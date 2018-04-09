8 Posh Places Where You Can Vacation Like a Royal

From resorts in Jamaica to historic inns in the English countryside, these properties can boast that royal heads have slept in their beds.

share this article

Properties that have hosted kings, queens, and even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keen to deliver royal treatment to eager anglophiles. From full-service Caribbean beach resorts to historic inns set in the English countryside, these eight celebrated hotels lend the opportunity to literally walk in royalty’s posh shoes. Half Moon

Jamaica Jamaica In 2012, Prince Harry took a tour of Jamaica to mark Her Majesty the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. His home base: Half Moon in Montego Bay. Since opening in 1954, the 400-acre beach resort has welcomed a menagerie of world leaders, from HRH Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, to John and Jackie Kennedy, who stole away here for a month in 1960. Vacation like VIPs in a suite inside Cottage 9; both A-list and average couples get first-class service in the hotel’s equestrian center, spa, and Seagrape Terrace restaurant. Blue Waters Resort & Spa

Antigua Antigua Raise your hand if you’d like “Official Tour of the Caribbean” to be an item on your job’s to-do list. Prince Harry carried out this enviable assignment in 2016, setting up camp in a Cove Penthouse Suite at Blue Waters Resort & Spa. Sadly, he probably didn’t have much time for his private infinity pool, but you won’t have that problem. Bonus: In honor of the prince’s upcoming nuptials, the resort is offering a Royal Treatment package, including champagne and chocolates, concierge service, a massage, and a private picnic cruise. Courtesy of Blue Waters Resort & Spa The bar at The Palm, one of the dining options at Blue Waters Resort & Spa Coworth Park

Ascot, England Ascot, England

Article continues below advertisement

Where does a member of the monarchy throw a birthday party? At Coworth Park, where Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 90th in 2016. Meghan Markle was also spotted here, cheering on her man at the 2017 Audi Polo Challenge. You, too, can learn to play the sport of kings at this countryside retreat, located minutes from Windsor Castle. Continue the regal theme with Michelin-starred dining, traditional afternoon tea, and a View for Two massage overlooking an English meadow. Sanctuary Baines Camp

Botswana Botswana Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent their first romantic getaway in Botswana and returned for their one-year dating anniversary, as people do. The monarch has visited his “second home” often since his first Botswana safari at age 13, led by Abercrombie & Kent founder Geoffrey Kent. A&K’s “Tailor Made Botswana: Life in the Delta” itinerary includes the chance to glamp under the stars, à la the royal couple. At Sanctuary Baines Camp, all five suites are outfitted with a “sky bed” and a “star bath” on a private deck, which is every bit as lofty as it sounds. Round Hill Hotel and Villas

Jamaica Jamaica

Article continues below advertisement

A destination wedding is inherently romantic. A destination wedding with a prince in attendance? Straight fairy tale. In March 2017, Prince Harry and his lady were spied holding hands at the wedding of friends Tom Inskip and Lara Hughes-Young at Round Hill Hotel and Villas, a jet-set favorite since opening in 1953. Celebrities from Emma Thompson to Sir Paul McCartney have luxuriated in the hotel’s suites, villas, and Ralph Lauren–designed guest rooms. Don’t miss a Jamaican Coffee Bean Delight treatment in the spa, located in a restored 18th-century estate house. Courtesy of Lygon Arms Lygon Arms’s stately Bar & Grill Lygon Arms

Cotswolds, England Cotswolds, England Dating back to the 1300s, Lygon Arms could fill an entire book with its royal history. The CliffsNotes version: King Charles I and his supporters gathered before battle in what is now the inn’s King Charles I Suite. King Edward VII and his grandson (the “playboy prince” and future King Edward VIII) traveled to the hotel by motorcar in 1905 and in 1913. More recently, Prince Philip stayed as a guest. Today, the Tudor coaching inn is fresh off a multimillion-pound refurbishment that wrapped up in September 2017. Go in May to take advantage of a special Royal Treatment spa offering and a royal-wedding garden party. Williamsburg Inn

Virginia Virginia The Regency-style Williamsburg Inn has hosted Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip not once, but twice—in 1957 and 2007—to commemorate the founding of Jamestown. Like her majesty, you can cozy up in a horse-drawn carriage and tour Colonial Williamsburg’s living-history museum, complete with taverns, period shops, fife-and-drum corps, and tradespeople in full character. After dining on Southern-meets-18th-century-British fare in the inn’s Rockefeller Room, retire to the Queen’s Suite, outfitted with antiques and historic photographs. Chewton Glen

Hampshire, England Hampshire, England

Article continues below advertisement