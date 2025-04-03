These Are the Best New Hotels of 2025

Each year, after much consideration and debate, Afar’s global network of editors, writers, and travel advisors anoints the best new and renovated hotels in the world. For 2025, we’ve selected 25 properties that offer so much more than just a picture-perfect stay. These are places that help redefine a destination, set a new bar for sustainability and design, and bring travelers into communities where their dollars can really count. Inspiration for your next great trip starts here.

Cape Grace

Table Mountain looms large over the revitalized Cape Grace hotel. Courtesy of Cape Grace Fairmont

Location: Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa Why we love it: Gorgeous waterfront location, handsome lobby lounge

Gorgeous waterfront location, handsome lobby lounge Loyalty program: Accor Live Limitless

Accor Live Limitless From $1,000/night

Book now

Opened in 1996, two years after South Africa transitioned to democracy, Cape Grace was the go-to harborside retreat for well-heeled travelers, but over the years its luster began to fade. Now a Fairmont Managed Hotel, it underwent a major rejuvenation by 1508 London—the design studio behind the OWO Residences by Raffles in London—which breathed new life into the 112-room grande dame. Geometric chandeliers in the restaurant and bars add art deco flair, while chesterfields and wingback chairs create inviting nooks in the Library Lounge, which faces a private yacht marina. Here, amid the shelves filled with natural history objets d’art, guests can while away an hour with a glass of chenin blanc and a tome on South Africa’s one-of-a-kind flora. —Richard Holmes

Read Afar’s full review of Cape Grace.

Corinthia Grand Hotel Astoria

The historic Corinthia Grand Hotel Astoria has been a Brussels icon since 1910. Courtesy of Corinthia Grand Hotel Astoria Brussels

Location: Brussels, Belgium

Brussels, Belgium Why we love it: Elegant restoration of a historic grand dame, a pair of restaurants from notable Brussels chefs

Elegant restoration of a historic grand dame, a pair of restaurants from notable Brussels chefs Loyalty program: Corinthia Discovery

Corinthia Discovery From $713

Book now

King Leopold II of Belgium originally commissioned the Grand Hotel Astoria for the Brussels International Exposition of 1910, and it has hosted icons including Salvador Dalí and Winston Churchill. In December, after four years of painstaking renovations under the guidance of Belgian architect Francis Metzger, Corinthia Hotels finally reopened the property in all its Belle Époque splendor. Guests entering the Palm Court are instantly drawn to the stained-glass dome; the 126 rooms and suites are airy and spacious, with contemporary art, marble bathrooms, and a tastefully regal palette. The hotel also hosts a pair of on-site restaurants from two notable Brussels chefs: David Martin’s Palais Royal serves multicourse, Japanese-inflected tasting menus, and Christophe Hardiquest’s brasserie-style Le Petit Bon Bon updates comforting Belgian classics. —Kris Henri Naudts

Dar Tantora The House Hotel

Dar Tantora The House Hotel immerses guests into the history and nature of the Arabian desert. Photo by Nour El Refai

Location: AlUla, Saudi Arabia

AlUla, Saudi Arabia Why we love it: A stylish pool with views out over a date palm oasis, a romantic atmosphere heightened by candle-lit interiors after dark

A stylish pool with views out over a date palm oasis, a romantic atmosphere heightened by candle-lit interiors after dark From $600

Book now

A collection of centuries-old mud-brick houses, Dar Tantora is located in AlUla, an ancient city in northwestern Saudi Arabia that has been a crossroads of cultures for millennia. The 30 rooms are atmospheric and wholly individual: Some have sunny roof terraces, others have murals traditionally painted as a gift for newlyweds. There’s no electric lighting here (other than in bathrooms), and come sunset, candlelight keeps things cozy and romantic. But there’s modernity to be found in the form of a sleek swimming pool that includes views of a date palm oasis, the source of many ingredients at the restaurant Joontos. Food prices here, unlike those at several other AlUla hotels, are reasonable (mains start at $13, for example), part of Dar Tantora’s aim to be as popular with area residents as with travelers. —Nicola Chilton

Check out Afar’s full review of Dar Tantora.

