Catch a show at historic venues like the landmark Ryman Auditorium; as the original home of the Grand Ole Opry and the birthplace of bluegrass, it is known as the "Mother Church of Country Music.” Alternatively, enjoy a more intimate performance at the tiny Bluebird Cafe. Gain a deeper understanding of music's roots across a variety of genres at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. See the visual side of music at Hatch Show Print, a letterpress for show posters for over 130 years, or tour United Record Pressing, one of only a dozen remaining companies that press vinyl records. Beyond the music world, the Hermitage estate of Andrew Jackson and the Belle Meade Mansion will take you further back in time to Nashville before the Civil War.