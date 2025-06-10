Sponsored Content
Sponsored by World of Hyatt   •  June 10, 2025

6 Must-Visit Hotels for Art Enthusiasts

Stay at hotels where museum-quality artwork is part of the experience.

The Imperial Suite at the Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme is decorated in neutral hues with colorful contemporary art in the center of the room.

The Imperial Suite at the Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme is as grand as it is inspired.

Courtesy of World of Hyatt

Some hotels simply serve as places to sleep at night. Others are cultural destinations. Perhaps no properties achieve this feat better—through an immersive, sensory experience around every corner thanks to thoughtful architecture and awe-inspiring works of art—than those of Hyatt’s luxury brands. Many Park Hyatt, Alila, Miraval, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt hotels have museum-quality art collections and enriching art experiences.

Staying at these distinctive properties is like living in a one-of-a-kind art gallery. Guests can view exclusive collections up close, book a room filled with original paintings, or even speak with a dedicated art concierge (an amenity of The Wellem, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Dusseldorf), all without ever leaving the hotel. The experience can enhance an art-focused trip—whether checking out museums, attending art fairs, or browsing galleries—and make any visit richer and more rewarding.

The following luxury hotels from World of Hyatt—including a Parisian getaway with a contemporary art exhibition and an Indonesian property that blends ancient traditions with modernity—bring guests on a creative journey during their stay. Ushering travelers into a world of stunning original artwork, cultural discussions, and lasting memories, these places awaken the senses and invigorate you.

Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme

Greenery and architecture surround an empty view of Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme's restaurant, La Terrasse du Park by Jean-François Rouquette.

Greenery and architecture surround an empty view of Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme’s restaurant, La Terrasse du Park by Jean-François Rouquette.

Courtesy of World of Hyatt

In a city like Paris, walking a few blocks without encountering some form of art is nearly impossible—especially if you’re staying at Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme. The understated 2nd arrondissement hotel surrounds guests with blue-chip works by artists like Roseline Granet, Sideo Fromboluti, Ed Paschke, and Sam Gilliam. Sculptures, paintings, and other pieces complement the traditional Parisian limestone and rich mahogany throughout the property.

While architect and interior designer Ed Tuttle designed the hotel to serve as an art showcase during a 2002 renovation, it was the late gallerist Darthea Speyer who curated the collection that includes thousands of Granet’s bronze sculptures, two abstract expressionist paintings by Fromboluti, dualistic pop-art works from Paschke, and Gilliam’s metallic collages. Most of the art acquisitions are works by living artists, lending freshness to the hotel’s 19th-century Haussmann buildings.

Alila Shanghai

A tree sculpture is on display to greets guests outside Alilia Shanghai. This is seen through a modern and simply designed room containing a single bench.

The Gathering tree sculpture greets guests at Alilia Shanghai.

Courtesy of World of Hyatt

Alila Shanghai blends modern elements (skyscraper views and open-plan bathrooms) with traditional customs and harmonious design. Geometric floor tiles, inspired by nearby historic Shikumen mansions, feature a pattern that references that era of building in Shanghai. Calm, earth-toned spaces may serve as a retreat from the busy streets below, but the hotel ensures its guests still feel integrated within the destination through experiences like the local custom of afternoon tea and locally crafted artwork.

Alila Shanghai’s front desk area evokes a sense of serenity, using neutral earth tones and clean lines in the design of the furniture.

Alila Shanghai’s front desk area evokes a sense of serenity.

Courtesy of World of Hyatt

One of those pieces is the 17-foot-tall Gathering tree that welcomes travelers to the property. Local artist Oscar Wang shaped the tree trunk and branches from stainless steel and added ceramic leaves. The sculpture is the focal point of the fourth-floor lobby, where you can step out onto the walkways encircling the tree and a small pond. It’s peaceful, immersive, and inspiring.

The Manner, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

A mural by Artist Elvira Solana features a mix of clothed and unclothed people, doing daily activities like conversing, eating and running. A deer and a lighthouse are also featured in the mural, which covers the walls of The Manner’s on-site restaurant, The Otter. Orange couches and round wicker chairs complement the bright colors of the mural.

Artist Elvira Solana’s mural is the focal point of The Manner’s on-site restaurant, The Otter.

Courtesy of World of Hyatt

Creative talent and ingenuity permeate the boroughs of New York City, shaping everything from food and design to hospitality—as evidenced by The Manner, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. Opened in September 2024, the Soho property is a hub of unexpected, aesthetically pleasing design choices, from Danish artist Nicholas Shurey’s sculptures in the lobby to the shimmering mirrors, gold accents, and bright pops of color deftly chosen by Milanese interior designer and architect Hannes Peer.