Dusit Thani

The newly reimagined Dusit Thani incorporates many design nods to the original property (L); one of the hotel’s top perks is the Lumpini Park view from its rooms and suites (R). Courtesy of Dusit Thani Bangkok

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand Why we love it: Larger and more modern guest rooms, views of peaceful Lumpini Park

Larger and more modern guest rooms, views of peaceful Lumpini Park From $504

Book now

Devotees of Dusit Thani Bangkok let out a sigh of relief when their beloved gathering spot on the edge of Lumpini Park reopened last September after a five-year, billion-dollar transformation. A 1970s-era icon, the hotel returned with half the number of rooms (257, down from 517), which were doubled in size and modernized with interiors by Hong Kong–born architect André Fu. The old guard will recognize the hallmark golden roof spire and the lobby’s hand-painted columns preserved from the original Benjarong restaurant. But a new retro-themed sky bar, a fine-dining spot by celebrated Italian chef Umberto Bombana, and a fleet of e-hybrid Porsches for airport transfers (for guests staying in club rooms or suites) prove the hotel is ready for the next generation. —Chris Schalkx

Four Seasons Hotel Osaka

Japanese ingredients meet French technique at Sushi L’Abysse Osaka. Guest rooms skew minimalist, with design touches that pay homage to traditional Japanese interiors. Courtesy of Four Seasons/Cho Chadwick (L); courtesy of Four Seasons Osaka (R)

Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Why we love it: Pilgrimage-worthy restaurants, rooms that evoke an urban ryokan

Pilgrimage-worthy restaurants, rooms that evoke an urban ryokan From $850

Book now

Think of the Four Seasons Hotel Osaka as two hotels in one: 154 rooms are Western-style, done up in muted tones inspired by spices, while the 28th floor houses Gensui, the city’s first urban ryokan, with 21 rooms lined with tatami mats and bedding from 450-year-old brand Nishikawa. On the 36th floor is a spa with ofuros (traditional baths), a sauna, and a 52-foot-long infinity pool that looks out over Osaka Castle in the distance. Four Seasons adds to the city’s impressive culinary lineup with Jiang Nan Chun, a Cantonese restaurant serving dim sum at lunchtime, and Sushi L’Abysse Osaka, a partnership between French chef Yannick Alléno and Japanese chef Itaru Yasuda, who pair French bites with unique twists on sushi and focus on low-waste ingenuity, such as wasabi peel simmered in soy sauce as a garnish for sashimi. —Yukari Sakamoto

Hôtel du Couvent, a Luxury Collection Hotel

The Hôtel du Couvent occupies a 17th-century convent in Old Nice. Courtesy of Hôtel du Couvent

Location: Nice, France

Nice, France Why we love it: Minimalist decor in a 17th-century space dripping with history, a pool overlooking the sea

Minimalist decor in a 17th-century space dripping with history, a pool overlooking the sea Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy From $405

Book now

Set on a hillside in pastel-hued Old Nice, the 88-room Hôtel du Couvent, a Luxury Collection Hotel, opened in June 2024 in a former 17th-century convent. The stone floors and minimalist interiors may have a monastic feel, but the nuns never had beds so comfy, towels so fluffy, or Roman-style thermal baths so enticing. The cloister houses an herbalist doling out tisanes and tinctures and a boulangerie producing sourdough loaves from flour milled on-site. Stylish locals, accompanied by their equally stylish dogs, sip natural wines and dine in the orange tree–filled courtyard on deliciously unfussy food (stuffed cabbage, red gnocchi with sage), much of it made with ingredients from the hotel’s own farm. Terraced gardens lead to a pool with views over the Mediterranean. —NC

