise of high-end amenities paired with a relaxed, pet-friendly vibe. Don’t be surprised to spot more fluffy dogs than stiff suits. While super luxurious, the hotel is also welcoming to families. Connecting rooms, a massive indoor pool, and babysitting services make it ideal for parents who want to keep their kids entertained.

The location

Lakeshore East is not the most well-known area of the city, since it has loads of under-the-radar residential developments, but it sits within close proximity to Chicago’s main attractions. Take an energizing morning jog along the Riverwalk, even in winter, and walk to Millennium Park and the Art Institute a few blocks away. The Gothic Wrigley and Tribune buildings add a touch of architectural history to the otherwise modern surroundings, and they are visible from most guest rooms.

Good luck getting a taxi to find the entrance in Lakeshore East, a quiet enclave at the edge of the Downtown Loop. That location makes it a wise choice for families, who can access the adjacent six-acre park and the Riverwalk. But for business travelers who don’t know the city well, coming home at night might be a chore. Then again, if you’re a city walker, you’re within striking distance of Millennium Park, Michigan Avenue shopping, and those famous Chicago beaches. Locals flock to Miru, the Japanese-inspired restaurant, for power breakfasts or terrace dinners, while the Drawing Room on the 11th floor serves as a chic hideaway for remote work and informal meetings. (Pro tip: It’s open to anyone, even nonpaying visitors.)

The rooms

Understated elegance defines the 192 guest rooms, created by Gensler and KTGY Simeone Deary Design. Inspired by post-fire Chicago architecture, they incorporate warm coppers, rust tones, and geometric accents, alongside calming grays and blues that echo Lake Michigan. Spacious layouts avoid unnecessary clutter, while thoughtful lighting and luxury bathrooms—with four styles of soaking tubs—add to the sense of calm.

Even the entry-level Superior rooms claim floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning views. Splurge on a suite, like the Caroline Astor Suite, for top-shelf design choices, including a circular soaking tub, a separate powder room, and sliding smoked-glass doors.

The food and drink

Every St. Regis has its own version of the Bloody Mary, and this Chicago iteration is no different. The hotel’s signature Bloody Mary is appropriately called the 1871, named for the year Chicago suffered the Great Fire, then emerged like a phoenix from the ashes with a grid system, public beaches, and that new American innovation, the skyscraper. Sip the whiskey-based, smoky hangover cure poolside or on the sprawling terrace of Miru, where highlights include sushi bites and decadent black-sesame mochi. Downstairs at the Tuscan-inspired Tre Dita, don’t miss the pici cacio e pepe or the bistecca fiorentina. And for breakfast, the $7 blueberry muffin from the 11th-floor Coffee Bar is worth every indulgent bite.

The eggplant skewer at Miru restaurant at the St. Regis Chicago Courtesy of St. Regis Chicago

Staff and service

Service at the St. Regis is personal yet refreshingly casual. Staff are empowered to go above and beyond, whether that means creating a rose-petal trail for an anniversary or arranging coveted dinner reservations in the West Loop. Your butler’s thoughtful unpacking service and easygoing charm set the tone for an easy-breezy stay.

Accessibility

The hotel exceeds standard ADA compliance, with sloped pool entryways and mobility-friendly rooms equipped with roll-in showers and hearing kits, among other features. The property ditches single-use plastics entirely, opting instead for refillable bathroom amenities and metal straws in cocktails. EV drivers will appreciate on-site charging stations.

The heated pool at the St. Regis Chicago is in the hotel’s state-of-the-art fitness center. Courtesy of St. Regis Chicago

Urban wellness

With therapists poached from the Waldorf Astoria, the seven-room spa offers some of the best treatments in town. Book the Profound Hydration facial, which begins with a hand scrub and ends with a refreshing Cryo-Eye Contour add-on, using only luxe Sothys products. The adjacent relaxation lounge and indoor pool with an outdoor terrace are equally relaxing. Warning: You may never want to leave.

Which is why you should pack your gym gear and head to the 12,000-square-foot fitness center prior to any spa treatments. It’s easily among the city’s best gyms, with a full schedule of yoga and Pilates classes.