The Manner’s duplex penthouse features deep red modern furniture and a matching carpeted staircase. Skyscrapers can be seen out the window.

The Manner’s duplex penthouse is itself a work of art.

Courtesy of World of Hyatt

While you could describe the entire hotel as a jewel box, the Penthouse is the official crown jewel of the property. The 1,800-square-foot space spans the 13th and 14th floors, with double-height windows making it seem even more spacious. Those with a keen eye for art and fashion may notice the duplex penthouse’s resemblance to the modern, monochromatic offices of a late iconic fashion designer (known to use red as a neutral) in Manhattan. The bold red lacquer furnishings and plush carpet serve as a backdrop to the space’s other artistic details, like coffee table books, light fixtures, and enviable city views.

Impression by Secrets Isla Mujeres

A large starfish sculpture lays on the wood floor in the lobby of Impression by Secrets Isla Mujeres. Looking out to clear blue water, the lobby ceiling is framed by wide neutral-colored arches.

Sculptural sea life in the lobby of Impression by Secrets Isla Mujeres.

Courtesy of World of Hyatt

Sustainability and preservation are at the core of the collaboration between the Saving Our Sharks Foundation and Impression by Secrets Isla Mujeres, an all-inclusive luxury resort. The initiative supports local anglers, allowing them to focus on shark conservation rather than shark fishing. The hotel also has a few ways you can assist with the mission—one of which is through art.

Off the coast of Cancún, the property features a variety of marine life-inspired pieces created by celebrated Mexican and local artists. Have your phone on hand to take the self-guided tour through the Cesar Menchaca beaded shark sculptures (made from recycled plastic), the Saving Our Sharks Foundation Mural by Wyland, and digital artist Andrés Reisinger’s Pink Meditation Buoys installation. Select pieces are also available for purchase, with a percentage of the proceeds supporting the shark conservation efforts.

Keraton at The Plaza, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

Colors and contrasting patterns create a warm ambiance throughout Keraton at The Plaza. A marigold colored rug is in front of a wood-carved counter with five chairs in front of it. On the counter is an abstract wooden sculpture. To the side of the counter is a modern white table with two white chairs.

Colors and contrasting patterns create a warm ambiance throughout Keraton at The Plaza.

Courtesy of World of Hyatt

Art and design connoisseurs traveling to Jakarta will immediately get a taste for the diversity and richness of Indonesian artwork upon checking into Keraton at The Plaza, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. Celebrated interior and design firm Hadiprana—a local company founded over 60 years ago—was the creative force behind the design choices with nods to modern design and authentic Indonesian culture.

A bed made-up with crisp white sheets sits below art featuring an ancient batik pattern in blue, orange and gold. The bed is framed on either side by elongated lights and marble and wood side tables.

Guest rooms feature ancient batik patterns.

Courtesy of World of Hyatt

You’ll see this balance in the renditions of batik kawung, a geometric motif commonly associated with the palm fruit. Historically used by Javanese leaders, the ancient batik pattern appears above the bed and on TV panels in the guest rooms. The art doesn’t stop there, though. Inside the hotel, House of Hadiprana (the shoppable arm of the Hadiprana brand) stocks a collection of heritage-inspired works and contemporary pieces that visitors can take home as mementos of Indonesian culture and design.

Park Hyatt New York

The Manhattan Suite is decorated with clean lines and wood paneling, with muted pink couches and chairs being the focal point of the room. On the wall is a large art pieces showcasing a bridge over a pond with cherry blossoms.

The Manhattan Suite.

Courtesy of World of Hyatt

New York City has no shortage of museums, galleries, pop-ups, and other exhibitions, and guests of the Park Hyatt New York, in a coveted location just below Central Park, get access even more creative artistry within its walls. There are more than 350 pieces of art throughout the property—keep an eye out for Sigmar Polke’s Siberian Meteorites and Marc Swanson’s Night Sky—but the pinnacle of “hotel room as art gallery” is the Manhattan Suite.

Featuring a collection curated by Tatar Art Projects, the suite was designed to “evoke the vacation home of a well-traveled, sophisticated NY art collector.” Sculptures, photography, drawings, and collages from artists including Erin Shirreff, Erin O’Keefe, Casey McCafferty, and Andy Burgess (plus dozens of art-inspired coffee table books) grace the multi-room suite.