Janu Tokyo

Guest rooms are tranquil and designed in a soothing palette; the reception area sets the tone for a spa-like stay. Photos by Chris Schalkx

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Why we love it: A more relaxed take on luxury, unique perks like branded luggage tags

A more relaxed take on luxury, unique perks like branded luggage tags From $1,062

Book now

Taking its name from the Sanskrit word for “soul,” Janu Tokyo opened in the up-and-coming Azabudai Hills district last year and marked the first location of a sibling brand to Aman. The 122-room property acts as a more playful (and slightly more affordable) alternative to the hushed and highly private atmosphere that has characterized Aman for nearly four decades. Designer Jean-Michel Gathy and his Kuala Lumpur–based Denniston studio created the interiors, which meld Japanese minimalism with European touches like mirror-covered lobby walls, giant French lampshades, and patterned banquettes. Aman loyalists will recognize brand trademarks, from the ample light and generous use of space to the branded luggage tag attached to your suitcase at checkout. —CS

Kibale Lodge

Rooms at Kibale Lodge pair traditional materials like papyrus and red soil with such elegant touches as stone fireplaces and bronze animal sculptures. Courtesy of Kibale Lodge

Location: Kasenda, Uganda

Kasenda, Uganda Why we love it: Enviable access to the best primate tourism spots in Uganda with a feel-good nonprofit attached

Enviable access to the best primate tourism spots in Uganda with a feel-good nonprofit attached From $990, all-inclusive

Book now

Set on a ridge above a crater lake, the newest lodge from ecotourism company Volcanoes Safaris has an unbeatable location: It’s 15 miles west of the visitor center at Kibale National Park, the world primate capital that’s home to 13 species, including baboons and bush babies. Founder Praveen Moman, a Uganda native, launched community-focused great ape tourism in Rwanda and Uganda in 1997, and Kibale Lodge completes a circuit of five properties that links the main chimpanzee and gorilla trekking sites. The eight bandas (huts) are made with papyrus, red soil, and cow dung, and furnishings include bed frames braided from banana leaf fibers. A portion of the nightly rate goes to Volcanoes Safaris’ nonprofit and local programs such as Roots & Shoots, which was developed by the Jane Goodall Institute to teach environmental studies in area schools. —Lisa Kadane

Read Afar’s full review of the Kibale Lodge in Uganda.

Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London

A statement staircase leads down to the Mandarin Oriental’s sushi counter. Mandarin Oriental’s on-site bars and restaurants rival other posh neighbors in Mayfair. Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Mayfair

Location: London, England

London, England Why we love it: Dramatic interiors that include statement art pieces, a see-and-be-seen food and beverage program

Dramatic interiors that include statement art pieces, a see-and-be-seen food and beverage program From: $1,243/night

$1,243/night Loyalty program: Fans of M.O.

Fans of M.O. Book now

In a quiet corner of one of England’s most prestigious postcodes, the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London blends understated opulence and contemporary design with details like a Ming green marble staircase and an undulating wooden sculpture inspired by the movement of the wind. With just 50 rooms and suites, the Hanover Square hotel caters to travelers who crave a more personal hospitality experience. Tokyo firm Curiosity designed the public areas, while London’s Studio Indigo was responsible for the accommodations, which were decorated with nods to nature, including de Gournay handpainted silk wallpaper with branches of delicate blossoms. Kids will love playful touches such as teddy bears dressed in cardigans bearing the Mandarin Oriental fan logo. —Sara Hamdan

One&Only One Za’abeel

The infinity pool at the One&Only One Za’abeel pairs incredible skyline views with impeccable service. Photo by Federico Ciamei

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Why we love it: One of the coolest new buildings (hotel or otherwise) to debut in recent years, some of the best restaurants and bars in a city known for its culinary excellence

One of the coolest new buildings (hotel or otherwise) to debut in recent years, some of the best restaurants and bars in a city known for its culinary excellence From $600/night

