Laura Dannen Redman is Afar’s editor at large. She has nearly 20 years of international newspaper and magazine experience, leading edit teams at Condé Nast Traveler and Time Out Singapore; she loves growing websites into premium multimedia storytelling platforms. Before Afar, she was deputy digital director of Condé Nast Traveler, whose website won a Webby and grew 5x during her time there. As arts editor of Seattle Met magazine, she won a National City and Regional Magazine Award (CRMA) for Multiplatform Storytelling.

Laura is a Princeton grad with a master’s in journalism from Boston University’s College of Communication. She lives in Brooklyn, NY, with her husband and two young daughters; she has called Singapore, Seattle, Australia, Boston, and the Jersey Shore home.