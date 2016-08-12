travel guide

Nashville

Photo Courtesy of Thomas Hawk

share this article
flipboard

why you should visit Nashville now

While the charms of Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville may beckon visitors with live music and honky tonks lit by neon moons, venture beyond this flashy tourist area to explore Nashville’s eclectic neighborhoods. From bohemian East Nashville, to the posh mansions of Belle Meade, to a lively college culture in Hillsboro Village, each pocket offers a local flavor all its own. Cultural and historical attractions are spread out over hundreds of square miles, with plenty of open space in over 100 city parks in Davidson County and several Tennessee state parks worth a day trip.

read before you go

Here's How Your Next Vacation Can Bring Music to Your Ears

Here's How Your Next Vacation Can Bring Music to Your Ears

The holidays can be hectic: From stressful family get-togethers to trying to find the perfect gift for everyone on your [...]

Sponsored by  Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp

Art + Culture

Nashville, Many Cities in One

Nashville, Many Cities in One

Music City is far more than its nickname suggests. Harmony may be at its core, but it’s the city’s diverse offerings tha [...]

Sponsored by American Express Travel

A Chef’s Guide to Eating in Nashville

A Chef’s Guide to Eating in Nashville

Food + Drink

A Locals’ Guide to Where to Go in Nashville Right Now

A Locals’ Guide to Where to Go in Nashville Right Now

Food + Drink

good to know

Can't Miss

Catch a show at historic venues like the landmark Ryman Auditorium; as the original home of the Grand Ole Opry and the birthplace of bluegrass, it is known as the "Mother Church of Country Music.” Alternatively, enjoy a more intimate performance at the tiny Bluebird Cafe. Gain a deeper understanding of music's roots across a variety of genres at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. See the visual side of music at Hatch Show Print, a letterpress for show posters for over 130 years, or tour United Record Pressing, one of only a dozen remaining companies that press vinyl records. Beyond the music world, the Hermitage estate of Andrew Jackson and the Belle Meade Mansion will take you further back in time to Nashville before the Civil War.

Food and Drink

Nashville loves celebrating the juxtaposition of high and low culture, especially at the table. Ask a local where to eat, and you might get a recommendation for the daily tasting menu at The Catbird Seat in the same breath as for Arnold’s Country Kitchen, a classic Nashville diner. Regardless of price point, the best restaurants draw from the area’s agrarian roots, whether it’s the modern peasant cuisine of Rolf and Daughters, the menu of Italian inflected with Southern American at City House, or the daily plate lunches at Husk. Don’t miss Nashville's culinary claim to fame, cayenne-fried hot chicken, at the joints that made it famous, like Prince’s Hot Chicken; more modern interpretations can be sampled at Hattie B's.

Culture

Nashville has big-city fun but with small-town heart. Locals have a reputation for their traditional Southern hospitality, even as the city grows by leaps and bounds. While new restaurants and condo developments seem to spring up daily, the city keeps a casual and friendly vibe. The music business has been drawing creative types for decades, but not just to perform. Designers, entrepreneurs, engineers, and writers have entered the mix, while chefs, artisans, immigrant business owners, and artists enhance a culture that supports and celebrates collaboration.

Shopping

Nashville’s creative spirit has given life to a variety of local handcrafted products, making for many authentic souvenirs. Marathon Village, downtown, was once a factory for Marathon Motor Cars but now plays host to unique stores like Antique Archaeology, home base for TV's American Pickers. Find treasures such as leather goods at Emil Erwin, handmade ties by Otis James, gourmet treats at The Bang Candy Company, sweets from the Goo Goo Dessert Bar, and Corsair Artisan Distillery's craft spirits. Across town around 12th Avenue South, dress up in Imogene + Willie jeans and Savant Vintage clothing, listen in at Corner Music and Forks Drum Closet, and browse swank gifts at White’s Mercantile, owned by Hank Williams' granddaughter Holly.

Practical Information

You’ll find all four seasons in the capital city of Tennessee, with hot summers and cold winters, making it best to plan visits for spring or fall. Buses can shuttle you around downtown, but a rental car is best to explore the city. Taxis are easy to find at the airport and downtown, and on-demand ride sharing and car services such as Lyft and Uber are also good modes of transport. Bikes can be rented from stations throughout the city with B-cycle and GreenBikes. Nashville has a population of over 600,000, with around 1.7 million in the greater metropolitan Middle Tennessee area.

where to Stay
The Best Hotels in Nashville

The Best Hotels in Nashville

what to Do
The Best Things to Do in Nashville

The Best Things to Do in Nashville

The Best of Franklin, TennesseeIf You Only Have Three Days in NashvilleA Perfect Day in Nashville12 Must-Do Experiences in NashvilleFavorite Green Spaces Near NashvilleMagic in the Music in NashvilleThe Best Museums in NashvilleTake a Tour of Nashville's Hippest New B&B
where to Eat
The Best Restaurants in Nashville

The Best Restaurants in Nashville

Favorite Food Trucks in NashvilleBest Breakfasts in NashvilleHot Chicken Joints of NashvilleWandering Chef: Sean Brock in NashvilleWandering Chef: Tim Love in Nashville
where to Shop
The Best Shopping in Nashville

The Best Shopping in Nashville

where to Drink
The Best Bars in Nashville

The Best Bars in Nashville

more about Nashville

This Nashville Hotel Lets You Be a Rock Star During Your Visit

This Nashville Hotel Lets You Be a Rock Star During Your Visit

Tips + News

Booze It up at East Nashville’s Hippest New Hotel

Booze It up at East Nashville’s Hippest New Hotel

Hotels

These Are the Most Endangered Historic Places in the United States

These Are the Most Endangered Historic Places in the United States

Tips + News

7 Art Exhibitions That Ask What It Means to Be an American

7 Art Exhibitions That Ask What It Means to Be an American

Art + Culture

7 Winter-Ready Hotel Rooftops to Cozy Up on Right Now

7 Winter-Ready Hotel Rooftops to Cozy Up on Right Now

Food + Drink

share this article
flipboard

Updated: 08/25/16

Guide Editor

Jennifer Justus Nashville Local Expert