Book now

Even by Dubai’s sky-high standards, the One&Only is a showstopper: It’s part of the new One Za’abeel development, two towers connected by the world’s longest cantilever, the 750-foot-long Link—a gravity-defying structure topped by a spectacular infinity pool and home to an impressive roster of bars and restaurants. The 229 rooms and suites, located on floors 38 to 53, are sleek and uncluttered, with a touch of warmth from textured carpets, silky-soft bedding, and custom-blended bath amenities scented with notes of rose, saffron, and gurjun resin that conjure Arabian gardens. Many of the rooms include deep, window-front soaking tubs, and from up here, without immediate neighbors obstructing the view, there’s a sense of space that gives the building—and its guests—room to breathe. —NC

Check out Afar’s full review of One&Only One Za’abeel.

Palazzo Talìa

Director Luca Guadagnino is responsible for the centuries-spanning interior design at Rome’s Palazzo Talìa. Courtesy of Palazzo Talìa

Location: Rome, Italy

Rome, Italy Why we love it: Common spaces that call to mind the grandeur of this 16th-century building’s heyday, modern furnishings courtesy of director-turned-designer Luca Guadagnino

Common spaces that call to mind the grandeur of this 16th-century building’s heyday, modern furnishings courtesy of director-turned-designer Luca Guadagnino Loyalty program: SLH Club (Small Luxury Hotels)

SLH Club (Small Luxury Hotels) From $723/night

Book now



Rome has no shortage of luxury hotels or historic landmarks, but Palazzo Talìa offers an original blend of both. The first hotel designed by Studio Luca Guadagnino, run by the Italian director of such films as I Am Love and Call Me By Your Name, Palazzo Talìa is located in the centro storico quarter in a restored 16th-century building that was once the residence of the secretary to a Medici pope and then a famous college. Interiors feel grand at some moments and intimate at others. The Aula Magna (Great Hall), for instance, features marble Roman busts and frescoed ceilings, while the 26 accommodations are filled with design details that might include fabric headboards, four-poster beds, or colorful bathroom tiles made on the Amalfi Coast. —Jennifer Flowers

Populus

The dramatic white exterior of the Populus is inspired by the texture of a quaking aspen tree. Many of the dishes at the rooftop Stellar Jay restaurant are cooked over a live fire. Courtesy of Populus Hotel

Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Why we love it: An awe-inspiring facade that draws on Rocky Mountain motifs, an impressive sustainability program that includes reforestation

An awe-inspiring facade that draws on Rocky Mountain motifs, an impressive sustainability program that includes reforestation From $299/night

Book now



Billed as America’s first “carbon-positive” hotel—vowing to remove more carbon from the atmosphere than it emits—the Populus in Denver is a biophilic architectural marvel from Studio Gang. Rounded windows dot the white, wedge-shaped building, mimicking the bark of the Populus tremuloides (quaking aspen), and the interiors by Heather Wildman are inspired by the different levels of a tree, from the roots up to the canopy. The lobby reimagines a forest floor, with a front desk cut from a single cottonwood log; the 265 rooms and suites have pressed wildflowers and seed-shaped vases. Thirteen stories above the city, the rooftop Stellar Jay restaurant features a wall covered in dried leaves, herbs, and sunflower petals. Best of all, the hotel is committed to planting tens of thousands of trees across Colorado every quarter. —Bailey Berg

Raffles Jaipur

The Raffles Jaipur draws on architectural influences from Rajasthani palaces. Courtesy of Raffles Jaipur

Location: Jaipur, India

Jaipur, India Why we love it: Personalized service, ornate interiors that nod to historic structures

Personalized service, ornate interiors that nod to historic structures From $650/night

