This Fashion Crowd-Favorite British Members Club Just Opened a Hotel in NYC—and Anyone Can Book a Stay

~ The vibe: A glamorous British members’ club and hotel arrives in New York City’s Union Square Location: 16 E. 16th St., New York City 10003| View on Google Maps From $795|Book now ~

~

The Afar take

My first impression of the Twenty Two—beyond the grand oak doors and the serene lobby—was of Alexander Skarsgård standing across the room. That moment perfectly encapsulated the vibe of the Twenty Two New York, which draws a well-heeled crowd in Manhattan’s Union Square.

First launched in London’s Mayfair neighborhood, the Twenty Two quickly became known for its eclectic decor and fashion-forward clientele. The New York debut marks the brand’s second outpost. (Although unconfirmed, rumored plans for a third location in Paris are already underway.) While the Twenty Two is a members’ club, anyone can book a room at the hotel, and the energetic Café Zaffri restaurant is open to the public. Overnight guests have access to other members’ only spaces.

Who’s it for?

If you’ve wondered where the “in” crowd heads after dark, look no further. The fashion-forward set will adore the intimate lighting, the air of discretion and exclusivity, and alluring interiors with floral wall tapestries, abundant artwork, and mosaic-tiled floors. Couples will be drawn to the cozy rooms and candlelit meals, while small groups of friends will find that the warm, convivial atmosphere—particularly at Café Zaffri—makes this a perfect place for dinner, drinks, and a little gossip.

The location

Situated just 100 steps from Union Square, far enough to escape the bustle of tourists, chess players, and street vendors, the Twenty Two sits inside the historic Margaret Louisa Home, which heiress Margaret Louisa Vanderbilt built in 1891 as a residence for women working on establishing their careers in New York. The building’s stately exterior appears to “float” above the original 130-year-old facade, blending Old World charm with modern design.

The hotel’s 77 rooms (including 19 suites and a rooftop penthouse) are classic and elegant with a distinctly British flair.

The rooms

The hotel’s 77 rooms (including 19 suites and a rooftop penthouse) are classic and elegant with a distinctly British flair. Think marble bathrooms, a fully stocked bar, and plush beds with thick, oversize mohair blankets (made even better by en suite breakfasts with coffee and fluffy French toast). In a nod to another era, each room has a functioning rotary phone. Simply dial 22 and enjoy the satisfying whirr before speaking to the front desk.

A guest room at the Twenty Two New York Courtesy of the Twenty Two New York

The food and drink

Downstairs, Cafe Zaffri—a Lebanese restaurant led by an all-women team, decked out in florals and punctuated by a soaring, pink polka-dotted ceiling—is open to the public. On the upper floors of the building, you’ll find a members’ lounge with decor that nods to the original British club, a French Italian raw bar, a garden and terrace with views of skyscrapers, a gym, and a nightclub—all open to members and hotel guests.

Staff and service

The sharply dressed staff are attentive but never overbearing—especially at the front desk and at Café Zaffri. Whenever we returned to the hotel, the warm greetings from the doormen and reception felt like a “welcome home.” On one night after dinner, we lingered to chat with a staff member as if we were old friends.

The entryway of the Twenty Two New York Courtesy the Twenty Two New York

Accessibility

The Twenty Two New York has 12 ADA guest rooms accessed via spacious elevators for those with limited mobility.

Join the club

If you—like the rest of the city—have been thinking of hopping on the members club bandwagon, the Twenty Two offers a variety of annual membership options to suit different needs. For those 29 years of age and under, the lowest tier starts at $1,800, while the 30-plus crowd can join for $2,750 (not counting the joining fee, which is $1,500). There are also couples’ memberships and international options for those who frequently travel across the pond.