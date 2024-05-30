Laura Dannen Redman
Laura Dannen Redman is Afar’s editor at large. She has nearly 20 years of international newspaper and magazine experience, leading edit teams at Condé Nast Traveler and Time Out Singapore; she loves growing websites into premium multimedia storytelling platforms. Before Afar, she was deputy digital director of Condé Nast Traveler, whose website won a Webby and grew 5x during her time there. As arts editor of Seattle Met magazine, she won a National City and Regional Magazine Award (CRMA) for Multiplatform Storytelling.
Laura is a Princeton grad with a master’s in journalism from Boston University’s College of Communication. She lives in Brooklyn, NY, with her husband and two young daughters; she has called Singapore, Seattle, Australia, Boston, and the Jersey Shore home.