Loyalty program: Accor Live Limitless

Accor Live Limitless Book now

When guests arrive at Raffles Jaipur, a doorman in a Rajasthani turban greets them at a gold-accented shikar tent and leads them to the majestic Great Hall, where celestial golden birds—a symbol of good luck—populate a painted domed ceiling. Opened in July 2024, India’s second Raffles location makes a dramatic first impression, which perfectly captures the spirit of this city known for its ornate palaces and forts. The 50-room retreat is styled after a zenana, or women’s quarters, with latticed interior balconies and niches from which a royal might gaze upon happenings below. Hand-cut marble floors dominate public spaces filled with scalloped archways and intricate moldings, while each of the jewel box–like guest rooms is a fantasy of canopied beds, camel bone inlay furniture, and silky hand-knotted rugs. —Kathryn Romeyn

Regent Santa Monica Beach

The Regent returns to the L.A. market with trademark friendly service. There’s a coastal-cool vibe to interiors at Regent Santa Monica Beach. Photos by Cody James

Location: Santa Monica, California

Santa Monica, California Why we love it: Unbeatable location across from the beach, destination dining courtesy of Michael Mina

Unbeatable location across from the beach, destination dining courtesy of Michael Mina From $1,100/night

Loyalty program: IHG One Rewards

IHG One Rewards Book now

After a 32-year absence, the Regent hospitality brand made its grand return to American shores last fall with this modern Santa Monica outpost, set just across the street from Muscle Beach—and even in a town known for great hotels, it’s a knockout. The Pacific Ocean subtly makes its way into the decor of the 167 guest rooms and suites, where rugs and table lamps in muted greens and turquoise evoke kelp forests, and fluffy robes feature green seashell prints. At Orla by Michael Mina, under a handpainted octopus on the ceiling, the James Beard Award–winning chef draws on his Egyptian heritage in dishes that include prawns wrapped in kataifi (shredded phyllo) and Urfa-pepper-dusted bigeye tuna. In December, the hotel also welcomed the West Coast’s only Guerlain spa. —Tim Chester

Rosewood Schloss Fuschl

Rosewood Schloss Fuschl pairs traditional Alpine decor with modern art and contemporary furnishings. Courtesy of Rosewood Schloss Fuschl

Location: Hof bei Salzburg, Austria

Hof bei Salzburg, Austria Why we love it: A delightful mix of traditional and contemporary art, Alpine-inspired activities such as foraging and fishing

A delightful mix of traditional and contemporary art, Alpine-inspired activities such as foraging and fishing From $650

Book now

Built in 1461 as a royal hunting lodge, this Alpine castle outside of Salzburg became a hotel after World War II and played a starring role in the Sissi film trilogy, about 19th-century Empress Elisabeth of Austria. The Rosewood Hotel Group redesigned and reopened the property last July with 98 guest rooms and an eclectic mix of modern glamour and historic details: Mounted antlers and old master paintings share space with contemporary art such as Georg Baselitz’s upside-down portrait of his wife. Outside, guests can fish or take a sunset cruise on sparkling Lake Fuschl, go on guided hikes, or forage with an herbalist. Suitably, the hotel pays homage to the empress in numerous ways, from a signature suite to a turndown cookie in the shape of her pet deer.—Mary Winston Nicklin

Read Afar’s full review of the Rosewood Schloss Fuschl.

Royal Mansour Casablanca

The Royal Mansour Casablanca leans into an art deco aesthetic that sets it apart from other luxury properties around Morocco. Photo by Cyrille Robin

Location: Casablanca, Morocco

Casablanca, Morocco Why we love it: Art deco–tinged design, a spa offering traditional hammam treatments

Art deco–tinged design, a spa offering traditional hammam treatments From $650/night

Book now

Long overlooked by travelers rushing to Marrakech and Fez, Casablanca has a new reason to stop and stay awhile: a stylish reimagining of the city’s first luxury hotel, which just happens to be owned by King Mohammed VI. Befitting its location near the art deco district, the 149-room Royal Mansour Casablanca trades out the traditional Moroccan style of its sister property in Marrakech for a midcentury-modern vibe that also reflects the city’s port history, with soft carpets made from recycled fishing nets and an aquarium with thousands of fish. Traditional hammam treatments using Taliouine saffron, rose water, and ghassoul clay are performed in the spa, and cuts and beard trims are offered at Le Salon Barbier, designed by celebrity French barber Sarah Hamizi. —NC

Sandals St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The newest Sandals resort on St. Vincent is upping the game of this well-known all-inclusive brand. Photo by Diana De Lorenzi

Location: Buccament, St. Vincent

Buccament, St. Vincent Why we love it: Unique dining options that go above and beyond what guests might expect at an all-inclusive, plus thoughtful design that honors Caribbean materials and traditions

Unique dining options that go above and beyond what guests might expect at an all-inclusive, plus thoughtful design that honors Caribbean materials and traditions Loyalty program: Sandals Select

Sandals Select From $500 per person/night, all-inclusive

Book now

Sandals has been a Caribbean fixture for more than four decades, but its new location on rainforested St. Vincent is a game-changing step forward—“Sandals 2.0,” if you will. Its 301 rooms offer thoughtful design (natural wood, handwoven rugs), and guests who book Butler Elite accommodations have access to unpacking services and a private island cruise. Equally noteworthy are the 11 restaurants, such as Buccan, where diners enjoy a menu of Vincentian ingredients (breadfruit, mahi-mahi) that are cooked in yabba pots over cedarwood and coconut husks, and served with calabash bowls of spices and chutneys. Don’t miss Three Jewels Rum Bar, which has vinyl records, domino tables, and a 32-rum menu in which two-thirds of the offerings are distilled in the eastern Caribbean. —Heather Greenwood Davis

Read Afar’s full review of Sandals St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Six Senses La Sagesse

The Six Senses La Sagesse takes full advantage of Grenada’s volcanic landscape and dramatic panoramas. Courtesy of Six Senses La Sagesse

Location: St. David, Grenada

St. David, Grenada Why we love it: Wellness programs that feel connected to the place, some of the best coastal views in the Caribbean

Wellness programs that feel connected to the place, some of the best coastal views in the Caribbean From $700/night

Loyalty program: IHG One Rewards

IHG One Rewards Book now

The volcanic island of Grenada has remained a peaceful spot thanks to having relatively fewer visitors than its tourist-heavy neighbors—making it an ideal locale for the sustainability-minded, wellness-centric Six Senses brand to dip its toes into Caribbean waters. The resort opened in April 2024 with 56 pool suites and 15 villas clustered on hills overlooking the sea. Classes range from sound bath healing to aerial yoga, with personal training sessions available, too; the spa is equipped with pools, a sauna, a steam room, and suspended swinging chairs perfect for an after-treatment snooze. Befitting Grenada’s reputation as the Spice Island, the Alchemy Bar teaches guests how to make their own facial scrub using ingredients like cinnamon, nutmeg, cacao, and clove—a fragrant souvenir. —HGD

Soneva Secret

Soneva Secret is accessible via a seaplane flight from the capital city of Malé. Photo by Chris Schalkx

Location: Makunudhoo Atoll, Maldives

Makunudhoo Atoll, Maldives Why we love it: Creative decor with upcycled and reclaimed materials, retractable roofs for stargazing from bed

Creative decor with upcycled and reclaimed materials, retractable roofs for stargazing from bed From $4,400/night

Book now

Soneva brought its castaway fantasy to new heights with the May 2024 opening of a third Maldivian hideaway that’s its grandest—and smallest—resort to date. Located a 90-minute seaplane flight from the capital city of Malé in remote Makunudhoo Atoll, the aptly named Soneva Secret encompasses 14 villas, either hidden in the island’s jungled heart or branching off a winding overwater walkway. Airy interiors include reclaimed driftwood and upcycled decor made from scrap aluminum and discarded bottles; button-operated roofs open to encourage stargazing from bed; and infinity pools flank the terraces of overwater villas, where a curving slide drops guests into the waves below. Every villa has a personal gym and a separate spa treatment room, with therapists and trainers on call. —CS

Check out Afar’s full review of Soneva Secret in the Maldives.

Tawana

Guests at Tawana have access to a 130-acre concession where they can see lions, elephants, hippos, and more. Courtesy of Tawana

Location: Moremi Game Reserve, Botswana

Moremi Game Reserve, Botswana Why we love it: A unique partnership between a safari company and a local chief, access to incredible wildlife without the crowds

A unique partnership between a safari company and a local chief, access to incredible wildlife without the crowds From $2,195 per person/night

Book now

The Moremi Game Reserve embraces the crystalline channels of the Okavango Delta, game-rich grasslands, and mopani forests. For its new camp, the conservation-minded safari company Natural Selection entered into a rare partnership with Tawana Moremi, paramount chief of the Batawana tribe, whose father and grandmother were instrumental in creating the reserve. The lodge takes design cues from the local customs and setting, from the organic palette in its eight suites to the covered walkway at the entrance modeled on yikuku fish traps used by the Mbukushu people. This is the only camp to be granted access to a 130-acre concession in this virtually unvisited stretch of the park, meaning guests mostly have the toothy, wild residents (such as lions, leopards, elephants, and hippos) all to themselves. —RH

Read Afar’s full review of Tawana at the Moremi Game Reserve in Botswana.

The Dunlin, Auberge Resorts Collection

Interiors are breezy and Southern inspired with plenty of pastel greens. Guides lead guests into Lowcountry nature to explore. Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

Location: Johns Island, South Carolina

Johns Island, South Carolina Why we love it: Relaxed and colorful interiors that immerse you in the Lowcountry, fresh seafood that shows off the bounty of the region

Relaxed and colorful interiors that immerse you in the Lowcountry, fresh seafood that shows off the bounty of the region From $749/night

Book now

Hugging a gentle curve in the Kiawah River, this Auberge Resorts Collection retreat sits 35 minutes by car southwest of Charleston yet feels worlds away in its serene marshland setting. The hotel, which opened in August 2024, captures the breezy nostalgia of a vintage coastal summerhouse thanks to designer Amanda Lindroth, who filled the 52 guest rooms and 20 suites with soaking tubs, four-poster beds, and antique birding books. By day, guests can explore the Lowcountry on naturalist-led kayak and boat trips, cycle beneath the moss-draped live oaks, or unwind with an organic facial or glass of wine by the waterfront pool. At sundown, they’re invited out to the porch for Southern-inspired cocktail classes highlighting local spirits, before a dinner of warm blue crab dip and buttermilk-fried oysters at the seafood-focused restaurant Linnette’s. —Lauren Mowery

The Lana

The Lana is known for its polished and unflashy take on Dubai luxury. Courtesy of the Lana

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Why we love it: An understated decor style, cool food-and-drink options that include a bee-themed cocktail bar

An understated decor style, cool food-and-drink options that include a bee-themed cocktail bar Loyalty program: Dorchester Collection Diamond Club

Dorchester Collection Diamond Club From $650/night

Book now

The Dorchester Collection’s first Middle East hotel has all the hype-worthy features of a city defined by bling: a shimmering, 30-story building by Foster + Partners; a rooftop infinity pool; a sumptuous Dior spa on the 29th floor. But its interiors widely eschew flashiness in favor of calm, confident hospitality. The light-filled lobby’s soaring arches and mosaic-covered columns are complemented by gentle grays and pinks, and materials such as alabaster and raw and polished marble. Among the hotel’s 50 specially commissioned artworks are Latifa Saeed’s glass and sand installations alluding to Dubai’s evolution from desert to city. Elegant dining options include a restaurant by celebrated Basque chef Martín Berasategui, a marina-view space for afternoon tea, a speakeasy cigar lounge, and a tiny, bee-themed bar that serves cocktails made with local honey. —NC

The Potlatch Club

There’s an air of tranquility at the Potlatch Club that feels worlds of away from traditional Bahamian resorts. Courtesy of the Potlatch Club

Location: Eleuthera, The Bahamas

Eleuthera, The Bahamas Why we love it: Peaceful and residential-style suites, a pair of pools to put you in the Caribbean mood

Peaceful and residential-style suites, a pair of pools to put you in the Caribbean mood From $850/night

Book now

A group of East Coast socialites opened the Potlatch Club in 1967, and soon after that, its pink-sand shores welcomed celebrities such as Paul McCartney, who wrote “She Came In Through the Bathroom Window” while honeymooning here. Closed in the 1980s, the hotel sat abandoned until 2016, when two business partners started the process of bringing it back to life. They kept some of the original structures, including the 1923 Clubhouse, but 10 of the 11 cottages, suites, and villas are new, with a retro Bahamian vibe of pink coral floors and splashes of rattan. There’s a small but mighty spa and two pools—one overlooking the ocean, the other set in a secluded garden—and the Sand Bar serves up classic Bahamian cocktails (think rum-based Goombay Smashes) and uninterrupted sea views. —Laura Begley Bloom

Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island

The zigzag pattern that recurs at the Waldorf Astoria is inspired by sea turtle shells. Platte Island is an utterly luxurious place to live out your castaway fantasies. Photo by Chris Schalkx (L); courtesy of Waldorf Astoria (R)

Location: Platte Island, Seychelles

Platte Island, Seychelles Why we love it: Locally inspired design that incorporates mother-of-pearl and sisal, villas with tropical gardens

Locally inspired design that incorporates mother-of-pearl and sisal, villas with tropical gardens Loyalty program: Hilton Honors

Hilton Honors From $1,558/night

Book now

From the window on the turboprop plane transfer from Mahé (the largest island in the Seychelles), private Platte Island comes into view as a palm-tufted speck ringed by bone-white beaches. This former coconut plantation is the site of the new Waldorf Astoria, which opened in January 2024 and comprises 50 one- to five-bedroom villas, each with its own tropical garden and pool. Zigzagging rooftops nod to hawksbill turtle shells, and the beach house–style interiors have beds fringed by gauzy drapes bound with sisal rope and breezy bathrooms with terrazzo floors made from shell splinters and mother-of-pearl. The Indian Ocean is visible through the gardens’ palms, but beach access from the villas is purposefully obstructed—the resort’s way of making sure not to disturb the nearly 300 sea turtle nests lining the shore. —CS

Warren Street Hotel

At the Warren Street Hotel, designer Kit Kemp isn’t afraid of bold colors and patterns. Courtesy of Warren Street Hotel

Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Why we love it: Kit Kemp’s trademark use of bright colors and statement headboards, a collection of artworks curated from around the globe

Kit Kemp’s trademark use of bright colors and statement headboards, a collection of artworks curated from around the globe From $925/night

Book now

With its teal-framed facade and maximalist interiors, the Warren Street Hotel has brightened up a dull corner of Tribeca in lower Manhattan. British design maven and hotelier Kit Kemp collaborated with her daughters on the project, which pushes her signature style in even bolder directions. Each of the 69 residential-feeling rooms and suites is uniquely designed, some in warm reds and fuchsias, others in soothing blues and greens. Public spaces are an exuberant showcase of international art and craft, including Ugandan artist Sanaa Gateja’s paper-bead wall hanging and Argentine designer Cristián Mohaded’s woven baskets. The all-day Warren Street Bar and Restaurant doubles as a living room for New Yorkers seeking a convivial gathering place. Because it’s all in the details, Kemp even designed the Spode china tableware. —JF

Read Afar’s full review of the Warren Street Hotel in New York City.